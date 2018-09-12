JP Morgan: Big Oil’s Spend To Meet Climate Goals Will Be ‘Monumental’

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.97 -0.40 -0.57%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.26 -0.48 -0.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.827 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 4 hours 74.12 +0.97 +1.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.02 +0.82 +1.09%
Urals 21 hours 77.16 +1.51 +2.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.29 +2.69 +3.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.29 +2.69 +3.61%
Bonny Light 21 hours 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.65 +1.26 +1.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.827 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 77.18 +1.18 +1.55%
Murban 21 hours 79.10 +3.10 +4.08%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 73.94 +1.02 +1.40%
Basra Light 21 hours 78.80 +0.61 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 79.08 +1.38 +1.78%
Bonny Light 21 hours 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Bonny Light 21 hours 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Girassol 21 hours 80.06 +1.27 +1.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.02 +0.82 +1.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 40.96 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.85 +2.81 +8.25%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 59.25 +4.21 +7.65%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.40 +1.71 +2.53%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.45 +6.41 +14.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.85 +4.31 +10.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.85 +4.31 +10.38%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.25 +3.71 +7.06%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.75 +5.21 +9.92%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.00 +4.46 +10.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.29 +2.69 +3.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.75 +1.00 +1.52%
Giddings 21 hours 60.50 +1.00 +1.68%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.79 -0.04 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 64.32 +1.12 +1.77%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 68.27 +1.12 +1.67%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 68.27 +1.12 +1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.82 +1.12 +1.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.75 +3.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.51 +1.96 +2.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 8 minutes Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 14 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 1 day Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 1 day Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 1 day Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 2 hours The UK-Based Startup Plans To Launch An ‘Air Taxi’ Service in 2022
  • 11 hours 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Exports To Japan, South Korea Soar As Refiners Reap Steep Discounts
  • 9 hours AK-47 EVs FTW over ICE
  • 1 day Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 2 days Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 23 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 days The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 2 days 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 1 day Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations

Breaking News:

OPEC Cuts Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast, Again

Alt Text

Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

A new technique which mimics…

Alt Text

Erdogan Accuses U.S. Of Supplying Oil To Syrian Rebels

Turkish President Erdogan has accused…

Alt Text

Shale Won’t Trigger The Next Financial Crisis

While many may think that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

JP Morgan: Big Oil’s Spend To Meet Climate Goals Will Be ‘Monumental’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT oil infra

If Europe’s eight largest oil companies want to meet the climate and carbon-reducing goals they have set, their spending on new, low-carbon energies must double by 2020, and then double again within five years, with total spending seen as ‘monumental’, according to JP Morgan.

Currently, Europe’s big oil—the eight largest companies Shell, Total, BP, Eni, Equinor, Repsol, OMV, and Galp—spend on average around 5 percent of their capital expenditures on “new energies,” JP Morgan said in a report, carried by Bloomberg.

According to the JP Morgan analysis on company statements and best practices in the industry, if Europe’s Big Oil were to meet climate goals and don’t lose credibility that they work toward their goals, they would need to raise the share of the ‘new energy’ spending to 9 percent of capital budgets by 2020, and to 17 percent of capex by 2025.

“If they’re really going to lower their carbon footprint, the dollars that they have to spend are monumental,” Chrystian Malek, head of European, Middle East and African oil and gas research at JP Morgan, told Bloomberg in an interview, discussing the analysis.

Some companies, like Repsol and Equinor, are in a relatively good position to face that challenge, according to JP Morgan. Related: The Downside For Oil Is Limited

Shell—which plans to more than double its new energies capex to US$4.5 billion annually in 2025 from US$1 billion-US$2 billion currently—can afford to channel capital to low-carbon energy and systems, JP Morgan’s analysis shows.

But others, like Total for example, can’t afford to take spending out of the oil and gas division and re-route it to new energies, so if it wants to meet its climate targets, it needs to boost its overall capital expenditure, according to JP Morgan. If, however, Total and companies in a similar position bump up their total capital spending, shareholder returns may suffer.

Yet, investors have grown increasingly climate goal-sensitive, and if companies opt to “kick the can down the road,” they could face unhappy shareholders at annual meetings, JP Morgan’s Malek told Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Haynesville Shale Gas Production Is Bouncing Back

Next Post

Venezuela’s Is Doing Something It Hasn’t Done Since The 90s
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?
Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

 Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

 How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

 How Much Longer Can The Saudis Suppress Oil Prices?

How Much Longer Can The Saudis Suppress Oil Prices?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com