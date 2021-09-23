BP To Ration Petrol At UK Service Stations As Supplies Dwindle

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
By ZeroHedge - Sep 23, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Compounding the ongoing UK energy crisis is BP plc, a multinational oil and gas company, which said it plans to restrict deliveries of gasoline and diesel across its network of service stations in the country amid a truck driver shortage, according to ITV

ITV, citing a BP spokesperson, said a shortage of truck drivers is inhibiting the oil company's ability to transport fuel from refineries to its network of service stations. 

According to ITV, the disruption is expected to cause BP to announce fuel "restrictions" at service stations "very soon." 

The spokesperson said a "handful" of service stations have already closed due to the lack of unleaded gasoline and diesel. 

BREAKING: BP says it has temporarily closed some UK sites due to supply issues with unleaded and diesel fuel resulting from a national shortage of HGV and tanker drivers.

Last Thursday, BP's Head of UK Retail, Hanna Hofer, spoke with the Cabinet Office about the diminishing supplies and said BP had two-thirds of fuel stock levels required for normal operations. She expects fuel stocks to stabilize and began rebuilding in October, but there could be a few weeks of disruptions at the pump. 

The spokesperson added:

"These have been caused by delays in the supply chain, which has been impacted by industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and we are working hard to address this issue." 

A lack of truck drivers is due to several factors, including Brexit and the virus pandemic. Since Brexit, there are estimates that several thousand truck drivers from the EU are thought to have been lost. 

This is more bad news for Brits, who are already experiencing hyperinflating natural gas and electricity prices, along with other disruptions caused by the energy crisis. 

By Zerohedge.com 

