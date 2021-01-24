How Hydrogen Could Power The Ultimate Battery

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.23 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.26 -0.15 -0.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.534 +0.088 +3.60%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 53.02 -0.86 -1.60%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
Graph up Urals 33 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.73 -0.24 -0.46%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.534 +0.088 +3.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 55.13 -0.44 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 3 days 55.57 -0.19 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 51.58 -0.58 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 57.04 -0.62 -1.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 54.87 -0.57 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Girassol 3 days 55.83 -0.46 -0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.23 -0.33 -0.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 52.13 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 53.53 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 48.13 -0.18 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 48.63 -0.18 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 50.23 -0.18 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 48.75 -1.00 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 56.32 -0.51 -0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 46.22 -0.86 -1.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 59.22 -0.11 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 12 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 35 mins China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 2 hours So Is COVID a Media Hoax or Not?
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 20 mins Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 5 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 8 hours GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 12 hours Thanks to food countersanctiona after 2014 Russia become net exporter of food
  • 8 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 10 hours Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 21 hours Did I Miss Something?

Breaking News:

U.S. Proved Oil Reserves Remain Flat, Natural Gas Reserves Decline

Energy Shares Plunge As Oil Rally Stalls

Energy Shares Plunge As Oil Rally Stalls

Energy shares were hit hard…

Will Biden Lift Sanctions On Venezuela?

Will Biden Lift Sanctions On Venezuela?

U.S. sanctions have made life…

The One Big Problem With A Central Asian Energy Corridor

The One Big Problem With A Central Asian Energy Corridor

A new Central Asian energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Hydrogen Could Power The Ultimate Battery

By Irina Slav - Jan 24, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Hydrogen as a fuel of the future is the talk of the town in energy markets. Pros and cons of green versus blue hydrogen, capacity building plans, new production technologies, you name it, researchers are working on it.

Hydrogen can be used as a fuel in fuel cell vehicles—still very expensive—and for heating—blended with natural gas. One other thing it can be used for is renewable energy storage.

Earlier this week, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on a company, LAVO, that had developed what is essentially a hydrogen battery that can take in electricity produced by solar panels and store it in the form of hydrogen, to be released on demand.

The battery, the size of a fridge, contains an electrolyzer that breaks water down into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen is then stored in a set of canisters full of hydride—a fibrous metal alloy. The battery can be connected to a solar panel array, store the excess electricity it produces as hydrogen and then release the hydrogen to act as a battery and power various devices.

Developed in partnership with the University of New South Wales, the battery can power a household for two to three days on a single charge, the Sydney Morning Herald’s Nick O’Malley noted. It is also more durable than lithium-ion household battery packs, with its lifespan at 20 years, according to the chief executive of the developer company, Alan Yu.

This Australian battery costs more than $30,000, but there are already early buyers attracted by the convenience and probably the reliability of the installation, whose risk of hydrogen combustion is eliminated by the solid-state hydride.

This is just one example of how hydrogen can be leveraged for energy storage, in a way shooting two birds with one stone. On the one hand, hydrogen is, depending on the method of production, a relatively cheap storage option compared to battery arrays costing hundreds of millions of dollars. On the other, here is one good use that hydrogen can be put to without the need for any major technological breakthroughs.

The hydrogen is produced from excess electricity generated by solar or wind farms, stored in underground caverns or repurposed pipelines, and when the grid needs more electricity, it is fed into power plants to power their turbines and produce the necessary difference.

“As gas turbines are inherently fuel-flexible, they can be configured to operate on green hydrogen or similar fuels as a new unit, or be upgraded even after extended service on traditional fuels, i.e., natural gas,” according to GE, which is one of the companies working on integrating more hydrogen into their operations. The company adds this would come at a cost, but the cost would depend on the initial configuration of the turbine.

So, a picture emerges of a future world in which every household has its own solar farm and a battery pack that may be lithium-ion if the tech advances sufficiently, or it could be hydrogen. When the sun shines, the battery will absorb the electricity the household does not use and then release it when it’s night or when the sky is overcast.

If this picture looks too good to be true, it’s because it is, for now. Green hydrogen is an expensive source of energy, and efficiency rates during its conversion back to water are not the best ones, either, which adds to the cost. According to Green Tech Media, the efficiency rate of converting water to hydrogen and oxygen using electrolysis and then back to electricity has an efficiency rate of just 35 percent. Batteries, in comparison, have an efficiency rate of 95 percent.

But then there are products like the Australian battery developed by LAVO and the University of New South Wales. While its price tag is considerable, there is the option of sharing the hydrogen canisters, so if one buys the installations, they can then rent out the canisters.

This is a great solution at a household or small community level. Yet some governments, notably the EU, have much bigger plans for hydrogen and it is these plans that could run into the ground because of the steep cost of green hydrogen. As Rystad Energy said in a recent report, “good ingredients, bad cocktail.”

The consultancy looked specifically at the costs of producing green hydrogen using electricity from offshore wind farms, but solar is not much different because the costs of producing green hydrogen do not just include the costs of the electricity source—wind turbines or solar panels—but also the electrolyzer where water is actually turned into hydrogen and oxygen. Large electrolyzers are expensive equipment, so barring a breakthrough, green hydrogen will continue to be a lot more expensive than the hydrogen produced from natural gas.

Yet developments on the household and community level should not be underestimated. They represent small steps forward on a very long road towards energy transition, but they might turn out to be a lot more meaningful than, say, the EU’s plans to build 40 GW of green hydrogen capacity. Even if the costs of producing green hydrogen fall by 50 percent by 2050, as predicted by the International Council on Clean Transportation, they would be higher than the current prices of grey and blue hydrogen.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Egypt Looks To Resume LNG Exports As Prices Rise

Next Post

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?

Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?
Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher
Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes

Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes
Iran Looks To Poach Saudi Oil Contracts With New Projects

Iran Looks To Poach Saudi Oil Contracts With New Projects



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com