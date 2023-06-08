Russia Says It Will Study Iran’s Plan To Create A Natural Gas Hub

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.13 +0.60 +0.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.55 +0.60 +0.78%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.87 +0.77 +1.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.351 +0.022 +0.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.679 +0.038 +1.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 72.83 +1.44 +2.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.679 +0.038 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.68 +0.81 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.14 +0.88 +1.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.82 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 555 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.01 +0.81 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.08 +1.14 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 51.28 +0.79 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 74.68 +0.79 +1.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 72.93 +0.79 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 70.08 +0.79 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.08 +0.79 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 77.03 +0.79 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 66.38 +0.79 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.01 -0.43 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.97 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.22 -0.41 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.22 -0.41 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 10 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Russia Says It Will Study Iran’s Plan To Create A Natural Gas Hub

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil markets are growing increasingly…

Spain On Track To Generate 50% Of Its Power From Renewables In 2023

Spain On Track To Generate 50% Of Its Power From Renewables In 2023

Motivated by the goal to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Says It Will Study Iran’s Plan To Create A Natural Gas Hub

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 08, 2023, 7:07 AM CDT

Russia’s agencies will study Iran’s plans to create a natural gas hub on the Persian Gulf in cooperation with Russia, Qatar, and Turkmenistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said that Iran is looking to set up a natural gas hub in the Persian Gulf and is cooperating with Russia, Qatar, and Turkmenistan to that end.

“With the cooperation of Russia, Turkmenistan, and Qatar, we are trying to have a gas hub in the Asaluyeh region, and its preparations are being planned,” Iranian media quoted Owji as saying.

Asaluyeh is a port and energy hub in the southern Bushehr province in the Gulf.

Russia welcomes initiatives aimed at addressing energy security, Ryabkov said on Thursday, as quoted by Russian news agency Interfax.

“We welcome initiatives that help deal with the energy security problem in a broad sense and contribute to continued development of Russian-Iranian relations, and in general, we are open to constructive ideas,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

“Definitely, economic operators and the relevant executive federal agencies will thoroughly study this idea. We have close contacts with all the above-mentioned actors in this context,” Ryabkov added.

Iran is estimated to hold the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves, second only to Russia, and ahead of Qatar, Turkmenistan, and the United States. With 32 trillion cubic meters, Iran is home to 16% of global natural gas reserves.

A lot of Iran’s gas reserves are concentrated in the South Pars offshore field in the Persian Gulf, which it shares with Qatar.

Development of Iran’s massive gas reserves has been challenging because of the pullout of Western supermajors such as TotalEnergies in the wake of the reinstated U.S. sanctions against Tehran by former President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, Iran has forged closer ties with Russia and Venezuela, which are also under sanctions by the U.S. and the West.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Solar Installations Jump 47% In Q1

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

 Alt text

Oil Markets Struggle To Overcome Bearish Sentiment

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Has A Metals Problem

 Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com