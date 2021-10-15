U.S. Oil Rig Count Climbs In Lockstep With Crude Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 84.86 +0.86 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 5.410 -0.277 -4.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.574 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 79.83 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.14 +1.10 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.39 +1.02 +1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.38 -0.94 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 82.74 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.82 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.92 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.01 +0.17 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 66.86 +0.87 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 80.31 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.71 +0.87 +1.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 79.51 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 76.71 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 76.71 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 77.81 +0.87 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 79.91 +0.87 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 76.86 +0.87 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 72.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.71 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.50 +0.62 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 9 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 3 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 1 day Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 8 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 30 mins U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 5 hours Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Coal Generation In UK Jumps As Wind Speed Drops

Russia: Oil And Gas Aren't Going Anywhere In The Coming Decades

Russia: Oil And Gas Aren't Going Anywhere In The Coming Decades

Decades from now, oil and…

Bull Run Continues As Traders See Tight Supply In 2022

Bull Run Continues As Traders See Tight Supply In 2022

Tight current supply, and a…

Delta Airlines Warns Of Quickly Rising Fuel Costs

Delta Airlines Warns Of Quickly Rising Fuel Costs

Delta Air Lines Inc. delivered…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rig Count Climbs In Lockstep With Crude Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 15, 2021, 12:11 PM CDT

  • The U.S. oil rig count rose this week to 445

  • The U.S. gas rig count decreased slightly
Join Our Community

The number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 10 this week, according to Baker Hughes, bringing the total number of additions since the start of the summer to 95.

The total rig count is now at 543, up 261 from this time last year, but still under the 790 active rigs as of March 2020.

The U.S. oil rig count rose this week to 445—a 12-rig increase—the largest oil-rig increase since April. The number of gas and miscellaneous rigs each fell by 1.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending October 8 rose 100,000 bpd, to an average of 11.4 million barrels per day—with producers finally restoring production to the levels seen prior to Hurricane Ida.  

Canada’s overall rig count increased by 1. Active oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 168, up 88 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 1 this again week, while the number of rigs in the Eagle Ford rose by 2. The Permian’s total rig count is now 137 rigs above what it was this time last year.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews rose by 1 to 263 for week ending October 8. The frac count is up by 130 for the year.

At 11:21 a.m. EDT, oil prices were trending up on the day. WTI was trading at $82.27—up 1.18% on the day and more than $2 on the week. The Brent benchmark was trading at $84.82—up 0.98% on the day and more than $1 per barrel on the week.  

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA: Energy Crisis Threatens Economic Recovery

Next Post

Bull Run Continues As Traders See Tight Supply In 2022
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens
High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand
Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
Why $80 Oil Won't Destroy Demand

Why $80 Oil Won't Destroy Demand



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com