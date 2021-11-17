Is The U.S. Shale Patch Refusing To Pump For Political Reasons?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.83 -0.53 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.00 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.880 +0.064 +1.33%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 2.362 -0.002 -0.10%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.275 -0.006 -0.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.71 -0.29 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.71 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.01 +1.17 +1.45%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 74.51 -2.60 -3.37%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.275 -0.006 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.84 -1.01 -1.23%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.44 -1.43 -1.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.00 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 81.16 -1.96 -2.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.30 -0.40 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.59 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.01 +1.17 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.30 -2.54 -4.11%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 61.61 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 79.76 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 81.16 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.26 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 72.86 -0.12 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 72.86 -0.12 -0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 75.76 -0.12 -0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 76.76 -0.12 -0.16%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 72.76 -0.12 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.71 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.00 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.51 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.71 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.66 -0.12 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.66 -0.12 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.20 +0.08 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 10 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 9 hours The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 5 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 2 days MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 4 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 6 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!

Breaking News:

Largest Offshore Drilling Auction In U.S. History Kicks Off With $192M In Bids

Who Is In The Running To Rule Libya?

Who Is In The Running To Rule Libya?

With Libya's presidential elections set…

Why A U.S. Crude Export Ban Won’t Lower Prices At The Pump

Why A U.S. Crude Export Ban Won’t Lower Prices At The Pump

A proposed crude oil export…

Construction Sector Rejoices As Biden’s Bill Boosts Spending

Construction Sector Rejoices As Biden’s Bill Boosts Spending

U.S. construction spending continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The U.S. Shale Patch Refusing To Pump For Political Reasons?

By Irina Slav - Nov 17, 2021, 7:00 PM CST
  • President Biden’s calls on OPEC to increase production were received rather negatively by the U.S. shale patch which believes it can take care of the supply problem
  • While some observers may see this as the shale patch being political, the reality is that shale drillers are actually reacting to both profit and fear
  • Shale companies are making more profit than ever before and, while they are happy to help Biden bring the price of gasoline down, are eager to avoid another oil price crash
Join Our Community

When President Joe Biden first called on OPEC to increase production earlier this year, he drew an angry response from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who told Biden to "back off" and let American companies take care of the supply problem that was pushing fuel prices higher. The awkward relationship between the current administration in Washington and the oil industry, which tends to lean to the right politically, has been highlighted repeatedly in the media along with Biden's anti-oil moves such as the killing of the Keystone XL pipeline project and the temporary moratorium on oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

Yet political incompatibility alone cannot stand in the way of profiting from higher prices, so it is hardly the only - or even an important - reason for the U.S. oil industry's production restraint amid soaring prices for both crude and products. In fact, there are at least two more important reasons for this restraint.

The first is that especially shale drillers are raking in much fatter profits right now at current production levels. According to Deloitte calculations cited by Bloomberg's Kevin Crowley, U.S. shale operators are currently booking the biggest profits since the start of the shale revolution. And that's saying something. The reason the shale play development earned the name revolution was that it happened so quickly, and it happened so quickly because it was profitable, for a time.

By booking higher profits, shale drillers - at least the public ones among them - can keep their shareholders happier than they have been in years during the cash-burning phase of the shale revolution when everyone raced to boost output by the most, contributing to the two latest price crashes.

Related: IEA Hikes 2022 Brent Oil Price Outlook To $79 Speaking of crashes, the other reason shale drillers are practicing restraint is OPEC. The cartel has already demonstrated twice that it has the power to cause a collapse in prices that may its members but seems to hurt U.S. shale producers more. After several waves of bankruptcies, shale drillers appear to have decided on a different approach to production, betting on fatter profits instead of higher production.

Be that as it may, production in the U.S. shale patch is rising. Reuters reported earlier this week that production at the Permian was about to set a record, surpassing its pre-pandemic production levels next month. That's because the Permian has been the darling of the shale industry for years now, sporting some of the lowest production costs in some areas, drawing in more capital than other shale plays.

Overall production is also on the rise. According to the Energy Information Administration's latest weekly industry update, the U.S. was producing 11.5 million bpd of crude, which puts it in the first place globally and represents a 1-million-bpd increase on the year. It is lower than the record 13-million-bod production rate right before the pandemic struck, but it is no small potatoes by any means.

And, perhaps surprisingly to some, the industry is not averse to working with the federal administration to make gasoline more affordable. The messages coming from shale oil are not all in the same tone but they do tend to be encouraging.

Related: The Energy Crunch Is Adding Billions To Oil Tycoons’ Net Worth

The chief executive of Occidental Petroleum, for instance, was quite blunt in telling Biden to "back off" the U.S. oil industry rather than calling on OPEC to increase oil production so U.S. drivers can pay less at the pump. The president, Scott Sheffield, said earlier this month that Biden has "got to back off his rhetoric on federal leases going forward."

Occidental's Vicki Hollub was more delicate this week, when she said, in response to a question on whether Biden was wrong to call on OPEC to boost output, "if I were gonna make a call, it wouldn't be long-distance, it would be a local call."

"I think first you, you stay home, you ask your friends, and you ask your neighbors to do it. And then if we can't do it, you call some other countries," Hollub told CNBC.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com