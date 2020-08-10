Green Hydrogen Prices Are Set To Drop By 50% During The Next Decades

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.05 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 44.99 +0.59 +1.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.163 +0.010 +0.46%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 43.04 +0.72 +1.70%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 44.87 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 44.75 -0.95 -2.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.86 -0.77 -1.76%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.86 -0.77 -1.76%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.57 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.163 +0.010 +0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 5 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 44.61 -0.63 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 45.04 -0.63 -1.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 5 days 45.45 -0.84 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.87 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 59 mins 28.42 +0.66 +2.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.27 -0.73 -2.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 40.22 -0.73 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.62 -0.73 -1.72%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 37.87 -0.73 -1.89%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 36.72 -0.73 -1.95%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 36.72 -0.73 -1.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 38.07 -0.73 -1.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.82 -0.73 -1.80%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 36.22 -0.73 -1.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.86 -0.77 -1.76%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 38.50 +0.75 +1.99%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 32.25 +0.75 +2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.30 -0.19 -0.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 36.62 +0.72 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.57 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.57 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 38.50 +0.75 +1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 -0.75 -2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.96 -0.73 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 5 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 8 minutes Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 8 mins China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 19 hours Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 22 hours China's impending economic meltdown
  • 3 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 13 mins Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 1 day Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 2 hours US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 22 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 hours What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)
  • 15 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 3 hours Liquid Air Battery
  • 1 day Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??

Breaking News:

Atlantic Basin Oil Supply Plunges To 8-Year Low

Is Natural Gas Still The Fuel Of The Future?

Is Natural Gas Still The Fuel Of The Future?

Global gas demand continues to…

Cobalt Price Squeeze Could Derail The EV Boom

Cobalt Price Squeeze Could Derail The EV Boom

Prices of cobalt, a key…

Are Oil Majors Giving Up On Guyana?

Are Oil Majors Giving Up On Guyana?

Guyana has become a hotspot…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Green Hydrogen Prices Are Set To Drop By 50% During The Next Decades

By Irina Slav - Aug 10, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, has been stealing the spotlight from EVs and renewables lately. From a sort of boutique car fuel a couple of decades ago, hydrogen has evolved into one of the clean energy priorities for the future. And this future may be quite bright for it as prices for its production from renewable sources of energy are set to halve. A study commissioned by the International Council on Clean Transportation has found that the average price for a kilo of hydrogen produced through electrolysis using solar or wind power will fall by about 50 percent between 2020 and 2050 in the United States and Europe.

The stuffy examines three scenarios based on whether the electrolyzer—the installation that breaks down water into hydrogen and oxygen—is connected to the grid, to a renewable electricity generator, or is grid-connected but serves as a storage facility. It also looks into three renewable power generation technologies, including utility-scale solar, onshore wind, and offshore wind.

The results from this research are certainly encouraging for companies seeking to make hydrogen the next dominant fuel. And it’s not just companies. None other than the European Union has devised a whole hydrogen strategy for its future, focusing precisely on green hydrogen, as opposed to so-called blue hydrogen, which is produced from natural gas, and gray hydrogen, produced from coal.

The EU has stated that hydrogen will have a leading part to play in decarbonizing transport and manufacturing. It has plans to build at least 40 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030, with 6 GW of these to be up and running by 2024. The news of lower green hydrogen prices must have been a reason for celebration in Brussels.

Related: Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?

However, it’s worth noting that in its focus on green hydrogen, Europe will be spending a lot of money to ensure emission-free hydrogen production rather than using blue hydrogen production, the kind that involves natural gas and the kind which is a lot cheaper than even the future prices of green hydrogen.

Consider this. According to the ICCT-commissioned study, the price per kilo of hydrogen produced at a grid-connected hydrolyzer is currently $8.81. This will fall to $5.77 per kilo by 2050. But the price per kilo of blue hydrogen, produced through carbon capture and storage, is currently $2.36 (2 euro), according to the EU’s hydrogen strategy. Also according to this strategy, the price of green hydrogen varies between $2.95 and $6.49 per kilo (2.5-5.5 euro).

Both studies note that prices are location-sensitive, so they actually vary greatly from place to place. And there is more. The prices calculated in the ICTT-commissioned study do not include the price of building a hydrogen transport and storage infrastructure. The EU’s strategy envisages what Oxford Energy calls a pragmatic approach: building transport infrastructure around the biggest users of hydrogen in clusters initially and only eventually expanding it across the continent. In parts of the continent, hydrogen will be transported via pipelines formerly used for natural gas.

Now, being pragmatic certainly tends to save money. But the EU, if not the U.S., has been giving the impression that pragmatism is not its priority. Cutting emissions is. This will require a lot of money. Incidentally, it will also require a lot of hydrogen projects. As Oxford Energy notes in an analysis of the EU strategy, there are just 4.5 GW of green hydrogen projects under development. If the EU wants to hit its own target, it would need some 20-30 GW of projects in the pipeline, so it could approve 20 to 30 percent of them. Related: COVID-19 Is Causing The GCC To Crumble

And then there is hydrogen’s future as a vehicle fuel. Currently, hydrogen cars are a tiny minority, and this is because they are even more expensive than some EVs. Hydrogen can be used for electricity generation, and this is what the EU likely plans to use it for primarily. But if plans get even more ambitious and hydrogen fuel cell tech becomes cheaper for cars, then plans will need to be made for filling station networks. And a lot of storage space, which is a special kind of storage space because hydrogen is highly flammable. Special in this context means expensive. And this means that the falling cost of electrolysis using solar and wind power is good news, but we have yet to see if it is good enough news for the hydrogen lobby.

Meanwhile, utilities and oil supermajors are expanding in the hydrogen space. This is where the biggest chance for success is for clean hydrogen: in the private sector. Governments can draft all the strategies they want but without investments from the private sector—and the energy generation know-how the utilities and the supermajors have—all these strategies would be doomed. So the fact that competition is intensifying in the hydrogen space between supermajors and utilities may turn out to be a lot better news than the falling costs of green electrolysis.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Sticks With Big Dividend Despite Oil Crash
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw
Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil
Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects

Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects
Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil
Oil Rallies Despite String Of Bearish News

Oil Rallies Despite String Of Bearish News



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com