OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.30 -1.29 -2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.00 -1.28 -2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.869 -0.035 -1.84%
Mars US 21 hours 56.39 -1.05 -1.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
Urals 2 days 58.35 -1.75 -2.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.27 -2.52 -4.60%
Marine 2 days 63.10 -1.44 -2.23%
Murban 2 days 64.53 -1.42 -2.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.63 -1.60 -3.06%
Basra Light 2 days 66.94 -1.30 -1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.25 -1.02 -1.59%
Girassol 2 days 63.17 -1.34 -2.08%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.88 -0.87 -2.50%
Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.69 -1.15 -3.40%
Canadian Condensate 14 hours 49.59 -1.15 -2.27%
Premium Synthetic 14 hours 55.99 -1.15 -2.01%
Sweet Crude 14 hours 46.84 -1.15 -2.40%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 47.34 -1.15 -2.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 52.84 -1.15 -2.13%
Central Alberta 14 hours 42.84 -1.15 -2.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -2.75 -5.67%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.54 -2.75 -5.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.25 -2.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.82 -1.15 -1.74%
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

How Low Will The Coronavirus Send Oil Prices?

By Editorial Dept - Jan 24, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Coronavirus

A number of developments this week, including Haftar’s actions in Libya, would normally have moved oil markets significantly, but in today’s market, it is only those that are to do with demand that seem to have any influence.

- Travel restrictions and a dangerously spreading virus are dragging oil prices down. Goldman Sachs sees a potential drop in oil demand in China due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has now spread across the country, with 830 confirmed cases as of Thursday, and 26 confirmed deaths, along with one confirmed case in the United States and cases reported in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. Goldman predicts this outbreak could slash Chinese demand and shave $3 off a barrel of crude. The math here mirrors what happened in the 2003 SARS outbreak, which leads Goldman to believe that there is the potential for demand to lose 260,000 barrels per day and “shock” global oil demand. Goldman is adding 170,000 bpd loss of jet fuel demand in its calculations. The SARS virus caused a slowdown that was much smaller than what Goldman is projecting. The logic behind the fear that the slowdown could be much worse this time around is that Asian air travel has enjoyed rapid growth since the early 2000s, so the slowdown in air travel and the reduced use of jet fuel could be compounded. In other words, there’s more to slow down this time. At the time of writing, Brent has fallen to $60.88 and WTI to around $55.

-…

