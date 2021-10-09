Is Europe Doing Enough To Realize Its Long-Term Energy Goals?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 79.35 +1.05 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 82.39 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 5.565 -0.112 -1.97%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 2.474 +0.014 +0.57%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.366 +0.032 +1.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.60 -2.05 -2.54%
Chart Mars US 1 day 77.10 +0.70 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.366 +0.032 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.86 +3.72 +4.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.20 +3.90 +4.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.13 +0.99 +1.28%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.01 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.81 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.81 +1.12 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.60 -2.05 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 65.60 +0.82 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 77.30 +0.87 +1.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 78.70 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 76.40 +0.87 +1.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 74.15 +0.97 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 74.15 +0.97 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 76.30 +0.97 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 77.30 +0.57 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 74.45 +1.12 +1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 81.18 -1.73 -2.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.30 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 84.24 +0.87 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 2 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 3 days Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 3 days This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 3 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 3 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations

Breaking News:

Nigeria Looks To Boost Oil Production By 310% To 4 Million Bpd

$11 Billion Has Poured Into Clean Energy Startups This Year

$11 Billion Has Poured Into Clean Energy Startups This Year

Clean energy startups are attracting…

Oil Markets On Edge As OPEC+ Meeting Approaches

Oil Markets On Edge As OPEC+ Meeting Approaches

After charging to $80 per…

The Truth About The Global Energy Transition

The Truth About The Global Energy Transition

The global energy transition is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Europe Doing Enough To Realize Its Long-Term Energy Goals?

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 09, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Several scientists and energy representatives from around the world believe that a full transition over the next decade is possible.
  • Energy companies will have to do better at ensuring poor weather conditions do not throw their whole renewable portfolios off track. 
  • The transition cannot leave oil and gas in the past until the world is fully prepared to run on renewables.
Join Our Community

As we transition to renewables, hoping to leave oil and gas in the background, will it be possible to generate enough power when we’re already seeing failures due to poor wind and dry conditions this year? With governments and international organizations pushing green policy, are we really ready to leave oil and gas in the past? 

Recent weather conditions in the U.K. have not been favorable for renewable energy production. The British energy major SSE has announced significant shortfalls in renewable energy production, producing 32 percent less power than anticipated between April and September this year, with total output during this period equating to 11 percent of its whole-year target. This is largely due to very dry and low wind weather conditions throughout these months. 

SSE announced of the situation, “This shortfall was driven by unfavorable weather conditions over the summer, which was one of the least windy across most of the UK and Ireland and one of the driest in SSE’s Hydro catchment areas in the last seventy years.”

This is not good news in a country that is already experiencing fuel shortages and soaring gas prices. With Boris Johnson announcing aims for entirely green electricity generation by 2035 energy companies will have to do better at ensuring poor weather conditions do not throw their whole renewable portfolios off track. 

The U.K. is not the only European country suffering from adverse weather conditions, with German utility company RWE reporting “much lower” wind volumes across Northern and Central Europe as a whole during the first half of 2021. Experts have suggested that it is vital to establish a balanced portfolio, as a renewable energy company, to ensure that energy output is not totally lost due to poor weather conditions, as the energy transition will lead us to rely upon these developments for our day-to-day power. 

RWE stated that the company’s offshore wind earnings from January to June 2021 decreased to $538.5 million from $675.5 million the previous year. Onshore solar projects also experienced losses during this time. 

Denmark’s Orsted reported similar challenges this August, with lower earnings on the same period in the previous year. While Orsted’s earnings were positive due to new wind farms, low wind speeds meant that its already-existing farms generated significantly less power. 

The troubles faced by renewable energy companies this year have led many to question our preparedness for the energy transition away from fossil fuels to rely entirely on renewables. Renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar and hydro-energy, are being established worldwide at an increasing rate, but we are still way off the energy production required to meet the world’s energy needs, perhaps by decades. 

Several scientists and energy representatives from around the world believe that a full transition over the next decade is possible if there is “sufficient political will, international coordination, and concrete action on a massive scale to institute a total "re-design of the global energy system."” Research suggests that the transformation can occur faster than currently estimated so long as world governments and energy companies can agree upon the necessary steps to develop the renewables sector and pump funding into research and project development. 

But others are not so sure. While some believe a 2035 deadline is realistic - based on cohesive action, others say even 2050 is far from viable. Experts point out the volatility of solar and wind production – which relies on favorable weather conditions for output; the lack of capacity of wind and solar projects for the world’s growing demand levels; the lack of energy storage technology required to bridge this gap; and the investment required not only to develop renewable energy projects but also to adapt existing infrastructure to prepare it for the energy transition. This, they argue, is simply not realistic due in the timeframe without joint action at the international level, which is highly unlikely at the scale needed. 

SSE’s low energy production has driven finance director, Gregor Alexander, to state that the company will soon be updating the market “with an ambitious new investment plan that will optimize the SSE group’s options and opportunities …”, although no more information has been released. And as of yet, SSE has not heeded advice to split the company in order to list the renewable portfolio through an independent company. 

The company also announced it had signed an agreement with Japan’s renewable energy company Pacifico Energy, establishing a joint ownership company focused on Japan’s offshore wind development. We are seeing more and more renewable energy companies teaming together to enhance the research and development of new technologies to increase renewable energy output over the next decade.

One thing is certain, high investment levels and a wide variety of renewable energy production methods must be available to ensure they are sustainable in all weather conditions if the transition is to be  successful. Essentially, the transition cannot leave oil and gas in the past until the world is fully prepared to run on renewables, and storage will be key as wind and solar power do not function at all hours of the day and night.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Forex And Commodity Trading Comes Under Fire In China
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further
Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis
Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As The Energy Crisis Goes Global

Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As The Energy Crisis Goes Global



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com