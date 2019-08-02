Is The Oil Rally Dead In The Water?

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.66 +1.71 +3.17%
Brent Crude 25 mins 61.89 +1.39 +2.30%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.121 -0.081 -3.68%
Mars US 24 mins 59.16 +1.71 +2.98%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 64.30 +2.55 +4.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -1.50 -2.27%
Mexican Basket 5 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.121 -0.081 -3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 60.28 -2.45 -3.91%
Murban 17 hours 62.10 -2.38 -3.69%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.93 -1.14 -2.03%
Basra Light 2 days 61.52 -5.87 -8.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.65 -1.56 -2.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -1.50 -2.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -1.50 -2.27%
Girassol 2 days 65.93 -1.31 -1.95%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.17 +1.00 +2.55%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 41.45 -4.63 -10.05%
Canadian Condensate 9 days 51.45 -4.63 -8.26%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 54.35 -4.63 -7.85%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 51.95 -4.63 -8.18%
Peace Sour 15 hours 49.45 -4.63 -8.56%
Peace Sour 15 hours 49.45 -4.63 -8.56%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 51.45 -4.63 -8.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 56.45 -4.63 -7.58%
Central Alberta 15 hours 50.45 -4.63 -8.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 -3.00 -5.61%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 -3.00 -6.35%
ANS West Coast 8 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.90 -2.92 -5.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.85 -2.92 -5.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.85 -2.92 -5.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.50 -3.00 -5.61%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.93 +1.85 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 7 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 11 minutes U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 1 hour So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 54 mins Read Rigzone article "OPEC Sees 2020 Oil Surplus Amid Shale Surge"
  • 7 hours Shell's Excuse: It's the "Trade War" . . NOT too much Natural Gas . . NOT too much Oil . . NOT too many Refineries . . NOT too many Petrochemical Plants.
  • 22 hours Edward Snowden Book Coming Out Sept. 17
  • 16 hours A Brief History of Fracking
  • 1 day Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 10 hours Why Does Donald Trump Keep Making Oil Prices Go Up And Down?
  • 2 hours Can The House of Saud Survive When Brent "Stabilizes" In Low $50s"
  • 15 hours Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 15 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 1 day Huge UK Gas Discovery
  • 1 day Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 1 day Shale is just Paying Lip Service
  • 2 days Texas Shale Pioneers Struggle To Appease Investors

Breaking News:

Indian Oil Companies Should Borrow More Internationally: Minister

Alt Text

Oil Bounces Back On Rig Count Decline

The United States rig count…

Alt Text

World’s Newest Offshore Oil Boom Struck By Political Turmoil

Looming new regulation and political…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rebound After Horrible Day

An escalation of the trade…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The Oil Rally Dead In The Water?

By Editorial Dept - Aug 02, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
rig

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading only slightly lower for the week despite a steep sell-off on Thursday. After edging higher $3.97 over nine trading sessions, these gains were wiped out in just one day as prices plunged to their lowest level since June 18. The catalyst for the plunge in prices was the announcement of additional tariffs on China by the United States. The news came as a surprise since the two economic powerhouses had just ended its first round of renewed trade negotiations after earlier talks broke off in early May.

New Tariffs Raise Concerns about Demand

Crude oil plunged on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

Trump said in a series of tweets the tariff will be imposed on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. The levy will take effect September 1. He added later in the day those levies could go up to 25%. Trump’s comments came after a U.S. delegation met with Chinese trade officials earlier this week.

This news should have an impact on demand. Furthermore, the market could take another hit if there are countermeasures from China.

Weak U.S. Factory Output

In other news pointing to lower demand, U.S. manufacturing activity slipped last month, dropping to a near three-year low, and construction spending fell in June as investment in private construction projects tumbled to its lowest level in 1-1/2 years.

ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 51.2, down from 51.7 and below the 52.0 forecast. Construction Spending fell 1.3%. Traders were looking for a 0.5% increase. The previous month was revised higher to 0.5%.

U.S. Energy Information Administration Weekly Report

Earlier in the week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed another larger-than-expected drawdown. However, this was somewhat offset by a slight increase in U.S. crude production during the week-ending July 26. Nonetheless, prices still rose on the news.

According to the EIA, U.S. crude oil production averaged 12.2 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, up by 900,000 bpd from the previous week and up by about 1.3 million bpd year on year.

Fed Rate Cut Provided Short-term Boost

Earlier in the week, crude oil prices were underpinned by expectations of a 25-basis point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed did cut its benchmark rate as widely expected, but Chairman Jerome Powell failed to acknowledge further rate cuts were imminent in September and December. He didn’t say the Fed wouldn’t cut rates, but described the current rate cut as “insurance” against a weakening economy. Nonetheless, crude oil weakened on the news.

After Trump announced the new tariffs, U.S. Treasury yields plummeted to a three-year low as financial market traders fully-priced in a rate cut for September. Once the markets settle down, this news could be supportive for crude oil prices because it will mean the Fed is serious about doing all it can to protect the current economic expansion.

Iran, Russia Planning Joint Naval Drill in Mid East Hot Spot

Russia and Iran are planning a joint naval exercise scheduled within the next year, commander of Iran’s Navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced Monday, according to state media. According to a report, the exercise will take place in March 2020 in the Indian Ocean and may extend to the Strait of Hormuz.

“A coordination meeting will be held between the two sides in this regard,” he said while on a three day visit to Russia. “When we speak of the Indian Ocean, perhaps the most important part of which is the northern region where it’s linked to the Sea of Oman, the Strait of Hormuz and also the Persian Gulf,” Khanzadi said from Saint Petersburg.

This news is not expected to have an impact on prices over the near-term but it could be something to watch early next year especially after the recent escalation of tensions in the region. In July, the U.S. Navy claimed it shot down an Iranian drone, and Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker.

Technical Analysis

September West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI

The main trend is down according to the weekly swing chart. A trade through $61.02 will change the main trend to up. This is followed by additional main top targets at $64.20 and $65.92. The latter is the true trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

A trade through $50.91 will signal a resumption of the downtrend after eight weeks of rangebound and counter-trend trading. This bottom is also a trigger point for an acceleration to the downside with the next major target the main bottom at $44.66.

The main range is $74.44 to $44.66. Its 50% to 61.8% retracement zone at $59.55 to $63.06 is resistance. Trading below this zone will help maintain the downside bias.

The minor range is $44.66 to $65.92. Its retracement zone at $55.29 to $52.78 is potential support. This zone was tested successfully this week. Holding above this zone may be an indication that counter-trend buyers are defending the main bottom at $50.91.

Weekly Forecast

Based on this week’s price action, the direction of the September WTI crude oil market this week is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at $55.29.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $55.29 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this move creates enough upside momentum then buyers may take a run at the main 50% level at $59.55. Overtaking this level will put the market in a position to take out $61.02 and change the main trend to up.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $55.20 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a break into the short-term Fibonacci level at $52.78. Buyers could come in on the first test of this level, but if it fails then look for the selling to extend into the main bottom at $50.91.

Look for an acceleration to the downside if $50.91 fails as support. The weekly chart indicates there is no major support until $44.66.


Previous Post

Oil Bounces Back On Rig Count Decline

Next Post

Oil Prices Rebound After Horrible Day
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025
The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

 A Ticking Time Bomb For Oil Markets

A Ticking Time Bomb For Oil Markets

 A Serious Contender To Lithium-Ion Batteries

A Serious Contender To Lithium-Ion Batteries

 Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com