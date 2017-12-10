Is This The Top Of The Oil Market?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 57.36 +0.67 +1.18%
Brent Crude 2 days 63.40 +1.20 +1.93%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.772 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 2 days 59.41 +0.67 +1.14%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
Urals 3 days 60.35 -0.33 -0.54%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.05 +0.59 +0.96%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.05 +0.59 +0.96%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.73 +1.28 +2.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 52.13 +0.29 +0.56%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.772 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 59.93 +0.80 +1.35%
Murban 3 days 62.48 +0.80 +1.30%
Iran Heavy 3 days 60.43 +1.27 +2.15%
Basra Light 3 days 59.23 +1.15 +1.98%
Saharan Blend 3 days 63.90 +1.38 +2.21%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.73 +1.28 +2.05%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.73 +1.28 +2.05%
Girassol 3 days 63.28 +1.28 +2.06%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 37.40 +0.11 +0.29%
Western Canadian Select 58 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 58 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 58 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 58 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 58 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 58 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 58 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 58 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 58 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.05 +0.59 +0.96%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 3 days 47.50 +0.75 +1.60%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.71 -1.46 -2.31%
West Texas Sour 3 days 51.31 +0.67 +1.32%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.26 +0.67 +1.23%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.26 +0.67 +1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 53.81 +0.67 +1.26%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.14 +0.73 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 2 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 2 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 2 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 2 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 2 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 3 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 3 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 3 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 3 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 3 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 3 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 3 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 3 days London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 3 days East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 4 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 4 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 4 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 4 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 4 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 4 days Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 4 days Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 4 days South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 5 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 5 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 5 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 5 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 5 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 5 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 5 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 6 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 6 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 6 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 6 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 6 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 6 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 6 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 9 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 9 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany

Breaking News:

Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Alt Text

Why Is The OPEC Deal Suddenly Uncertain?

As the OPEC meeting approaches…

Alt Text

Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

Despite rapidly tightening oil markets,…

Alt Text

Goldman: Oil Markets Are Nervous For No Reason

The OPEC deal extension has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is This The Top Of The Oil Market?

By Nick Cunningham - Dec 10, 2017, 12:00 PM CST Barrels

The surge in gasoline stocks offset the positive news of a crude inventory drawdown this week, deflating sentiment surrounding crude oil prices. Gasoline stocks jumped by a stunning 6.8 million barrels for the week ending on December 1, the second consecutive week of strong builds. In fact, it’s the largest two-week increase in inventories since the beginning of this year.

That bearish data was compounded by the fact that U.S. oil production data showed a jump to 9.707 million barrels per day, an all-time record high. The fact that the U.S. is now producing more oil than ever before would be big news, but everyone kind of expected this to happen at some point in 2017, with more gains in the offing for 2018.

(Click to enlarge) 

It wasn’t all bad news for oil bulls—the EIA did report a drawdown of crude stocks by 5.6 million barrels, another strong reduction and further evidence that the market continues to rebalance.

Beyond those headline figures, there are other elements to consider. The rise in gasoline inventories is a side effect of refineries operating at full capacity, chasing high margins for distillates. In the most recent week for which data is available, refinery runs were 1.8 million barrels per day higher than the running 10-year average.

As Reuters points out, distillate margins have been high for much of 2017, due to strong global demand. Refineries, responding to strong margins—distillate fuel oil margins jumped from $14 to $25 per barrel between June and November—stepped up processing. A side effect of the pursuit of distillate production is that gasoline supply has also spiked, which has kept the U.S. well supplied. The distillates were exported while some of that gasoline was diverted into storage. Thus, the buildup in gasoline stocks.

(Click to enlarge)

Now, it seems, “record refinery runs and distillate production have finally caught up with demand,” John Kemp of Reuters wrote on December 7. Margins have eased a bit, distillate stocks have stopped falling and there is now some downward pressure on product prices.

What does that mean for oil? As margins shrink, refineries could take their foot off of the pedal, and lower their processing rates. That means that the huge draw on crude inventories could ease as demand for crude falls back. In other words: Bad news for crude prices.

Related: $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

In fact, some analysts think we are at the top of the market. “We’ve had a significant run since the hurricanes in late August and early September… but a lot of that market upward swing, again, was based on a lot of speculative money pouring into the market,” Stephen Schork, editor at The Schork Report, told CNBC.

With the excitement over the OPEC extension now in the rearview mirror, the adrenaline-fueled buildup in bullish bets on crude futures is starting to look overdone. “The sentiment-driven support to crude oil prices has somewhat dissipated as market participants look beyond last week’s OPEC meeting,” Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics, told Reuters.

Moreover, Schork says that more production is likely coming from the shale patch, due to the wave of hedges that were locked into place in the past few months. “The producer is doing significant hedging of oil at this level. So I always like to say, ‘if the guy that has to pull the oil out of the ground and sell it—if he likes selling it here… I don’t like buying it here,’” Schork said in a CNBC interview. “So yes, I do think we are at the top of the market.” He predicts that WTI will head back to the low-$50s.

The EIA is forecasting U.S. oil production at 9.9 million barrels per day in 2018, which would be the highest annual average every recorded.

There is a case to be made that the U.S. shale industry is actually facing a lot more obstacles than many believe, but if U.S. output continues to climb and prices take a dive, it will seriously complicate OPEC’s efforts at balancing the market in 2018.

By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Footing The $9 Trillion Renewable Bill
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

 The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

 The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

 Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com