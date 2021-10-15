IEA: Energy Crisis Threatens Economic Recovery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 84.86 +0.86 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 5.410 -0.277 -4.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.574 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 79.83 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.14 +1.10 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.39 +1.02 +1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.38 -0.94 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 82.74 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.82 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.01 +0.17 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 66.86 +0.87 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 80.31 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.71 +0.87 +1.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 79.51 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 76.71 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 76.71 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 77.81 +0.87 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 79.91 +0.87 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 76.86 +0.87 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 72.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.71 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.50 +0.62 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 9 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 3 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 1 day Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 8 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 40 mins U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 6 hours Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Coal Generation In UK Jumps As Wind Speed Drops

Biden Consults U.S. Oil Industry About Soaring Gasoline Prices

Biden Consults U.S. Oil Industry About Soaring Gasoline Prices

President Biden has discussed the…

Russia Could Boost Oil Production To 11.4 Million Bpd

Russia Could Boost Oil Production To 11.4 Million Bpd

Russia is currently pumping 9.9…

Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Not so long ago, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Energy Crisis Threatens Economic Recovery

By Irina Slav - Oct 15, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The energy crisis that has pushed the prices of fossil fuels to highs not seen in years is threatening the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency has warned.

"Provisional August data already indicates that there is some unseasonably high demand for fuel oil, crude and middle distillates for power plants across a number of countries, including China, Japan and Pakistan in Asia, Germany and France in Europe and Brazil," the IEA said, as quoted by Reuters.

The agency explained that this higher demand was the result of high gas and coal prices that have prompted many power utilities and companies from energy-intensive sectors to switch to oil, adding to upward price pressures and prompting the IEA to revise its oil demand outlook for this year and next.

The IEA now sees oil demand growing by 5.5 million bpd this year and by another 3.3 million bpd next year. Supply, meanwhile, is likely to remain tight if OPEC+ continues to be disciplined about its output recovery. According to the IEA, the gap between supply and demand this quarter will be a negative 700,000 bpd.

What's worse, perhaps, is that the agency also predicted that OPEC+'s spare production capacity was set to decline considerably, from about 9 million bpd in the first quarter of the year to just 4 million bpd in the second quarter of next year as the group ratchets up its production.

All this is adding to already considerable inflationary pressures across the globe.

"Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary pressures that, along with power outages, could lead to lower industrial activity and a slowdown in the economic recovery," the IEA said.

The warning comes a day after the IEA's chief, Fatih Birol, told the Financial Times the agency expected oil demand to peak soon after 2025. Natural gas demand, according to Birol, is also about to reach its peak around that time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What A Global Energy Crisis Means For North American Stocks

Next Post

U.S. Oil Rig Count Climbs In Lockstep With Crude Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • George Doolittle on October 15 2021 said:
    Hard to see energy demand growing with prices at these levels outside of the United States.

    I would think the exact opposite be true as the USA withdrawals conventional from "international entanglements" for the time being outside of whatever it is going on in Europe (Putin's Russia versus The World.)

    "That's how economics works. A price shock dramatically lowers demand."

    The USA exports nominal amounts of oil but truly stupendous amounts of refined product plus natural gas but who in fact can afford any of that at the moment is quite the mystery.

    "Asian contagion" has devastated the global growth narrative leaving only the USA as the marginal buyer of goods globally at the moment.

    Using Treasury yields as a proxy for economic growth the US economy is at best doing 2% a year. When combined with inflation which is very much material in the USA and clearly the USA is mired in a massive recession going into the midterm elections next Year, 2022. It's not possible for the USA to export its way out of this disaster even if the USA was Japan, Germany,the EU, China etc.

    Basically I agree with the US Federal Reserve big time that "inflation in the USA is transitory."

    There are pockets of very powerful economic growth in the USA such as Austin or Denver but that's about it.

    Long US Treasuries
    Strong buy
  • Mamdouh Salameh on October 15 2021 said:
    Instead of pontificating on energy matters (mostly wrongly), Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) should admit unequivocally that the EU rash policies to accelerate energy transition at the expense of fossil fuels and the incessant pressure by environmental activists, divestment campaigners and the IEA itself on oil and gas companies to dives of ther oil and gas assets were behind the energy crisis. He should also admit that calls by the IEA and others to ditch fossil fuels are foolish.

    These policies have adversely affected the production of oil and gas and investments without affecting global oil demand causing a widening deficit between supplies and demand and rocketing gas prices. This will weaken the global economy by shifting a considerable part of funds earmarked for investments to pay instead for soaring fuel prices.

    Still, oil and gas are here to stay well into the future or until the last barrel of oil and the last particle of natural gas have been extracted.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
  • Daniel Kinsley on October 15 2021 said:
    The IEA can take the blame for the energy crisis just as much as the world governments. This is 100% on them. They were the ones that said "No new oil & gas exploration after 2021". Well, when you don't explore you don't produce. Good luck because energy is only going be affordable by the wealthy. Governments are begging for civil unrest & I fear they are going to get what they want.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens
High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand
Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
Why $80 Oil Won't Destroy Demand

Why $80 Oil Won't Destroy Demand



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com