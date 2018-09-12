Haynesville Shale Gas Production Is Bouncing Back

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.97 -0.40 -0.57%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.26 -0.48 -0.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.827 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 4 hours 74.12 +0.97 +1.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.02 +0.82 +1.09%
Urals 21 hours 77.16 +1.51 +2.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.29 +2.69 +3.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.29 +2.69 +3.61%
Bonny Light 21 hours 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.65 +1.26 +1.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.827 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 77.18 +1.18 +1.55%
Murban 21 hours 79.10 +3.10 +4.08%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 73.94 +1.02 +1.40%
Basra Light 21 hours 78.80 +0.61 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 79.08 +1.38 +1.78%
Bonny Light 21 hours 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Bonny Light 21 hours 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Girassol 21 hours 80.06 +1.27 +1.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.02 +0.82 +1.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 40.96 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.85 +2.81 +8.25%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 59.25 +4.21 +7.65%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.40 +1.71 +2.53%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.45 +6.41 +14.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.85 +4.31 +10.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.85 +4.31 +10.38%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.25 +3.71 +7.06%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.75 +5.21 +9.92%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.00 +4.46 +10.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.29 +2.69 +3.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.75 +1.00 +1.52%
Giddings 21 hours 60.50 +1.00 +1.68%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.79 -0.04 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 64.32 +1.12 +1.77%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 68.27 +1.12 +1.67%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 68.27 +1.12 +1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.82 +1.12 +1.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.75 +3.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.51 +1.96 +2.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 8 minutes Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 14 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 1 day Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 1 day Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 1 day Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 2 hours The UK-Based Startup Plans To Launch An ‘Air Taxi’ Service in 2022
  • 11 hours 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Exports To Japan, South Korea Soar As Refiners Reap Steep Discounts
  • 9 hours AK-47 EVs FTW over ICE
  • 1 day Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 2 days Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 23 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 days The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 2 days 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 1 day Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations

Breaking News:

OPEC Cuts Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast, Again

Alt Text

Asia Braces For Much Tighter Oil Markets

Asian oil traders and refiners…

Alt Text

Russia’s Oil Companies Thrive Amid Sanctions

Despite stringent sanctions, Russian oil…

Alt Text

UK Oil Industry Is Slowly Losing Its Economic Significance

The UK oil industry could…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Haynesville Shale Gas Production Is Bouncing Back

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Haynesville rig

Natural gas production at the Haynesville formation in northwest Louisiana and East Texas has been steadily rising this year to reach its highest level since September 2012.

Recovering natural gas prices, coupled with increased initial productivity rates in the Haynesville wells, have been the main drivers of the revival of the region whose production peaked in January 2012, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a recent analysis.

Productivity gains in the Haynesville region are expected to continue in the near future as producers optimize natural gas recovery, the EIA says, while it expects spot prices of the U.S. natural gas benchmark Henry Hub to tick up into the next year, from currently expected average $2.99/million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2018 to an average of $3.12/MMBtu in 2019.

Haynesville’s natural gas production averaged 6.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in June 2018, representing 8.5 percent of total U.S. dry natural gas production. The Haynesville production in June was the highest in nearly six years—since September 2012.

The peak of production at Haynesville was at 7.4 Bcf/d in January 2012, after which natural gas output started to slide to touch less than half of that level by early in 2016, when Henry Hub prices dropped to below $2.00/MMBtu.

Unlike other major shale gas formations such as those in the Appalachia region, Haynesville lies much deeper than, say, the Marcellus, so the cost of natural gas extraction is higher than that in Appalachia. The Haynesville lies at depths of 10,500 feet to 13,500 feet, much deeper than the Marcellus depths of between 4,000 to 8,500 feet.

This makes Haynesville’s gas production more susceptible to the price of natural gas. The higher cost to produce natural gas in Haynesville played a large role in the decline in the region’s production between 2013 and 2016, the EIA says.

The higher costs and the low Henry Hub prices combined to result in declining rig count in the Haynesville, touching a low of 20 operational rigs in the middle of 2016. Since then, the Henry Hub prices have increased, and the Haynesville rig count has steadily grown to average at least 50 rigs operating in each month so far in 2018, EIA estimates.

Recovering natural gas prices have been a key—but not the only—factor for rising production at Haynesville. Drillers have dramatically increased the lateral lengths and initial production rates of the wells in the formation.

Average lateral lengths per well jumped from 4,269 feet to 6,421 feet between 2010 and 2017, according to EIA calculations based on DrillingInfo data.

Haynesville’s initial productivity rate, calculated as the initial three-month cumulative production per well, almost doubled from 2010 to 2017—surging from 589 million cubic feet per well to 1.176 billion cubic feet per well.

“Productivity gains are expected to continue as producers optimize natural gas recovery from the Haynesville formation,” EIA says.

Last year, Haynesville was the third-largest producer of shale gas in the U.S. after the Appalachian production region and the Permian.

The Haynesville, together with the Appalachian Basin and the Permian, currently account for almost 50 percent of total U.S. natural gas production, compared to less than 15 percent of all production in 2007, before the first shale boom, EIA data shows.

Gross production of U.S. natural gas has been growing for more than a decade, and in recent months has been more than 10 percent higher compared with the same months in 2017, EIA said last month.

In the September Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA expects U.S. natural gas production to average 81.0 Bcf/d this year, up by 7.4 Bcf/d from 2017 and establishing a new record high. EIA also forecasts that natural gas production will continue to rise in 2019 to average 84.7 Bcf/d.

Haynesville natural gas production may be off its peak, but over the past year, the region has regained its leading role in total U.S. production.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Gas Could Overtake Oil As The Largest U.S. Energy Source This Year

Next Post

JP Morgan: Big Oil’s Spend To Meet Climate Goals Will Be ‘Monumental’
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?
Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

 Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

 How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

 How Much Longer Can The Saudis Suppress Oil Prices?

How Much Longer Can The Saudis Suppress Oil Prices?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com