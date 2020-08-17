Iran Signs Deals With Local Firms To Boost Oil Production Capacity

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 42.76 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 45.37 +0.57 +1.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.337 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 43.94 +0.68 +1.57%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 44.62 -0.72 -1.59%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 44.10 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.93 -0.30 -0.75%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.337 -0.002 -0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 43.29 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph down Murban 4 days 43.83 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 43.84 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 45.50 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 43.94 -0.69 -1.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.98 -0.40 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.62 -0.72 -1.59%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 mins 30.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.26 -0.08 -0.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 41.01 -0.23 -0.56%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 42.41 -0.23 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 38.06 -0.23 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 37.01 -0.23 -0.62%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 37.01 -0.23 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 38.31 -0.13 -0.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.46 -0.13 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 36.56 +0.32 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 33.00 +0.75 +2.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.56 -0.35 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 36.84 +0.15 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.25 -0.25 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 46.75 +4.68 +11.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 3 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 43 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 3 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 7 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 15 mins Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 23 mins BLM and Reparations
  • 1 day https://electrek.co/2020/08/15/tesla-world-biggest-casting-machine-outside-fremont-factory/
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 1 day Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 13 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 1 day Biden declares for China
  • 1 day Buying votes is cool now.
  • 1 day Visit with Your Local Antifa Members!

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Fuel Seized By U.S. Was Not Iranian…. But It Was

Chevron Looks To Iraq For Next Big Oil Investment

Chevron Looks To Iraq For Next Big Oil Investment

U.S. oil giant Chevron Corp…

Shale Executives Make Millions As Their Company Goes Bankrupt

Shale Executives Make Millions As Their Company Goes Bankrupt

It has been a tough…

What’s Behind Israel’s Latest Peace Treaty?

What’s Behind Israel’s Latest Peace Treaty?

The oil and gas resources…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Signs Deals With Local Firms To Boost Oil Production Capacity

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 17, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Iran signed on Monday a total of 13 oil contracts with 14 domestic firms, which will raise the Islamic Republic’s oil production capacity by 185,000 barrels per day, the oil ministry’s news service Shana reported.

According to Reza Dehghan, Deputy Director for Development and Engineering Affairs at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the new contracts will enhance and maintain oil production in Iran, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The 13 deals are worth a total of US$1.78 billion (1.527 billion euro), and were awarded by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) and the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) to 14 Iranian companies as contractors, Shana reported.

Two of the deals are for offshore projects – for the Resalat and Forouzan oilfields – while the other 11 contracts are for projects in Iran’s southern oilfields, according to ISNA.

At the signing ceremony for the contracts, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said that OPEC had done well in managing the oil market in recent months.

“The price of Brent crude oil has risen from about $16 per barrel in May to $45 and it is almost stabilized; this shows that OPEC has performed well in this regard,” the oil ministry quoted Zangeneh as saying.

Last month, Iran signed a US$1.3-billion deal with domestic companies to double the production capacity at the massive Azadegan oilfield, expecting the rise in production to boost its oil revenues by US$1 trillion, Iranian officials said at the signing ceremony. At the Iranian field, production capacity is expected to more than double in 30 months, to 320,000 bpd from 140,000 bpd currently, and from just 45,000 bpd back in 2013.

According to Zanganeh, improving the Azadegan oilfield’s recovery factor by 10 percent would boost the total production of the field by 2.7 billion barrels, which means Iran could get US$1 trillion in additional oil revenues in the future, the Tehran Times reported in July.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Refinery Closures Continue Amid Oil Demand Slump

Next Post

UFO, YOLO, TAN: Catchy Tickers Attract Robinhood Traders
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%
U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government

U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government
The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry

The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.
Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com