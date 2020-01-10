Cyber Threats To North American Power Grid Are Growing

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 59.04 -0.52 -0.87%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.98 -0.39 -0.60%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.202 +0.036 +1.66%
Mars US 2 hours 59.99 -0.97 -1.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
Urals 19 hours 60.65 -1.10 -1.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.70 -0.42 -0.75%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.202 +0.036 +1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 66.32 -0.29 -0.44%
Murban 19 hours 67.89 -0.44 -0.64%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.44 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.63 -0.25 -0.35%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.60 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Girassol 19 hours 67.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 36.03 -1.00 -2.70%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.66 -0.05 -0.14%
Canadian Condensate 143 days 53.56 -0.05 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 133 days 59.96 -0.05 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.81 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.31 -0.05 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.81 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.81 -0.05 -0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.50 -0.50 -0.89%
Giddings 19 hours 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.99 -0.52 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.94 -0.52 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.94 -0.52 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.50 -0.50 -0.89%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 8 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 1 hour Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 1 hour 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 49 mins IRAQ / USA
  • 9 hours Canada / Iran
  • 2 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 20 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 1 day Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 1 day US Shale: Technology
  • 7 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 21 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?

Breaking News:

Cyber Threats To North American Power Grid Are Growing

Oil Prices Correct Following Iranian Attacks

Oil Prices Correct Following Iranian Attacks

Oil prices retreated on Wednesday…

Bringing Transparency To China's Opaque Oil Market

Bringing Transparency To China's Opaque Oil Market

Technological developments are improving market…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Cyber Threats To North American Power Grid Are Growing

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2020, 4:30 PM CST Hacking

Threats of cyber attacks on North America’s electric network systems are growing, industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos said in a new report this week.  

This year, the firm has identified two groups, Magnallium and Xenotime, which are increasingly probing to compromise electric assets in North America, expanding their targeting from the oil and gas sector to include electric assets.  

“This underscores the trend in threats expanding from single-vertical ICS operations to multi-vertical ICS operations we observe from adversaries targeting industrial entities,” Dragos said in its report.  

Another group, Parisite, identified in 2019, has been focusing on exploiting vulnerabilities in remote connectivity services and virtual private network (VPN) appliances to gain initial access to target industrial control systems (ICS) networks, Dragos said.

“The complete “energy infrastructure sector” (e.g., electric, oil and gas, etc.) of all countries are at risk as companies and utilities face multiple well-resourced ICS-focused adversaries,” Dragos says.

Cyber security experts, however, are not panicking because they believe that the power sector and grid networks, especially in North America, are beefing up their security and are more prepared to withstand cyber attacks.

“There’s an incredible amount of awareness, a lot of work and a lot of dedicated people who are focused on that problem every day,” Bernie Cowens, who was vice president and CISO of Pacific Gas and Electric in California, told Information Security Media Group in an interview.

Last year, Microsoft security researcher Ned Moran said that an infamous Iranian hacker group may be targeting industrial control systems to cause major disruptions in power grids, oil refineries, and other physical energy assets, in an apparent sharpened focus on cyber warfare on critical industries.

The U.S. is looking to strengthen cyber security at critical energy infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Energy is awarding millions of US dollars in research and development of next-generation tools and technologies aimed at improving the cybersecurity of the critical American energy infrastructure, including the electric grid and oil and natural gas infrastructure.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

South Sudan To Assess Environmental Impact Of Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Is The Qatar Blockade Coming To An End?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com