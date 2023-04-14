IEA Says OPEC+ Cuts Could Derail Economic Growth

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.21 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.08 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.25 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.999 -0.008 -0.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.819 -0.013 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.91 -1.10 -1.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.819 -0.013 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.53 +1.80 +2.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.52 +1.64 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.17 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 500 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.16 -0.29 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.80 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.86 -1.04 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 60.91 -1.10 -1.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 84.31 -1.10 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 82.56 -1.10 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 79.71 -1.10 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 77.71 -1.10 -1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 86.66 -1.10 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 76.01 -1.10 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 9 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 9 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 1 day Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Russia's Oil Revenues Rebound As Exports Surge To Three-Year High

Will Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Will Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is investing…

IEA Director Believes Oil Prices Could Climb In The Second Half Of The Year

IEA Director Believes Oil Prices Could Climb In The Second Half Of The Year

Speaking at an Energy Summit,…

Oil Prices Rangebound As Bulls And Bears Battle For Dominance

Oil Prices Rangebound As Bulls And Bears Battle For Dominance

Oil prices have remained rangebound…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA Says OPEC+ Cuts Could Derail Economic Growth

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 14, 2023, 6:26 AM CDT
  • In its Oil Market Report, the IEA said that the latest OPEC+ cuts could exacerbate the oil supply deficit and push oil prices higher.
  • The rise in oil prices will add pressure on consumers, especially in emerging and developing economies, hurting the global economic recovery.
  • The IEA also noted that growth in the U.S. shale patch is limited by supply chain bottlenecks and higher costs.
Join Our Community

The surprise OPEC+ cuts could push the oil market into an even higher supply deficit later this year and weigh on consumers and global economic recovery and growth, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

“Our oil market balances were already set to tighten in the second half of 2023, with the potential for a substantial supply deficit to emerge,” the agency said in its Oil Market Report for April today.

“The latest cuts risk exacerbating those strains, pushing both crude and product prices higher. Consumers currently under siege from inflation will suffer even more from higher prices, especially in emerging and developing economies,” the agency noted.

Some of the biggest OPEC+ producers announced early this month they would remove another 1.16 million bpd from the market between May and December 2023, on top of Russia’s 500,000-bpd cut which was extended until the end of the year.

The IEA believes the recent build in commercial inventories could have played a part in the OPEC+ decision to further restrict supply.

OPEC itself said on its own report on Thursday that commercial OECD oil stockpiles had been rising in recent months, pointing to a less tight market than at this time last year.

The IEA said in its report on Friday, commenting on the OPEC+ announcement, “While apparently a move to support declining prices amid financial turmoil in mid-March, rising global oil stocks may have also contributed to the decision.”

The trend of rising stocks was already reversing by March, with OECD industry stocks plunging by 39 million barrels, their biggest monthly decline in over a year, according to IEA’s estimates.

China’s resurging demand, especially in the latter half of 2023, is set to drive global oil demand up by 2 million bpd in 2023 to a record 101.9 million bpd, the agency said, leaving its estimates unchanged from last month’s report.

But the OPEC+ cuts risk creating a significant supply deficit, the IEA said today, noting that meeting demand growth could be challenging, “as the new OPEC+ cuts could reduce output by 1.4 mb/d from March through year-end, more than offsetting a 1 mb/d increase in non-OPEC+ production.”

“Growth from the US shale patch, traditionally the most price-responsive source of more output, is currently limited by supply chain bottlenecks and higher costs,” the agency noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices On Track For A Fourth Consecutive Weekly Gain

Next Post

IEA Sees Global Oil Demand Hitting Record High In 2023
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut
Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come
Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com