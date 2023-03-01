Saudi Aramco Looks To Invest In LNG Export Facility Abroad

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.31 -0.74 -0.96%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.92 -0.53 -0.64%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.56 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.700 -0.047 -1.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.630 -0.012 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 75.60 +1.37 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.630 -0.012 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.87 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.83 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 456 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.10 +1.65 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.34 +1.40 +1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.48 +0.82 +1.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.80 +1.37 +2.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.20 +1.37 +1.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.45 +1.37 +1.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.60 +1.37 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 72.60 +1.37 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.55 +1.37 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.90 +1.37 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.25 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 79.16 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 69.58 +1.37 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.88 -7.37 -10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Germany’s Natural Gas Bill Doubled In 2022 Despite Import Volumes Falling

China Concerned That War In Ukraine Could “Spiral Out Of Control”

China Concerned That War In Ukraine Could “Spiral Out Of Control”

China’s foreign minister said that…

Oil Prices Rebound But Remain On Course For A Weekly Loss

Oil Prices Rebound But Remain On Course For A Weekly Loss

Oil prices are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Looks To Invest In LNG Export Facility Abroad

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2023, 7:19 AM CST

Saudi Aramco is interested in investing in an LNG export facility outside Saudi Arabia and is in early talks with developers aiming to secure a stake in a project in the United States or Asia, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the matter.   

The Saudi oil giant, the world’s largest oil company by both production and market capitalization, prefers an LNG plant that could easily export the fuel to Asia, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Apart from investing in a stake, Aramco is also reportedly looking to secure a long-term off-take agreement with the project developer, the sources added.

Going into LNG trading could be another lucrative business for the Saudi oil giant, considering that LNG demand is only set to grow in the coming years as Europe ditches Russian gas and Asia looks to use more natural gas instead of coal.

Amid soaring spot prices, the value of global LNG trade surged to an all-time high in 2022 to $450 billion, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday in its quarterly Gas Market Report Q1-2023.

“Despite rising by a mere 5.5% in volumetric terms, the value of global LNG trade doubled in 2022 to an all-time high,” the agency noted.

Natural gas supply security is now taking centre stage amid a new wave of market reforms in Europe and developed Asian economies, the IEA said.

The significantly higher LNG demand in Europe is set to intensify competition with Asia in the short term and to dominate LNG trade in the longer term, Shell said in its annual LNG outlook last month.

European countries, including the UK, saw their LNG imports jump by 60% last year to 121 million tons, Shell, the world’s largest LNG trader, said as it issued a bullish outlook on the fuel through 2040.

The supermajor warned that another supply-demand gap could be looming in the late 2020s without new investment in additional supply. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Developers of U.S. LNG export facilities could launch $100 billion worth of new plants over the next five years as high prices and the need for energy security create strong momentum for long-term LNG demand and contracts, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a recent report.       

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Natural Gas Prices Post Longest Monthly Losing Streak Since 2020

Next Post

Germany’s Natural Gas Bill Doubled In 2022 Despite Import Volumes Falling

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com