Hedge Funds Cut Bullish Bets On Oil Amid Profit-Taking

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 82.48 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 mins 84.33 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.986 -0.003 -0.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.542 -0.008 -0.30%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.481 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 79.49 -0.34 -0.43%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.481 -0.006 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.88 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.15 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.98 +1.60 +2.07%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 83.78 +1.04 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 84.77 +1.95 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.59 +1.58 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 25 mins 67.03 +0.42 +0.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 80.73 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.13 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 25 mins 79.63 +0.42 +0.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 25 mins 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 76.48 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 80.08 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 75.73 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 72.75 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.54 +0.83 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 76.39 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.50 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.47 +0.97 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 5 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 19 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 23 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 3 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 4 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 7 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 16 hours Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 3 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 4 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.

Breaking News:

China’s Coal And Power Crisis Hits Global Economy

Inflation Fears Hit Fever Pitch As Gas Rally Continues

Inflation Fears Hit Fever Pitch As Gas Rally Continues

With natural gas prices climbing,…

The New ‘Energy Islands’ Of The North Sea

The New ‘Energy Islands’ Of The North Sea

Artificial energy islands are gaining…

Libya's Election Is All About Oil Money

Libya's Election Is All About Oil Money

The looming election in Libya…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hedge Funds Cut Bullish Bets On Oil Amid Profit-Taking

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 18, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
  • In the week to October 12, hedge funds sold the equivalent of 16 million barrels in the six most active petroleum-related contracts
  • Portfolio managers have started to take profits as oil hits multi-year highs
Join Our Community

Portfolio managers reduced their bullish bets on oil in the latest reporting week as they moved to take profits amid prices hitting multi-year highs.

In the week to October 12, hedge funds sold the equivalent of 16 million barrels in the six most active petroleum-related contracts, according to data from futures exchanges cited by Reuters’s market analyst John Kemp.

Having amassed a large net long position—the difference between bullish and bearish bets—over the past eight weeks, money managers took some profits in the week to October 12, reducing their long positions, especially in Brent Crude, which has traded at above $80 since the beginning of October.

However, the WTI Crude futures saw a third consecutive week of rising long positions. The U.S. benchmark hit $80 a barrel in the week to October 12.

The selling in Brent was one of the drivers of funds reducing their bullish bets on commodities by 4 percent to 2 million lots in the week, said Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

“The latest positioning data shows that money managers increased their net long positions in NYMEX WTI by another 10,448 lots over the last reporting week to 326,605 lots, 3rd consecutive week of longs build-up,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Monday, commenting on the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) reports.

“On the other hand, speculative activity in ICE Brent was soft and managed money net longs dropped by 31,756 lots over the last reporting week with the move predominantly driven by longs liquidation. Managed money gross longs dropped by 31,018 lots over the week on profit booking at higher prices,” the strategists said.

After October 12, oil prices continued to rally, with WTI Crude trading above $83 a barrel on October 18, and Brent Crude above $85, as the global energy crisis continues to brighten the outlook for oil products to replace record-priced natural gas and coal.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Peak Meat, EVs, and Solar: The World in 2030

Next Post

Oil And Gas Companies Will Never Truly Be Carbon Neutral
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now
How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?
The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com