Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.80 +0.55 +0.79%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.27 +0.21 +0.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.833 +0.005 +0.18%
Mars US 4 hours 73.15 +2.01 +2.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.20 +1.03 +1.39%
Urals 21 hours 75.65 +0.16 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Bonny Light 21 hours 79.55 +1.03 +1.31%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.39 +0.38 +0.58%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.833 +0.005 +0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 76.00 +0.33 +0.44%
Murban 21 hours 76.00 -1.66 -2.14%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 72.92 +1.19 +1.66%
Basra Light 21 hours 78.19 +1.79 +2.34%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 77.70 +1.41 +1.85%
Bonny Light 21 hours 79.55 +1.03 +1.31%
Bonny Light 21 hours 79.55 +1.03 +1.31%
Girassol 21 hours 78.79 +1.18 +1.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.20 +1.03 +1.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 40.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.04 -0.21 -0.61%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 55.04 -2.71 -4.69%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.69 -0.21 -0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 44.04 -2.46 -5.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.54 -0.21 -0.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 52.54 -4.21 -7.42%
Central Alberta 2 days 42.54 -0.21 -0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 65.75 +1.50 +2.33%
Giddings 21 hours 59.50 +1.50 +2.59%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.83 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 63.20 +1.50 +2.43%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.15 +1.50 +2.28%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.15 +1.50 +2.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 65.70 +1.50 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.55 +0.04 +0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 7 minutes U.S. Oil Exports To Japan, South Korea Soar As Refiners Reap Steep Discounts
  • 12 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 8 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 1 day 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 9 hours Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 44 mins Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 8 hours Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 1 day Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 2 hours Sits in a Saudi prison, with no charges and no court
  • 6 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 1 day Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 1 day The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 10 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 7 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 1 day "Dieselgate" and VW: Investors Seek $11 Billion Damages Over Dieselgate Scandal

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Alt Text

Saudis Boosted Oil Production To 10.424 Million Bpd In August

According to S&P Global Platts,…

Alt Text

Survey: OPEC’s August Production Rises

OPEC’s combined oil production rose…

Alt Text

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Saudi Arabia has shipped higher…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 11, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Eagle Ford

Oil demand could peak as soon as five years from now.

Predicting the point at which the world reaches peak oil demand has become something of a cottage industry. The estimates range, but tend to fall somewhere around 2030 or later. However, two new predictions – just out this week – put peak oil demand as soon as the 2020s, perhaps around 2023, much faster than almost anybody is predicting, not least oil companies and their investors.

A new report from the Carbon Tracker Initiative says that a combination of technology, policy and “necessity” will translate into a peaking of oil demand in the 2020s. By necessity, Carbon Tracker refers to the need to transition to cleaner energy on environmental grounds and the drive to avoid the geopolitical pitfalls of energy dependence. Moreover, the “emerging market leapfrog” ultimately means that oil demand destruction could happen sooner than many people think.

“The motor of change now lies in the emerging markets, which is where all the growth in energy demand lies,” the Carbon Tracker report argues. “They have less fossil fuel legacy infrastructure, rising energy dependency, and are anxious to seize the opportunities of the renewables age. We believe it highly likely therefore that emerging markets will increasingly source their energy demand growth from renewable sources not from fossil fuels.”

The adoption of renewables at such a blistering rate will only be possible because costs continue to fall. Carbon Tracker argues that the rate of adoption for solar PV, wind, batteries and electric vehicles will follow an “s-curve,” referring to a period of slow growth that suddenly morphs into a steep growth curve after it passes a certain threshold.

The rapid adoption of clean technologies will force a peak in fossil fuel demand. “It’s not a scenario; it’s just obvious,” said Kingsmill Bond, new energy strategist and author of the Carbon Tracker report, according to the Wall Street Journal. Related: Pipeline Problems In The Permian Are Overblown

Carbon Tracker argues that there are three types of risk stemming from the coming peak: systemic risk to the financial system, country risk to major oil producers, and company risk to entities financially-tethered to fossil fuels. The total estimated value of fossil fuel infrastructure stands at about $25 trillion, the group says.

Also this week, a report from Norwegian risk-management company DNV GL comes to a similar conclusion as Carbon Tracker – that is, peak oil demand will arrive in the next half-decade or so. “The transition is undeniable,” said DNV CEO Remi Eriksen, according to the WSJ.

On the one hand, predicting the peak may not seem important so long as the trajectory in a rough sense is understood – oil consumption will eventually give way to efficiency and electrification. But, the timing of the peak is actually pretty important because even though complete decarbonization is far off into the future, the peak occurs early on in the transition. Carbon Tracker argues that looking at past technology transitions, peak demand tends to occur when the upstart technologies capture only 5 to 10 percent of the market.

More importantly, the period around the peak is when the incumbents start to suffer from the disruption. “Incumbents are typically impacted during the peaking phase because it is then that demand for their products peaks,” Carbon Tracker argued. The important measurement is not total demand, but the change in demand. Related: Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

In other words, while some skeptics argue that the world will need fossil fuels for decades to come, that misses the importance of hitting the peak. The real pain for the fossil fuel industry comes much sooner. Once the peak is hit, the troubles start to accelerate. Demand starts to fall, so fossil fuel companies face lower prices for their products, lower valuations and ultimately stranded assets. “We should then expect a major reallocation of capital, bankruptcy of companies that are unprepared, and sector restructuring as those who prepared for the shift take over the assets of those that did not,” Carbon Tracker concluded.

Investors are not going to wait for the complete phase out of fossil fuels before they start to redeploy capital and shun fossil fuel investments; that shift occurs much sooner, arguably around the peak.

The U.S. coal industry is a perfect example of this dynamic. Coal miners have gone bankrupt, share prices are in the toilet, and yet coal still accounts for around a third of U.S. electricity. The disruption happened long before the phase out of coal (the U.S. will still be burning coal for years); it happened when demand really started to decline.

The same sort of disruption could start to hit oil and gas companies as soon as the 2020s.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

New Fuel Efficiency Rules Could Boost Oil Consumption
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?
Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

 Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

 Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Sweet Spot

Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Sweet Spot

 How Much Longer Can The Saudis Suppress Oil Prices?

How Much Longer Can The Saudis Suppress Oil Prices?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com