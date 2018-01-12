Is $70 The Ceiling For Oil Prices?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 45 mins 64.30 +0.50 +0.78%
Brent Crude 14 mins 69.81 +0.55 +0.79%
Natural Gas 45 mins 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Mars US 15 mins 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
Urals 17 hours 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.32 +0.70 +1.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.22 +0.54 +0.92%
Natural Gas 45 mins 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.23 -0.10 -0.15%
Murban 2 days 69.13 -0.05 -0.07%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.11 +0.76 +1.15%
Basra Light 2 days 64.63 -0.10 -0.15%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.63 +0.79 +1.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.32 +0.70 +1.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.32 +0.70 +1.01%
Girassol 2 days 69.62 +0.70 +1.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.17 +0.45 +1.11%
Western Canadian Select 91 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 91 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 91 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 91 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 91 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 91 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 91 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 91 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 17 hours 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.97 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 58.55 -12.78 -17.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 4 hours Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 5 hours Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 7 hours Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 19 hours Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 23 hours Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 1 day Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 1 day Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 1 day Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 1 day Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 1 day Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 2 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 2 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 2 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 2 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 2 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 3 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 3 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 3 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 3 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 3 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 3 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 3 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 3 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 4 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 4 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 4 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 4 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 4 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 4 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 4 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 4 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 7 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 7 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 7 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 7 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 7 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 7 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea

Breaking News:

Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities

Alt Text

Strong Draw In Crude Inventories Lifts Oil Prices

Oil prices rose to a…

Alt Text

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

Many pundits see $60 oil…

Alt Text

UAE Oil Minister: OPEC Deal Could Extend Beyond 2018

UAE Oil Minister al-Mazrouei has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is $70 The Ceiling For Oil Prices?

By Tom Kool - Jan 12, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Oil

While sentiment in the oil market remains bullish, analysts cannot seem to agree on crude's next big move. 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Oil prices hit $70 per barrel for the first time in more than three years on Thursday. The last time Brent traded that high, prices were falling off a cliff after the November 2014 OPEC meeting left members producing without restraint, leading to a global glut of supply.

The next steps for oil are unclear. Market sentiment is decidedly bullish, but speculators have piled into extremely bullish bets, which exposes the market to a correction if the upward momentum starts to sputter.

EIA: U.S. oil production to top 11 mb/d by end of 2019. The EIA sharply revised up its forecast for U.S. oil production this year and next, predicting average output of 10.3 mb/d in 2017 (up nearly 300,000 bpd from last month’s forecast) and 10.8 mb/d in 2019. By November 2019, the EIA says, the U.S. could hit 11 mb/d, surpassing Russia as the world’s largest producer. The strength of U.S. shale is one of the main bearish factors looming over the oil market, but it remains to be seen if shale drillers can achieve such lofty production levels.

Analysts differ on next moves with oil at $70. Few expected Brent to hit $70 per barrel so soon, and what happens next is a matter of opinion. With outages in key oil producing countries, strong demand expected this year, and ongoing declines in inventories, some analysts see more room on the upside.  “Pretty much all of the fundamental boxes are supportive of the current rally and a bit more,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc in London. But others believe the rally has gone too far. “Seventy dollars is too much,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG, according to Bloomberg. “It’s not completely unexpected, given the price momentum. But there will be a reaction in U.S. shale, and OPEC’s strategy will backfire massively.”

Trump declines to re-impose sanctions on Iran, for now. The New York Times reported on Thursday that President Trump has declined to fully scrap the Iran nuclear deal, but will issue a deadline to Congress to come up with a solution. Every three months the president needs to issue waivers on sanctions on Iran, and with a deadline imminent, many analysts expected Trump to take the drastic move of declining to issue the waiver, which would have likely led to new sanctions and a return to confrontation between the U.S. and Iran. It appears that he will not go that far, yet. The NYT says he will issue a deadline for Congress to “improve the deal” or else the U.S. will scrap the deal. Oil analysts have projected U.S. sanctions could threaten several hundred thousand barrels per day of Iranian oil production, but unilateral action from Washington won’t be as effective as the coordinated international sanctions from years ago.

Fuel economy in the U.S. hit a record high for model year 2016. New government data shows that new cars made in 2016 hit a record high fuel economy, averaging 24.7 miles per gallon. It was a slight uptick of 0.1 mpg from the year before. In 2017, the average fuel economy is expected to have hit a new record of 25.2 mpg. This comes as the Trump administration has made some early moves to weaken long-term fuel economy standards.

Trump admin removes Florida from drilling plan, sparking uproar. A week after releasing an aggressive offshore drilling plan that proposed to open virtually all of the U.S. outer continental shelf to drilling, the Interior Department removed Florida from the plan following opposition from the state’s governor. However, the decision sparked protest from a long list of other coastal states, most of which are against drilling in their waters as well. The opposition spanned both political parties, and numerous states requested their territories be removed from the drilling plan. The decision by the Interior to remove Florida also raises legal risks for the drilling plan as a whole because it could be deemed “arbitrary and capricious.” The five-year drilling plan will take several years to finalize.

Related: A Rare High-Profile Utility Takeover

New York City sues oil majors. New York City announced its decision to sue five oil majors this week – ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and BP (NYSE: BP) – over their role in climate change as well as their alleged misinformation campaign to obscure information to the public. The oil majors dismissed the suit, with Chevron calling it “factually and legally meritless.” New York also said that it would begin steps to divest its pension fund of fossil fuel investments. The city faces an uphill battle winning in court, but it is the latest front on which the oil majors need to defend.

India’s oil demand grows, but slowly. India’s oil demand grew at its slowest pace in four years in 2017 at only 2.3 percent. Slower car sales, new taxes, and a campaign by the central bank to remove certain currency notes hit retail and wholesale markets – these factors weighed on India’s fuel consumption. India has long been billed as one of the most important growth markets for global oil demand, but it continues to lag behind expectations.

ExxonMobil makes sixth oil discovery in Guyana. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has fast-tracked development of its huge oil discovery off the coast of Guyana, and it continues to find new oil reserves there. This week, Exxon said it made a sixth oil discovery in the Stabroek block, boosting recoverable reserves to an estimated 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Production is expected to begin in 2020, with initial output at 100,000 to 120,000 bpd.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018
$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

 The World’s Most Expensive Oil

The World’s Most Expensive Oil

 Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

 Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Most Commented

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com