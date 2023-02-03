How To Balance Your Energy Portfolio For 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.00 -1.88 -2.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.32 -1.85 -2.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.62 +1.59 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.381 -0.075 -3.05%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.352 -0.100 -4.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 74.03 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.352 -0.100 -4.09%

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.06 -2.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.26 -3.03 -3.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.34 -2.12 -2.70%
Graph down Basra Light 431 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.20 -2.27 -2.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.96 -2.10 -2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.63 -0.53 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.03 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.28 -0.53 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.43 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.43 -0.53 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.38 -0.53 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.73 -0.53 -0.75%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.00 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.41 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.79 +0.47 +0.59%

  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

U.S. Oil Majors Are Outperforming Their European Counterparts

On average, U.S. oil majors…

Iran Vows Revenge For Drone Attacks

Iran has vowed revenge against…

Eni Boosts Gas Production In Libya With $8 Billion Investment

Italy’s oil major Eni looks…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

How To Balance Your Energy Portfolio For 2023

By Editorial Dept - Feb 03, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
These days, I spend quite a lot of time teaching people about markets and trading and mentoring them as they start to invest their own money. Everyone is different in terms of their level of knowledge and their ability to grasp complex concepts quickly when we first meet, but there are some subjects that I cover where it seems almost nobody fully understands what is involved. One such subject is hedging. Even those who know what it means, in theory, have problems understanding its practical applications, and most think of it as a tool to be used in the context of short-term trades only.

That is certainly true with some hedges, usually of the leveraged variety. Buying a 3x bear S&P ETF or a VIX tracking product to protect your portfolio a bit when there is trouble looming is not a bad tactic, but the nature of those kinds of products makes it important that you use them only short term. There are, however, hedges you can use to protect against a specific risk to a long-term position or portfolio weighting.

I am sure that if you are reading this, you have an interest in energy investing, which in most cases means that you have a portfolio that most would consider to be overweight exposure to oil. That is probably by design and based on your feeling that, no matter what some might say, the world still needs oil and there are therefore good profits to be made in the industry. That is true, but it does come with risks.

Most notable among those risks is the…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
