How To Find A “Bargain” In A Distressed Energy Sector

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 28.34 +3.02 +11.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 42 mins 34.11 +4.17 +13.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Graph up Mars US 56 mins 24.14 +2.82 +13.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 16.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.05 +5.44 +51.27%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 21.59 +0.36 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 22.40 +0.35 +1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 16.76 +3.60 +27.36%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.05 +2.79 +9.54%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 18.62 +3.93 +26.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.29 +3.00 +16.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 9.920 +5.010 +102.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 26.17 +5.01 +23.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 25.72 +5.01 +24.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 21.07 +5.01 +31.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 19.57 +5.01 +34.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 24.32 +5.01 +25.95%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 15.82 +5.01 +46.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 21.80 -1.38 -5.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 22.29 +3.02 +15.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.05 +4.26 +16.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 2 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 4 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 2 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 1 hour Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Why should ANY oil company executive get ANY bonus now?
  • 9 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 9 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 13 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 8 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil Company announces termination of its activity in Venezuela
  • 15 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 15 hours Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 6 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand

Breaking News:

IEA: Oil Price Collapse Could Leave 50 Million Jobless

Alt Text

What Will $15 Oil Mean For Producers?

According to the IEA, if…

Alt Text

The First Victims Of The Oil Price War

The oil price war and…

Alt Text

Oil Stocks Haven’t Hit The Bottom Just Yet

The coronavirus pandemic, in addition…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How To Find A “Bargain” In A Distressed Energy Sector

By Editorial Dept - Apr 03, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
rig

If the history of the so-called “Great Recession” of 2008-9 is to be believed, while the current carnage in the energy space will negatively impact a lot of people, both investors and those in the industry, it will create some tremendous opportunities for those with the ability to take big risks. At some point, this too shall pass and when it does, it will become clear that some stocks were massively oversold on the way down.

That doesn’t mean, however, that investors should be rushing in to buy depressed energy stocks willy-nilly. The collapse in oil prices will have some real, long-term consequences that could be dire for some companies.

The problem is not just that crude prices are being hit at the same time as the coronavirus shutdown kills demand. It is also that a lot of energy companies came into this with massive debt loads. That presents an obvious, immediate short-term problem of servicing the debt as revenues dry up, but there is another, bigger, long-term problem that for many could prove to be an existential threat.

The security for those loans is usually oil and gas reserves, and those reserves are worth a lot less now than they were just a few months ago. In the case of oil, the value of the loan collateral has dropped by over sixty percent in three months. Natural gas holdings have halved in value since November of last year.

In theory, that doesn’t really matter that much to the borrowers until the loans come…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products






Previous Post

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

Next Post

U.S. Shale Ready To Fire Back In The Oil Price War
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 $1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com