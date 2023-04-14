IEA Sees Global Oil Demand Hitting Record High In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.21 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.08 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.25 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.999 -0.008 -0.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.819 -0.013 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.91 -1.10 -1.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.819 -0.013 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.53 +1.80 +2.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.52 +1.64 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.17 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 500 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.16 -0.29 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.80 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.86 -1.04 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 60.91 -1.10 -1.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 84.31 -1.10 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 82.56 -1.10 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 79.71 -1.10 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 77.71 -1.10 -1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 86.66 -1.10 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 76.01 -1.10 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 9 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 9 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 1 day Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Biden Approves Exports From Planned Alaska LNG Project

Is Carbon-Capture A Real Solution To Climate Change?

Is Carbon-Capture A Real Solution To Climate Change?

New research from McKinsey shows…

How Clean Are Tesla’s Cars Really?

How Clean Are Tesla’s Cars Really?

According to Tesla, its vehicles…

IEA Director Believes Oil Prices Could Climb In The Second Half Of The Year

IEA Director Believes Oil Prices Could Climb In The Second Half Of The Year

Speaking at an Energy Summit,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA Sees Global Oil Demand Hitting Record High In 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 14, 2023, 8:15 AM CDT
  • The IEA sees global oil demand hitting a record high of 101.9 million barrels per day this year, driven by rising Chinese consumption.
  • More than half of the global demand growth increase will be driven by China, with Non-OECD countries set to account for 87% of growth in total.
  • Supply may struggle to keep up with this demand growth, especially after the surprise OPEC+ cut.
Join Our Community

Despite concerns about economic growth with the ongoing interest rate hikes, global oil demand is still set for a record high 101.9 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, driven by a resurgent Chinese consumption, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

Buoyed by a resurgent China, world oil demand is set for growth of 2 million bpd this year, to hit a record 101.9 million bpd, the IEA said in its Oil Market Report for April today.  

The estimate remains unchanged from last month’s report.

Yet, there will be a widening disparity between demand growth in developed economies and in emerging markets. Non-OECD countries, led by China, are set to account for nearly 90% of demand growth, the IEA noted.

OECD demand, on the other hand, has been underwhelming in recent months, and weak industrial activity and warm weather led to OECD consumption shrinking by 390,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. The decline in Q1 2023 was the second consecutive quarter of falling demand in OECD countries.

“While oil demand in developed nations has underwhelmed in recent months, slowed by warmer weather and sluggish industrial activity, robust gains in China and other non-OECD countries are providing a strong offset,” the IEA said, keeping its upbeat outlook on Chinese oil demand growth.

Solid demand from China raised global oil demand by 810,000 bpd year-on-year in the first quarter to 100.4 million bpd.  

“A much stronger increase of 2.7 mb/d is expected through year-end, propelled by a continued recovery in China and international travel,” the IEA said.  

Overall, world oil demand will grow by 2 million bpd for the full year of 2023, with the non-OECD accounting for 87% of the growth and China alone making up more than half the global increase, according to the agency.

Supply could struggle to catch up with this growth, especially after the surprise OPEC+ cuts, which risk exacerbating a supply deficit expected later this year, the IEA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA Says OPEC+ Cuts Could Derail Economic Growth
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut
Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come
Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com