Why The Oil Industry Can No Longer Rely On China

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 16.94 +0.44 +2.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 21.44 +0.11 +0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 1.746 -0.069 -3.80%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 18.69 -0.21 -1.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 15.23 +3.01 +24.63%
Graph up Urals 2 days 20.50 +2.05 +11.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 8.540 +1.350 +18.78%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.746 -0.069 -3.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 18.68 -0.27 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 2 days 18.97 -0.07 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 12.32 -0.95 -7.16%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 25.22 -0.25 -0.98%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 14.06 -0.16 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 17.04 -0.51 -2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 15.23 +3.01 +24.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 10.67 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 1.100 +2.720 +-167.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 17.35 +2.72 +18.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 16.90 +2.72 +19.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 12.25 +2.72 +28.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 6.500 +2.720 +71.96%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 6.500 +2.720 +71.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 10.75 +2.72 +33.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 15.50 +2.72 +21.28%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 7.000 +2.720 +63.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 13.50 +0.50 +3.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 7.250 +0.500 +7.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 10.08 +1.07 +11.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 10.89 +0.44 +4.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 14.84 +0.44 +3.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 14.84 +0.44 +3.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 13.50 +0.50 +3.85%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 6.750 +2.750 +68.75%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 20.03 +0.72 +3.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 34 mins Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 hour You first...
  • 5 hours Video shows dozens of oil tankers off L.A. coast with nowhere to go
  • 5 hours Donald Trump proposed to inject COVID-19 patients with bleach
  • 39 mins Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 8 hours crude storage capacity
  • 7 hours Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown
  • 3 hours SARS-CoV-2 Mortality is Distorted - - - SouthFront
  • 7 hours Cognitive Dissonance
  • 7 hours 2,500 oil and gas workers in Texas lose their jobs in 10-day span
  • 7 hours U.S. Oil And Gas Industry Enduring Devastating Job Losses On Supply Glut, Low Crude Prices
  • 10 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors

Breaking News:

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Alt Text

A Trump Tweet To Ignore

Oil prices jumped on Thursday…

Alt Text

Is This The End Of The World’s Largest Oil Fund?

Traders and speculators have been…

Alt Text

Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Jump In Oil Prices

Over the last six weeks,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why The Oil Industry Can No Longer Rely On China

By Cyril Widdershoven - Apr 25, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC flag

The global oil sector is reeling from a combination of negative oil prices, storage overload, demand destruction, and calls for a renewable energy revolution in the post-COVID-19 era.

US and European oil market analysts appear to be pinning their hopes on a rebound in oil demand from Asia. Even international financial institutions, such as the IMF, WB, ECB and OECD indicate that the future of economic and energy demand growth is inextricably linked to the future of China and, increasingly, India.

OPEC oil and gas producers, after decades of prioritizing Western economies, have been rerouting their investments and oil and gas strategies to capture these markets of the future. Before COVID-19, China was already a key global center for trade, investments and geopolitical influence. While some critical reports have been warning about the worrying economic and financial situation of China, mainstream investors and operators still had the country as their top investment target. Growing concerns about Beijing’s geopolitical aggression in the South China Sea and the negative impact of its One Belt One Road initiative were not enough to dissuade nations and global conglomerates from engaging economically with the Asian giant. Arab OPEC producers weren’t immune to China’s influence either, with over 50 percent of their overall investments going to the country. China, the argument goes, would always be a vital partner due to its huge population and growing political-economic reach. Then came COVID-19. The unexpected implications of this global pandemic had only previously been discussed in thinktank reports and Hollywood horror films. Nobody, it seems, thought it would ever become a reality. Now that it has, the major potential fallout from this transformative disease is far bigger than most people think.  Related: Goldman Sachs Expects Another Oil Price Crash

The true extent of the damage caused by COVID-19 is yet to be seen, mainly due to the trillions of dollars of government support that has been given to businesses. But geopolitical relations and trade routes have already changed drastically. China’s web of influence is now unraveling as it has become clear just how dangerous it is to rely so heavily on just one country for international trade and security. The lack of resilience in the global economic system, especially when it comes to production and trade, is going to very negatively impact China in the coming years.  A new resilience based on a diverse economic system will be needed to confront and mitigate future international crises or pandemics. For oil producers, especially the Arab OPEC producers and Russia, relying on China to consume a majority of their future production is a dangerous game. Just as US shale is far too heavily reliant on Cushing storage and paid the price when WTI prices crashed into negative territory as Cushing hit capacity, Arab producers have been hit hard by Chinese demand destruction.

The next development, one that is already visible within major OECD countries, will be to rethink future investment projects or current financing schemes, and set up new non-Chinese production centers or bring industry and production back home. This may sounds like Trump’s ‘America First’ policy, but it is seen by European parties as a necessary to counterweight to the ever-growing influence of China. A Make Europe Great Again (MEGA) policy, based on shortages of Chinese products, has already gained traction. The automotive, chemical and medical sectors are reconsidering their relationships with China. Discussions are clearly on the table to bring production facilities back home or to set up new ones in India, Egypt or other places, where high-tech, high education levels, and low costs are also available.  Related: $110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

OPEC’s strategists should also take a step back and look beyond China when it comes to economic interests. A restructuring of production, supported by geopolitical, financial and operational issues, outside China will directly put a major damper on oil and gas supplies and demand in the Tiger State. 

OPEC and Russia should assess the options that OECD countries, supported by others, are considering regarding the restructuring of their China policies. New emerging regions will be needed to increase the resilience of the global economy. This transformation will rapidly and dramatically influence future energy demand trade flows. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, must consider this before they are confronted by a fait-a-compli. COVID-19 has transformed international relations, nationalism has returned to influence the economic policies of two of the largest economic power players in the world, the USA and the EU. If it fails to act, OPEC’s oil and gas future will hit hard by lower Chinese demand. The oil cartel needs a new resilience-focused approach to its economic policies. The future of oil and gas demand will not be focused purely in China, and any nations with an interest in the industry should start to plan for that future now.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

The Shale Suffering Has Only Just Begun
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

 Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 $0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com