Nuclear Fusion Remains Decades Away Despite Major Breakthroughs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.99 -0.30 -0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 75.96 -0.99 -1.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.15 -0.95 -1.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.322 -0.030 -1.28%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.601 -0.012 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 71.59 -1.24 -1.70%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.601 -0.012 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.68 +0.81 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.14 +0.88 +1.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.82 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 556 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.01 +0.81 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.08 +1.14 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 51.28 +0.79 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 74.68 +0.79 +1.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.93 +0.79 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 70.08 +0.79 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 68.08 +0.79 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 77.03 +0.79 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 66.38 +0.79 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.76 +0.79 +1.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Head Of UAE Oil Giant Says Fossil Fuel Phasedown Inevitable

The Single Most Important Factor For Oil Prices This Year

The Single Most Important Factor For Oil Prices This Year

The Executive Director of the…

WoodMac: $30 Billion In UK Energy Investments At Risk Ahead Of Elections

WoodMac: $30 Billion In UK Energy Investments At Risk Ahead Of Elections

A report from Wood Mackenzie…

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation

A Reuters analysis of stock-based pay granted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nuclear Fusion Remains Decades Away Despite Major Breakthroughs

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 08, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Scientific advancements in nuclear fusion have experienced exponential growth in the past three years.
  • Most notably, the National Ignition Facility in California has achieved net positive energy production, a significant milestone in fusion research.
  • Despite these achievements, the commercial viability of fusion power is still distant due to high costs, regulatory obstacles, and the need for further technological advancements.
Join Our Community
Fusion

After decades of progress so incremental and expensive that it may have seemed pointless, nuclear fusion technology finally had a breakthrough worth writing home about. Last year, a team of scientists in California was able to achieve ignition, creating more energy from a laser-driven fusion experiment than was beamed into it. The breakthrough has signaled a new era for nuclear fusion, in which the nascent technology shifted from a pipe dream ripped out of the pages of science fiction to a model of clean energy production with actual potential for practical application and scalability. But critics still question whether creating an artificial sun here on Earth will ever be affordable and energy efficient enough to make a real impact on the global energy industry. 

In the last three years, nuclear fusion breakthroughs have increased exponentially, with scientists making incredible gains across the globe in different fusion experiments, often with completely different approaches. And it all happened nearly simultaneously when looking at the long timeline of nuclear fusion experimentation. All of these breakthroughs have been critical, but three, in particular, have rewritten the narrative and made even the staunchest doubters of nuclear fusion take pause. First, in 2021, a team of researchers at the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) in Hefei, China obliterated previous records for a sustained steady-state fusion reaction, achieving fusion for an unprecedented 1,056 seconds – nearly 20 minutes. In the same year, The Joint European Torus (JET) in Oxfordshire more than doubled its 1997 fusion record when it produced 59 megajoules of energy in a single fusion experiment. 

And then there was the aforementioned experiment in California that blew them all away. Last December, researchers at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory made history when they became the first to finally overcome what remains as nuclear fusion’s most significant barrier: creating net positive energy. The now legendary experiment used lasers to beam 2.05 megajoules of light onto a minuscule amount of fusion fuel – about the size of a peppercorn – sparking an explosion that released 3.15 MJ of energy – about the same as three sticks of dynamite. 

But while the importance of this breakthrough can’t be denied, it doesn’t mean that nuclear fusion will be powering our homes any time soon. Indeed, there are a few important caveats to the magnitude of the NIF discovery. While the fusion reaction in the NIF experiment created more energy than was beamed onto the fuel, it still was a net energy drain when looking at the bigger picture. When taking into account the amount of energy used to power the lasers, the experiment was a net loss by a wide margin. Furthermore, NIF is an enormously expensive project being carried out in a national lab project funded to research nuclear weapons – hardly the same conditions that a commercial pursuit would take place in. 

In short, fusion remains enormously expensive, and the achievement of net energy production remains elusive. In fact, Wired reported last year that in all likelihood, “the real fusion energy breakthrough is still decades away.” ITER, the world’s biggest fusion experiment co-funded by 35 nations in the South of France, is already enormously over budget and behind schedule. Furthermore, the sector faces significant regulatory challenges, as current frameworks guiding nuclear fission will not be applicable to nuclear fusion. This means there is a lot of lengthy and pricey bureaucratic and policy work to be done before commercial fusion could become a possibility. 

A lot of hope has been placed in the future of nuclear fusion. Advocates of the technology have proposed that it could produce limitless emissions-free fuel, saving the world from climate crisis as well as geopolitical wars over energy. In short, it would bring us endless energy and world peace to boot. However, news of nuclear fusion’s world-saving capabilities has almost certainly been greatly exaggerated. “[The NIF breakthrough] is a big deal and fine to applaud, but it doesn't mean a green energy revolution is imminent,” CNET summarized. “It'll still be years before fusion power progress bears fruit — likely a decade or so — and it's still not clear if fusion will ever be cheap enough to radically transform our power grid. Continuing today's investments in solar and wind is critical to combating climate change.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Recycling The Answer To Rare Earth Shortages?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com