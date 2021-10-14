Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 -0.43 -0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.45 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.79 -0.58 -0.70%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.54 -0.40 -0.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.439 +0.033 +1.37%

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.04 -0.88 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.37 -0.93 -1.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.32 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.96 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.96 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.45 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.45 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.84 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.79 -0.58 -0.70%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.28 -0.31 -0.47%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.99 -0.35 -0.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.44 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.84 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.64 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 75.84 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.84 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.94 -1.30 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 79.04 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.99 -0.25 -0.33%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.61 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.39 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.88 -0.20 -0.23%

Australia Is Making The Most Out Of The Coal Boom

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 14, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
  • While countries around the world have turned their backs on coal due to its high emissions, Australia is one country that is unlikely to follow suit
  • So far this month Australia has approved three mine extensions as it continues to back what the government sees as a vital industry
  • Coal prices have soared so high recently that China had to halt its brief boycott of Australian coal in order to make up the energy deficit in the country 
Australia continues to back its coal industry as many Western nations have turned their back on the dirtiest fossil fuel, approving its third coal mine extension in a month and bolstering partnerships for long-term coal exports. 

We already know the demand is there, with China requiring increasing coal to bridge its fuel demand gap, but Australia is one of the few remaining nations outside of Asia to continue to back coal as a major energy source. 

Earlier this month, Australia approved its third coal mine extension within a month. In September, Environment Minister Sussan Ley approved extensions for the Whitehaven Coal and Wollonggong Coal mines. The latest extension approval was for the Glencore Mangoola thermal coal mine in New South Wales, allowing it to continue production for eight more years, mining approximately 52 million tonnes of coal.

But it’s not just other countries that are putting pressure on Australia to join them in curbing its coal production. In May, a ruling from Australia’s high court encouraged the country’s environment minister to reconsider coal mine expansions due to the obligation the ministry has to the Australian childrens’ future, as well as the general impact of coal production and use on climate change. 

While environmental activists and international energy organizations are less than happy with Australia’s ongoing support for coal, many Australians back the decision to expand mines because of their contribution to the country’s employment. Around 400 workers are currently employed at Glencore, and the expansion will add 100 construction jobs.

Australia is the world’s biggest exporter of coal, with strong links to the Asian market. To date, Australia has made no pledge to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050, unlike many of its Western counterparts. Many countries across Europe and North America have vowed to rapidly reduce carbon emissions, an aim that is expected to be reinforced in the upcoming COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this month, which Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend. 

However, shortly after the announcement of the third expansion project, Australia’s resources minister proposed the establishment of a state-run $180-billion lending option for the coal industry, with the stipulation that borrowers support a net-zero carbon emissions target. This strategy comes as banks and insurers become less willing to lend to the dying coal sector. 

Australia’s dependence on coal is not surprising considering its close proximity to the Asian market, where coal demand remains high. Several Asian countries, most notably China and India with their ever-expanding populations, continue to rely on coal, as well as oil and gas, to meet their national energy demand. 

Related: Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

“While China unambiguously needs as much coal as it can get its hands on to avert a [fourth-quarter] slowdown due to the tyranny of rolling power shortages, geopolitical tensions with Australia have waylaid the most convenient source of high-calorific coal from Down Under” Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy for Asia and Oceania treasury department at Mizuho stated of China’s reliance on coal imports.

However, in late 2020, China ended its coal imports from Australia following difficult trade relations, namely Australia’s support for an international inquiry into China’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Coal is Australia’s third-largest export to China, a country that accounts for 32.6 percent of all Australian exports, with Australia exporting more to China than it imports. 

After reportedly telling utilities and steel mills to stop all Australian coal imports, China began to import its coal from regional exporters Indonesia, Mongolia, and Russia. India has apparently been buying discounted coal that was left stranded in Chinese customs following the falling out between China and Australia. In recent months, Indian cement makers and sponge iron plants have sought to boost supplies with this low-cost option. 

The Chinese stockpile of Australian coal, and its willingness to sell the supply at a discount, suggests the dedication it had to cutting trade ties with Australia. However, the energy crisis experienced in recent months has finally proved too much for China to continue holding a grudge. Fuel shortages and high energy costs have led the Chinese government to resume Australian coal imports. This month, China released Australian coal from bonded warehouses in addition to receiving 450,000 tonnes of Australian coal cargoes at the beginning of the month.

During the time that China refused imports, Australia did not just simply wait for China to come running back, rather it fostered its relationship with India. Australia held its first joint working group meeting on coal and mines with India this September to encourage greater participation in Australia’s ongoing coal production. Australia identifies India as a key market for some of its lower-grade coal, with prices significantly undercutting those of the premium coal products imported by China

With little commitment to net-zero aims, ongoing support for coal plant expansion projects despite a high court interjection, and ongoing trade links with high-demand countries across Asia, it seems unlikely that Australia will curb its coal production or make it more carbon-friendly any time soon, despite international pressure to do so.  

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

