Is This The Most Innovative Power Company In The World?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 16.94 +0.44 +2.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 21.44 +0.11 +0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.746 -0.069 -3.80%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 18.69 -0.21 -1.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 15.23 +3.01 +24.63%
Graph up Urals 3 days 20.50 +2.05 +11.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 8.540 +1.350 +18.78%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 1.746 -0.069 -3.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 18.68 -0.27 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 3 days 18.97 -0.07 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 12.32 -0.95 -7.16%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 25.22 -0.25 -0.98%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 14.06 -0.16 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 3 days 17.04 -0.51 -2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 15.23 +3.01 +24.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 10.67 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 1.100 +2.720 +-167.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 17.35 +2.72 +18.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 16.90 +2.72 +19.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 12.25 +2.72 +28.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 6.500 +2.720 +71.96%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 6.500 +2.720 +71.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 10.75 +2.72 +33.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 15.50 +2.72 +21.28%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 7.000 +2.720 +63.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 13.50 +0.50 +3.85%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 7.250 +0.500 +7.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 10.08 +1.07 +11.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 10.89 +0.44 +4.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 14.84 +0.44 +3.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 14.84 +0.44 +3.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 13.50 +0.50 +3.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 6.750 +2.750 +68.75%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 20.03 +0.72 +3.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 12 mins Is it sustainable for the United States to choose which mobile phones all humans can and cannot use ?
  • 22 mins You first...
  • 4 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 23 mins I have noticed symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Is there a cure ?
  • 13 mins Oil crash has made ME more volatile than ever. Trump's troop buildup in ME puts U.S. at risk of being trapped in yet another quagmire . Congress must rein in Trump's misadventures.
  • 6 hours Donald Trump proposed to inject COVID-19 patients with bleach
  • 3 hours "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 3 hours European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 4 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 3 hours Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 5 hours Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown
  • 4 hours Cognitive Dissonance
  • 8 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."

Breaking News:

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Alt Text

6 Visionaries Shaping The Future Of Transportation

This is the age of…

Alt Text

A Perfect Trade In A Very Volatile Oil Market

Oil markets have perhaps seen…

Alt Text

Russia Races To Squeeze The U.S. Out Of Asian Natural Gas Markets

Russia’s energy relationship with China…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The Most Innovative Power Company In The World?

Join Our Community
Electricity Grid

We came to the conclusion that the future is a separate line of business when perusing the graphically flashy 2019 annual report issued by Enel S.p.A. the Rome-based energy company. Enel’s is an unfamiliar name to most Americans (investors and consumers). It is listed and traded on the Milan stock exchange. But they are the world’s second largest producer of power, after the State Grid of China, and serve more than 60 million customers mainly in Italy, Spain and Latin America. And they are Europe’s largest utility.  Like most European utilities they underwent privatization in the 1990s. However the Italian government still owns about one quarter of the company. We’re not sure whether to call this a privatized company or not. Yes they have shareholders, a dividend policy and publish financial data in an appropriate manner. But as students of corporate finance know, owning 25% of the equity permits the exercise of disproportionate influence on management and corporate affairs. This funny post-war European relationship with capitalism reminds us of the story of the senior Italian politician, a devout communist, who also regularly attended Catholic Mass on Sundays.

But corporate structure aside, Enel is different for another reason. When many electric utilities in the US were still planning to add new coal fired base load power generation, Enel’s name was added to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2004. Around the turn of the last century their management was very early in embracing the twin concepts of sustainability and decarbonization. At present the largest percentage of their power generation comes from hydro with significant additional generation from wind and solar. Management reduced coal fired generation by a third in the last year and its elimination is a priority.

Related: Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Jump In Oil Prices
 In addition Enel has been at the forefront of digitization and smart meter installation. In the US, the closest comparison with Enel is to imagine a fully privatized TVA or BPA with a progressive, tech savvy management focus. 

Compared to other electric companies with clunky names whose annual reports are pedestrian compilations of legalese, environmental platitudes which might be more convincing if the company were not hanging on to those coal plants for dear life, and pictures of executives trying to look informal by not wearing ties, the Enel report is like an Alfa Romeo next to a dump truck.

Enel divides its business into four sectors: generation, infrastructure, retail and Enel X. The first three are self-evident for readers of this website and constitute 99% of Enel’s operating income. Enel X is a platform to reach consumers for new uses of electricity and its focus is very broad: cities, homes, businesses, and electric mobility. This means developing charging stations for electric vehicles, demand response and energy storage. They intend to deliver these products on a world wide basis and their reach certainly spans several continents.

What strikes us is Enel’s focus on this modest business venture now when it seems to matter little. Most investors won’t pay much attention to tiny lines of business especially in a corporation this large. But Enel’s management is making a public statement and also taking a risk. If this venture flops, as many new lines of business often do, everyone will know and the failure will be rather public. Whereas if they entered these new areas discreetly and with little fanfare, a failure here coupled with a modest write off would barely be cause for concern even among the most diligent analysts.  Related: This Oil Price Rebound Is Only Temporary

Innovation of this type is often smothered in large, bureaucratic organizations. However, Enel’s senior management has clearly bought into a green future involving smart grids and two way power usage and have made it a mainstay of their corporate identity. They are saying: this is a business, not a fig leaf. But they also have an advantage over comparable US utilities in scale and diversity of the customer base. They can experiment in different jurisdictions too. 

Their strategy seems to boil down to this. Overall energy demand will grow slowly but decarbonized electricity can continue to take market share from coal, gas and diesel/gasoline in transportation. To ensure this transition the electric company must provide sustainably sourced electricity while helping consumers to use it more easily and efficiently.

There is nothing we find particularly new or surprising about Enel’s corporate message. But like seeing a tiny daffodil growing between a crack in the sidewalk, we would not have expected the most progressive utility policies emanating from a giant, Rome-based Italian electric holding company. And besides in addition to being early they might also be right. Ciao.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Why The Oil Industry Can No Longer Rely On China
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

 $0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com