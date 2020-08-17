UFO, YOLO, TAN: Catchy Tickers Attract Robinhood Traders

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.77 -0.12 -0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 45.37 +0.57 +1.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.336 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 43.94 +0.68 +1.57%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 44.62 -0.72 -1.59%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 44.10 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.93 -0.30 -0.75%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.336 -0.003 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 43.29 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph down Murban 4 days 43.83 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 43.84 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 45.50 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 43.94 -0.69 -1.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.98 -0.40 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.62 -0.72 -1.59%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 30.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.26 -0.08 -0.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 41.01 -0.23 -0.56%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 42.41 -0.23 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 38.06 -0.23 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 37.01 -0.23 -0.62%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 37.01 -0.23 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 38.31 -0.13 -0.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.46 -0.13 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 36.56 +0.32 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 33.00 +0.75 +2.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.56 -0.35 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 36.84 +0.15 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.25 -0.25 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 46.75 +4.68 +11.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 3 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 38 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 2 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 7 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 10 mins Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 18 mins BLM and Reparations
  • 1 day https://electrek.co/2020/08/15/tesla-world-biggest-casting-machine-outside-fremont-factory/
  • 24 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 1 day Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 12 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 1 day Biden declares for China
  • 1 day Buying votes is cool now.
  • 1 day Visit with Your Local Antifa Members!

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Fuel Seized By U.S. Was Not Iranian…. But It Was

Overpriced Tech Sector Could See More Stock Splits

Overpriced Tech Sector Could See More Stock Splits

Apple and Tesla have both…

Trump To Open Alaska Arctic Refuge To Oil Drilling For First Time

Trump To Open Alaska Arctic Refuge To Oil Drilling For First Time

The Trump Administration is set…

Oil Prices Fall Back After A Brief Rally

Oil Prices Fall Back After A Brief Rally

Oil prices have been trading…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UFO, YOLO, TAN: Catchy Tickers Attract Robinhood Traders

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 17, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The issuers of exchange traded funds (ETFs) are increasingly naming their newly launched funds with easy-to-remember ticker symbols. The main reason for picking more clever names – which are also immediately associated with the type of the ETF industry – is to distinguish from the thousands of other boring and meaningless tongue-twisters and difficult-to-remember tickers to attract the growing group of the so-called Robinhood traders.   

Numerous studies have shown that cleverly picked stock trading symbols tend to outperform other stocks in their industries, at least during the initial trading period.

Retail investors tend to remember sticky names and associate them with creativity and a positive attitude toward the stock regardless of the company’s actual performance, market performance, and near-term prospects.

This has never been more topical than today, when the Robinhood factor has become a force to be reckoned with, despite the view of some analysts that most retail Robinhood investors are inexperienced and uninformed stock gamblers.

The Robinhood factor can no longer be ignored in the stock market with a growing trading crowd who influence the trading volume and the price of the stocks they heavily trade.

Many Americans opened their first online trading accounts during the pandemic, using part of their stimulus checks to trade stocks, software and data aggregation company Envestnet Yodlee told CNBC.

The millennial favorite Robinhood trading app has gained further popularity this year, and ETFs industry experts believe that a catchy name for an ETF nowadays could be a success with new traders and investors as one of the main factors in launching a successful new fund. Related: Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021

Sticky names could be the new naming game for ETFs, according to industry experts. For example, the biggest solar industry ETF in the U.S. right now trades under the ticker symbol TAN, while another solar industry-focused ETF, VanEck Vectors Solar Energy’s fund with the boring non-telling ticker KWT, was discontinued three years ago, Bloomberg data shows.

The funds were similar in times of launch, holdings, and fees, yet TAN became a success, while the other was killed off.

“It had to be the ticker,” Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research at CFRA Research, told Bloomberg.  

Of course, tickers alone cannot guarantee success, but there is a growing awareness among industry professionals that catchy names could draw more investments into funds—and most of those investors would be the Robinhood kind of investors.

There hasn’t been a ton of studies on ETF names, but there is a lot of research into the naming of individual stocks and their market performance.

One study from the Rutgers School of Business-Camden showed last year that investors are easily confused by similar tickers. The study found that up to 25 percent of companies with similar tickers and/or names exhibit co-movements in turnover, which the authors attributed to investor confusion.

“For investors, our message is simple, ‘Always double-check before you trade,’’” the paper concludes. Related: OPEC+ Complied 95% With Oil Production Cuts In July

Stocks with catchy tickers outperformed the market between 2006 and 2018, according to a 2019 study of the Department of Economics at Pomona College, which was a follow-up to a similar study from 2009 that had found that a portfolio of stocks with clever tickers beat the market by a substantial margin between 1984 and 2005.

“For example, WOOF, the ticker for VCA Antech, which operates a network of animal hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, is a lot more amusing and memorable than something boring like VCAA or VCAN,” Economics Professor Gary Smith said.

Clever tickers may make stocks more recognizable to the general public the study found.

This may be equally true for ETFs.

ETF.com has a Best New ETF Ticker category in its annual awards. The winner for 2019, announced in April 2020, was Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF, or NERD, while finalists included Procure Space ETF (UFO), and AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO).

With a growing number of millennial retail investors trading on their feelings instead of fundamentals, ETF issuers may spend more time on brainstorming for cool names for their new products.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Signs Deals With Local Firms To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Next Post

Chevron Looks To Iraq For Next Big Oil Investment
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%
U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government

U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government
The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry

The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.
Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com