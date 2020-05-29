Iranian Oil Reaches Crisis-Stricken Venezuela

- Much to Turkey’s dismay, the EastMed gas pipeline project has been approved by the Cypriot cabinet, and studies are currently in progress. The consortium comprises Cyprus-Greece-Israel for the 1300-mile underwater pipeline project that will carry gas from the southeast Mediterranean to continental Europe. The consortium will now begin the process of lining up buyers for the Israeli gas. The project is expected to cut into Russian gas supplies and cut Turkey out of the deal (which is what makes Libya so important to Erdogan).

- The fourth Iranian fuel tanker has made its way into Venezuelan waters in a direct challenge to US sanctions on both countries. The first three tankers that Iran sent to Venezuela have already arrived and are in the process of unloading. The total deliveries from Iran to Venezuela are expected to be about 1.5 million barrels of gasoline and refining components that are critical to the nation’s oil industry survival. Venezuela has already nearly completely shut down all of its refineries, partly due to years and years of maintenance neglect and partly because it lacks the diluent to refine its ultra-heavy crude oil, which it used to import prior to the sanctions. There are five tankers total in the shipment from Iran. The lack of any response will play poorly against the Trump administration, which has allowed Iran to ride roughshod over foreign policy.

- In the midst of a massive humanitarian crisis, Nicolas Maduro is mulling…