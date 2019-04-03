China Aims For Nuclear Dominance

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.37 -0.21 -0.34%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.96 -0.41 -0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 18 hours 67.68 +0.29 +0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.83 +0.52 +0.76%
Urals 2 days 66.74 +0.14 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.63 +0.79 +1.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.63 +0.79 +1.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.24 +0.58 +0.83%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.09 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.85 +0.65 +0.95%
Murban 2 days 69.66 +0.52 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 61.64 +0.28 +0.46%
Basra Light 2 days 70.88 +0.36 +0.51%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.27 +0.45 +0.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.24 +0.58 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.24 +0.58 +0.83%
Girassol 2 days 69.97 +0.75 +1.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.83 +0.52 +0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.49 -0.36 -0.69%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 54.33 +0.94 +1.76%
Canadian Condensate 40 days 59.33 +0.99 +1.70%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 63.23 +0.99 +1.59%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 58.83 +1.24 +2.15%
Peace Sour 19 hours 56.43 +1.24 +2.25%
Peace Sour 19 hours 56.43 +1.24 +2.25%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 59.58 +1.19 +2.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 63.03 +1.44 +2.34%
Central Alberta 19 hours 56.83 +1.74 +3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.63 +0.79 +1.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 2 days 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.81 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.08 +0.99 +1.83%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.03 +0.99 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.03 +0.99 +1.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.73 +0.74 +1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 7 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 10 minutes Would ARAMCO Survive If Oil traded in Free Market? Would Kingdom survive in Free Market? If Trump signed NOPEC would that be a Saudi Death Warrent?
  • 13 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 49 mins Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 6 hours Undebatable 2014 - 2015 OPEC/SAUDI Tried Crush US shale. Woulda cost thousands jobs, $billion bank loses, investment loses, High Yield Mkt crash lead to Financial Crisis
  • 5 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 12 mins The Regime Goes On: Maduro Loyalists Strip Venezuela’s Juan Guaido Of Immunity
  • 15 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 5 hours Nuclear Holy Grail
  • 14 mins Ford To Launch More Than 30 New Models In China Over Next 3 Years
  • 1 day Italy as a Greece: EU's Juncker Says 'slightly worried' About Italian Economy
  • 18 hours Money and Climate: Central Banks Are Thinking Greener as Climate Change Hits Policy
  • 1 day ARAMCO BOND: ARAMCO Needs cash . . Like Saudi Arabia Needs Sand
  • 20 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry

Breaking News:

Environment Commissioner: Canada Losing The Climate War

Alt Text

There’s Still A Future For Nuclear Power

Despite policy changes and the…

Alt Text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?

Nuclear energy has received a…

Alt Text

The Downfall Of U.S. Nuclear Power

A shocking report from researchers…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

China Aims For Nuclear Dominance

By Vanand Meliksetian - Apr 03, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Nuclear plant

The revival of China in economic terms can be seen as one of the greatest success stories in human history. The introduction of the country’s first Special Economic Zone in 1979 near Shenzhen led to unprecedented wealth in the decades that followed. Hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens have been lifted out of poverty, and President Xi Jinping recently announced the intention to eradicate absolute poverty by 2020. Unprecedented economic growth, however, has also created significant challenges such as pollution.

The global supply chain has developed to rely heavily upon China, with the country quickly becoming the ‘factory of the world' – a factory with a large CO2 footprint.
 In 2003 China overtook the U.S. as the top producer of greenhouse gasses, and in 2018 the Asian giant surpassed the EU and U.S. combined. Air pollution has reached unsustainable levels for the Asian giant, causing unrest in urban areas where air quality regularly breaches WHO health standards. Driven by this social pressure, Beijing has embarked on an ambitious path to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gasses.

(Click to enlarge)

China faces significant challenges concerning the reduction of the level of hazardous particles in the air and CO2 emissions while at the same time ensuring energy security. The country is reliant on the import of fossil fuels such as oil and gas but, significantly, not coal. The relatively low price of coal and the abundant availability within its borders has created the world’s largest market for the dirtiest of the fossil fuels. Rampant air pollution, however, is sure to improve the case for non-pollutant sources such as renewables and nuclear.

A nuclear future

Chinese consumption of electricity will roughly double from 2016 to 2040, reaching almost 3,200 GW of installed capacity. It requires a Herculean effort to maintain the ‘golden triangle’ of energy policy planning: energy security (i.e. ensuring a steady and secure supply), improved air quality, and the development of Chinese technologies. Beijing regards its nuclear sector as critical in ensuring this triangle, having already invested significantly to achieve progress.

Currently, 46 reactors are operational in the densely populated and prosperous coastal provinces. The southern province of Guangdong, China's biggest provincial economy as measured by annual gross domestic product, is home to one of the world's most significant clusters of nuclear power plants. Despite a large number of facilities constructed in a relatively short amount of time, China has plans for another eight reactors in the million-kilowatt range. Related: Can Anything Challenge Qatar’s LNG Dominance?

This building and investment frenzy in nuclear technology have created one of the most robust and ambitious nuclear industries in the world. The Chinese have significantly reduced the construction time of a power plant from the global average of 92 months to a mere 60 months.

Furthermore, Beijing is pushing for its nuclear technology to become an export product which can coincide with the demise of the Western appetite for its own nuclear power sector. In the UK, French Areva and Chinese state-controlled ‘China General Nuclear Power Group’, are jointly constructing the ‎£20 billion Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset. Beijing intends to use the facility as a springboard to the rest of the world. According to Zaf Coelho, the director of Asia Nuclear Business Platform, “the massive experience possessed by the Chinese nuclear industry, consistently building for the past 30 years and adopting various next-generation technologies, is being recognized by the global nuclear industry”.

Nevertheless, the focus remains on the Chinese market where most of the growth will be realized in the coming decades. Although currently, plans exist for ‘only' 20 new nuclear power plants, the situation might change to the advantage of the nuclear industry when older coal-fired thermal plants are decommissioned. Regardless of new developments, the future is bright for China's nuclear power industry. 

 

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Nuclear Is Not A Catch-All Solution To Climate Change
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

 Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com