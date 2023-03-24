Is It Time To Short This Soaring Solar Stock?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.23 -1.73 -2.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.12 -1.79 -2.36%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.46 -1.18 -1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.205 +0.051 +2.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 -0.040 -1.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 69.16 -1.39 -1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 -0.040 -1.53%

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.27 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.26 +1.39 +1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.84 +0.51 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 479 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.78 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.59 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.51 -0.69 -1.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +1.75 +2.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.43 +1.57 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +3.61 +4.88%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 18 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

U.S. Conducts Airstrikes In Syria In Response To Deadly Drone Attack

Don't Expect OPEC Or Biden To Boost Oil Prices

Don't Expect OPEC Or Biden To Boost Oil Prices

Following the oil price crash,…

Oil Market Fundamentals Push Oil Prices Higher

Oil Market Fundamentals Push Oil Prices Higher

While it may only be…

How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth

How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth

The U.S. building sector has…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

Is It Time To Short This Soaring Solar Stock?

By Editorial Dept - Mar 24, 2023, 8:08 AM CDT
One of the things I learned early in my trading career was that in that business, admitting and acknowledging mistakes is a good thing. That is so ingrained in me now that I have continued to do that as a writer on markets and trading, even though in that field of work one is expected to do the opposite. Apparently, we are all supposed to pretend that every call we ever made was spot on, but that is neither realistic nor helpful. So, I have no problem saying that last time I wrote about First Solar (FSLR) things didn’t go my way, to say the least!

In mid-August last year, I wrote that having made good money on the way up by being long FSLR, I was taking my profit and reversing to a short position. Obviously, that wasn’t a great call, although if you read that piece, you may remember that part of the appeal for me of taking on a risky trade like that was the proximity of a logical level off which to set a stop loss order. I did that, lost a small percentage of what I made on the way up, and moved on.

There are a couple of lessons here for anybody new to the trading game. First, set and stick to stops. You will be wrong sometimes, and no one trade should ever do serious damage to your account. Second, don’t waste time once a decision is made and you have cut a position by saying to yourself, “I could have made so much more!” You are never wrong to take a profit, so just cut and look elsewhere. That said, though, I continued to…

Previous Post

Don't Expect OPEC Or Biden To Boost Oil Prices

Next Post

Fighting Continues In Yemen Despite Saudi-Iran Détente
