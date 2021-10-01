How To Play The Fed’s Next Move

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.60 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.04 +0.73 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.586 -0.281 -4.79%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.378 +0.039 +1.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.247 +0.053 +2.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.72 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 73.53 +0.45 +0.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.247 +0.053 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.87 +0.44 +0.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.12 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.66 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 77.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.50 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.61 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.72 +0.59 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.78 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 75.43 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 72.13 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.88 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 73.63 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 70.63 +0.20 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 2 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 20 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 2 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?

Breaking News:

Putin Looks To Limit Wealth Fund Spending

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Bloomberg reports that China’s central…

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

Though the nuclear power industry…

The Harsh Truth Behind Europe’s Energy Crisis

The Harsh Truth Behind Europe’s Energy Crisis

Europe is facing soaring electricity…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How To Play The Fed’s Next Move

By Editorial Dept - Oct 01, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The outlook for interest rates in the U.S. changed significantly this week with even Jay Powell, now famous for insisting that inflation would be “transitory”, admitting that pandemic-related supply chain disruption will last longer than he had anticipated, and calling price rises “frustrating”. That and the predictable but still ridiculous ritual dance in Washington over the debt ceiling has made stock traders nervous, and the major indices have fallen significantly over the last few days. Even in that environment, though, energy stocks have done well, and a lot of analysts and pundits are saying that they will continue to do so and are a good place to hide during any future volatility.

There are clearly reasons that is true, but it may pay to look beyond the most obvious stocks.

A large part of the reason for energy’s outperformance is that oil has remained strong as stocks have waivered. That isn’t really surprising because the inflation that is making Powell so edgy means higher prices for commodities too, and oil companies would obviously benefit from that. The problem is that oil has been strong for a while, so a lot of the potential is already priced into stocks like XOM, which has nearly doubled over the last year.

That strength, though, is based on restricted supply more than anything, and with increasingly loud talk of output increases being agreed upon at next week’s OPEC+ meeting, that situation may change.…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

The Truth About The Global Energy Transition
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring
Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil

Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil
OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com