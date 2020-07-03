How To Take Advantage Of The Energy Stock Selloff

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 40.32 -0.33 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 7 hours 42.80 -0.34 -0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Graph up Mars US 6 hours 41.65 +0.83 +2.03%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.55 +0.30 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 6 hours 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.80 +0.09 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 43.12 +0.21 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 42.35 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 46.33 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 42.68 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 44.21 +0.16 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 37.15 +0.83 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.65 +0.83 +2.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.05 +0.83 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 36.15 +0.83 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.60 +0.83 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 53 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 3 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 3 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 15 mins Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda
  • 1 day Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 7 hours Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". 1 out of 5 Democrats admit it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 20 hours Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 1 day Apology Accepted!
  • 3 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 day Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 2 days U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.

Breaking News:

Total Sends Drilling Rig To South Africa To Capitalize On Previous Success

How The Fed Bailed Out U.S. Oil And Gas

How The Fed Bailed Out U.S. Oil And Gas

In March, the U.S. Congress…

Iraq Set To Fall Short Of Ambitious OPEC+ Targets

Iraq Set To Fall Short Of Ambitious OPEC+ Targets

Iraq, OPEC’s no.2 oil producer…

Why Power Companies Can’t Ditch Coal Just Yet

Why Power Companies Can’t Ditch Coal Just Yet

The electric industry’s decarbonization program…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How To Take Advantage Of The Energy Stock Selloff

By Editorial Dept - Jul 03, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

After a decade of disappointment for energy stocks, it is not surprising that when oil’s collapse really accelerated back in early March, anything even vaguely related to oil got hammered. When a sector sells off like that though, there are usually a few stocks that, when you look back after the dust has settled, just shouldn’t logically have gone with everything else.

A good example would be DMC Global Inc. (BOOM).

The Story

For starters, not all of their business is directly connected to energy. DMC is the parent of two separate companies, DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. The first is the energy connection, and more on that in a minute. The second, NobelClad is one of the world’s leaders in explosion welding and cladding. They basically use explosive power to weld together different metals and create vessels and parts that can be used in extreme conditions, such as under enormous pressure and at extremes of temperature.

NobelClad is the smaller of the two companies, accounting for only 22% of sales in 2019, but there are opportunities there for growth. For example, they make blast shields for rocket pads, which with the recent successful launches by private companies looks like being a growth area. Some of their business is also energy-related, but more in the areas of power generation and transmission, so NobelClad does provide some valuable diversification.

As the world recovers from the economic shock from the pandemic, that…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

A Clear Sign That OPEC Compliance Is Working

Next Post

The Multi-Billion Dollar Price Tag For Iraqi Oil Compliance
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options

Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins
3 Oil Stocks With Good Upside And 3 To Avoid

3 Oil Stocks With Good Upside And 3 To Avoid



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com