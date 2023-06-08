Is Recycling The Answer To Rare Earth Shortages?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.88 -1.65 -2.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.52 -1.43 -1.86%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.14 -2.96 -3.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.322 -0.007 -0.30%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.598 -0.043 -1.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 72.83 +1.44 +2.02%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.598 -0.043 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.68 +0.81 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.14 +0.88 +1.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.82 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 556 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.01 +0.81 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.08 +1.14 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.28 +0.79 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.68 +0.79 +1.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.93 +0.79 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 70.08 +0.79 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.08 +0.79 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 77.03 +0.79 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 66.38 +0.79 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.76 +0.79 +1.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Perk Up As U.S. Says No Deal With Iran Over Oil

India Unveils Battery Storage Subsidy Scheme As Part Of Renewable Push

India Unveils Battery Storage Subsidy Scheme As Part Of Renewable Push

India has announced a robust…

The 3 Most Exciting Oil And Gas Exploration Plays In South America

The 3 Most Exciting Oil And Gas Exploration Plays In South America

South America is one of…

Oil Prices Fall Back After A Short-Lived OPEC+ Rally

Oil Prices Fall Back After A Short-Lived OPEC+ Rally

After rallying on news that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Recycling The Answer To Rare Earth Shortages?

By Ag Metal Miner - Jun 08, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The Rare Earths MMI has flattened after a sharp two-month drop, with minor fears over China's rumored COVID-19 wave and its potential impact on rare earth supplies.
  • The US considers rare earth elements (REEs) vital for its economy, national security, energy independence, and technological advancements.
  • Recycling has been proposed as a potential solution to meet REE demand, with only 1% of rare earth elements currently recycled from outdated items, but experts suggest that increased recycling efforts could meet up to a quarter of the demand over the next decade.
Join Our Community
Rare earths

Via AG Metal Miner

After a sharp nosedive that lasted two months, the Rare Earths MMI (Monthly Metals Index) finally flattened out between May 1 and June 1. Ultimately, rare earth prices traded sideways and only moved down 1.02%.

Market fears rose after news that China is experiencing another wave of COVID-19, which could impact the availability of rare earth supplies. However, rumors of this new wave are yet to be confirmed, so its impact on supplies and logistics remains speculative.

Meanwhile, several countries continue to work to break their reliance on Chinese rare earths. Some are even going into direct competition with the Eastern superpower. As a result, the rare earths global market still finds itself in a somewhat volatile state, even after the recent flattening.

U.S. Possibly Facing a Rare Earth Crisis

Many experts say REEs are still vital to the U.S. economy’s future. Indeed, these minerals play a crucial part in national security, energy independence, and economic growth. If the United States ran out of rare earth supplies, it would likely impact all four of these areas significantly. For instance, the U.S. could not create modern technologies that need REEs, resulting in a general economic downturn. Furthermore, the U.S. will remain reliant on other nations for REE supplies, thus posing a national security danger.

Of course, REEs feature in many innovative technologies, including magnets, batteries, phosphors, and catalysts. Magnets, in turn, remain integral to a wide range of industries in the United States, including health care, transportation, power production, petroleum refining, and consumer electronics. As a result, experts anticipate that global demand for these important minerals will increase by 400% – 600% over the next several decades. The world’s conversion to a clean energy economy will only serve to boost this demand.  

Alternatives to Chinese Rare Earths Continue Popping Up

China still controls the majority of the market for cobalt, lithium, and, you guessed it, rare earth element processing and refining. In fact, as part of the 2018-2019 trade dispute between China and the United States, U.S. rare earth imports from China briefly became subject to 25% tariffs.

The United States designates 35 specific minerals, including the 17 rare earth elements, as critical to economic and national security. Moreover, a set of Presidential determinations authorized the Department of Defense (DoD) to use Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III Authority to forge agreements with businesses to strengthen the domestic REE supply chain.

While efforts to get more rare earth elements for the U.S. continue, the struggle has become increasingly difficult. That said, domestic companies report having found rare earth reserves in at least 19 states. As of this writing, many programs to expand domestic mining and processing capacity are currently underway.

Rare Earth Recycling a Possible Alternative

As mentioned in the Department of Energy’s 2022 supply chain report on neodymium magnets, experts anticipate that demand for REE magnets will rise dramatically. However, the U.S. administration remains concerned about the country’s reliance on China. Recycling is one potential remedy for the problem.

Currently, only around 1% of rare earth elements in outdated items are recycled. However, a strategic increase in recycling efforts could produce up to a quarter of the demand for rare earths over the next decade. This process entails removing rare earths from current high-tech items, such as hard disk drives, and converting them into powdered minerals (rare earth oxides). Acid-free dissolution recycling (ADR) and chemical recovery are two of the most promising recycling processes.

The Critical Materials Institute (CMI) has been working on ADR and chemical recovery of rare earth elements since 2016. Their procedure includes dissolving REE magnets in a solution without using acids. This makes the process a greener and more ecologically friendly approach overall. Ultimately, Recycling REEs from magnets would give producers a consistent, domestic source of rare earths while also minimizing waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Jennifer Kary via AGMetalminer.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Auto Giants Slash Prices, Drive Chinese Auto Market Upturn
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com