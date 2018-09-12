Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.30 +1.05 +1.52%
Brent Crude 11 mins 79.63 +0.57 +0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.826 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 21 hours 73.15 +2.01 +2.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.02 +0.82 +1.09%
Urals 2 days 75.65 +0.16 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.29 +2.69 +3.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.55 +1.03 +1.31%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.65 +1.26 +1.90%
Marine 2 days 76.00 +0.33 +0.44%
Murban 2 days 76.00 -1.66 -2.14%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.92 +1.19 +1.66%
Basra Light 2 days 78.19 +1.79 +2.34%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.70 +1.41 +1.85%
Girassol 2 days 78.79 +1.18 +1.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.81 +0.26 +0.64%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.85 +2.81 +8.25%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 59.25 +4.21 +7.65%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.40 +1.71 +2.53%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.45 +6.41 +14.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.85 +4.31 +10.38%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.25 +3.71 +7.06%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.75 +5.21 +9.92%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.00 +4.46 +10.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +1.50 +2.33%
Giddings 2 days 59.50 +1.50 +2.59%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.79 -0.04 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.20 +1.50 +2.43%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.15 +1.50 +2.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.70 +1.50 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.75 +3.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.51 +1.96 +2.63%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

By Irina Slav - Sep 12, 2018, 9:47 AM CDT oil rig

A day after the American Petroleum Institute gave oil bulls a cause for celebration with an estimated 8.636-million-barrel inventory decline for the week to September 7, the Energy Information Administration added to the optimism by reporting a draw of 5.3 million barrels.

At 396.2 million barrels, the authority said, crude oil inventories were within seasonal limits.

Refineries processed 17.9 million barrels daily last week, the EIA also said, producing 10.4 million bpd of gasoline and 5.5 million bpd of distillate. This compares with 10.2 million bpd of gasoline a week earlier, and 5.4 million bpd of distillate.

Gasoline inventories added 1.3 million barrels in the week to September 7, and distillate inventories rose by 6.2 million barrels. A week earlier, gasoline inventories gained 1.8 million barrels and distillate inventories added 3.1 million barrels.

More fuel inventory builds are on the way as refineries begin maintenance season ahead of winter, and crude oil stockpiles will likely rise as well: winter is a season of weaker oil demand in the northern hemisphere.

Meanwhile, prices remain on the seesaw ahead of the Iran sanction due to kick in on November 4. Washington has signaled it was unwilling to grant sanction waivers even to allies such as India, while Iran has given the European Union until November 5 to come up with practical guarantees it will continue buying Iranian crude.

While traders worry about where prices are heading, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak earlier today offered some more optimism for those interested in prices staying where they are. He said he saw on danger of an oil supply shortage despite the sanctions, but added that OPEC and Russia had enough spare capacity to use if the danger of a shortage reared its head.

Novak is meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry tomorrow in Moscow. The agenda will likely include oil prices and potential cooperation between Moscow and Washington to keep these stable.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

