Lithium-Ion Battery Production Set To Quadruple This Decade

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.29 -0.38 -0.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.99 -0.44 -0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.194 +0.042 +1.95%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 43.92 +1.11 +2.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.05 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.57 +0.79 +1.99%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.194 +0.042 +1.95%
Graph down Marine 2 days 43.55 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.89 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.47 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.99 +0.85 +1.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.75 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.59 +0.12 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 29.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 31.37 +1.06 +3.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 41.67 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 43.07 +1.06 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 38.42 +1.06 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 39.02 +1.06 +2.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 39.82 +1.06 +2.73%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 36.67 +1.06 +2.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.75 +0.75 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.99 -0.47 -1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 37.35 +1.06 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.00 +1.25 +3.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.41 +1.06 +2.29%
All Charts
Breaking News:

India Stops Using Chinese Vessels For Oil Trade

Weak Oil Demand Could Spark Another Market Share Showdown

Weak Oil Demand Could Spark Another Market Share Showdown

Saudi Arabia is once again…

Green Hydrogen Prices Are Set To Drop By 50% During The Next Decades

Green Hydrogen Prices Are Set To Drop By 50% During The Next Decades

A study commissioned by the…

U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government

U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government

U.S. oil producers have started…

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

Lithium-Ion Battery Production Set To Quadruple This Decade

By MINING.com - Aug 13, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
The global lithium-ion cell manufacturing capacity pipeline could rise fourfold to reach 1.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2030 compared to 2019, a new report by Wood Mackenzie states.

This total capacity refers to 119 battery manufacturing facilities that are operational, under construction or announced by more than 50 vendors. 

According to the UK-based research firm, Asian manufacturers such as CATL, LG Chem, BYD and SK Innovation are leading in the capacity arms race, followed by emerging European vendors Northvolt and ACC.  

“Manufacturing capacity in Asia Pacific accounts for 80% of the global capacity pipeline. The region will remain as the leader of lithium-ion battery production for the next decade,” Wood Mackenzie senior analyst Mitalee Gupta said.

“Within Asia Pacific, China dominates the pipeline capacity and is expected to double its capacity from 345 gigawatt-hour (GWh) in 2020 to more than 800 GWh by 2030.”

According to Gupta, in addition to local vendors’ rapid expansion in China, foreign manufacturers such as LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation have also been adding new lines after they became eligible for subsidies from the Chinese government in 2019.

But competition from Europe is about to get serious. Though currently accounting for only 7% of global capacity, the Old Continent is expected to hit 25% of global pipeline capacity in 2030. 

“Driven by growing demand for batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage, Asian manufacturers are investing heavily in new plants in Europe, for example, CATL’s Erfurt Plant, LG Chem’s Wroclaw Plant, and Samsung SDI’s Goed Plant. Local manufacturers including Northvolt, ACC, have also put forward ambitious plans to scale up in Europe and localize the battery supply chain,” Gupta said. 

By Mining.com

Turkey Claims One Of Its Oil And Gas Exploration Vessels Was Attacked
