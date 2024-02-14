Grid Expansion About to Become Biggest Transition Problem

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 76.51 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 81.60 -1.17 -1.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.23 -1.04 -1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.609 -0.080 -4.74%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.302 -0.015 -0.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 103 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.302 -0.015 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 81.36 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 82.71 +0.63 +0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 77.88 -0.61 -0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 807 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 84.17 -1.02 -1.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 84.18 -0.72 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 260 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 58.06 +0.64 +1.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 77.96 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 69.56 +0.64 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 67.31 +0.64 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 73.06 +0.64 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 64.31 +0.64 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.35 +0.95 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.10 +0.95 +1.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.81 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.75 +0.95 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 5 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 3 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 4 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Kushner Defends $2B Investment By Saudis, Says Won’t Join A Trump Administration

Refinery Outage Delays Next Oil Price Rally

Refinery Outage Delays Next Oil Price Rally

The power outage that took…

The Costly Consequences of Britain's Infrastructure Planning Pitfalls

The Costly Consequences of Britain's Infrastructure Planning Pitfalls

A Boston Consulting Group report…

How China is Tightening its Noose on Critical Minerals

How China is Tightening its Noose on Critical Minerals

Decoupling from China’s sprawling renewable…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Grid Expansion About to Become Biggest Transition Problem

By Irina Slav - Feb 14, 2024, 6:00 PM CST
  • Bloomberg reported earlier this month that in 2023, investments in grid expansion on a global scale rose by 5% from the prior year to $310 billion.
  • The trick to using the energy produced by renewable energy systems is to build enough transmission and distribution lines to make sure all wind and solar output reaches some group of consumers, and the energy does not get wasted.
  • IEA: the world needed to build 80 million km of new power lines by 2040.
Join Our Community
Grid

In September last year, the European Union's electric utility industry association, Eurelectric, warned that the bloc needed what Reuters called "unprecedented" investments in grid upgrades. Otherwise, Eurelectric said, the EU could well miss its energy transition targets.

A month later, the Biden administration announced a $3.5-billion grant pot for grid upgrade projects, including building new transmission lines to connect more wind and solar installations.

The transition leaders are in a rush to bolster their grids. Because without this, there will be no transition. But they may well be late already.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that in 2023, investments in grid expansion on a global scale rose by 5% from the prior year to $310 billion. The publication called the development "welcome news in a period that otherwise saw increased grid congestion and longer interconnection queues."

Not only this, but the United States was in the lead for a change, spending $87 billion on things like grid resilience improvement and distribution grid expansion to accommodate more so-called distributed power sources, meaning wind and solar. In Europe, investments in grid upgrades and expansion stood at $60 billion. Related: Trump Can't Stop Energy Transition: Kerry

These are some impressive numbers right there, but they won't be enough to hit 2030 targets that both the European Union and the Biden administration have made perhaps a little too ambitious.

The EU has a target of generating 45% of its electricity from low-carbon sources by 2030. The Biden administration eyes 80% of generation coming from low-carbon sources by 2030. To that end, both need to step up the construction of wind and solar installations—and they need to step it up massively. The EU and the U.S. also need to seriously increase their spending on the grid.

"The grid, as it currently sits, is not equipped to handle all the new demand ... we need it to be bigger, we need it to be stronger, we need it to be smarter, to bring all of these new projects online," U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said back in October when the grid grants were announced.

This is the case everywhere where authorities are sponsoring the massive buildouts of wind and solar. The reason is that grids were developed for a power system based on baseload, 24/7 electricity generation from hydrocarbons and nuclear—and hydro. But if wind and solar are to be the new generation sources, we would need significant expansions in the grid to bring that electricity to where it is needed when it is available.

Utility-scale wind and solar are normally built in areas that are quite far from the biggest demand drivers—cities. Not only this, but wind and solar generation is not something that happens around the clock. Turbines only generate when the wind blows, and solar panels only generate when the sun shines (even through clouds).

The trick to using the energy produced by these systems is to build enough transmission and distribution lines to make sure all wind and solar output reaches some group of consumers, and the energy does not get wasted just because, for instance, peak solar output usually coincides with trough demand.

This is the point of the grid expansion that energy transition leaders need to enforce urgently. Batteries are a good argument in a debate, but batteries for utility-scale wind and solar systems are ridiculously expensive at this point in time and cannot be a universal backup. Grid expansion, then, is the alternative. Alas, it costs a pretty penny as well.

The IEA published last October a report on grids. The report noted that not only did electricity generation need to increase in order to fit in with transition plans, but demand must grow, too—on the assumption that electrification will replace hydrocarbon use.

For all these things to happen without a hitch, the IEA said, the world needed to build 80 million km of new power lines by 2040. This is equal to the current length of global grids, meaning we need to double the current grid. Yet this is a bit harder than putting up a rooftop solar installation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building new transmission and distribution lines at this scale will be a challenging endeavor because, first, it costs a lot; second, people don't run transmission lines in their backyards; and third, because you need specifically qualified workers to do that—and these are in short supply.

Without a major grid expansion, the EU's and the Biden administration's green plans will deliver only a fraction of what they are supposed to deliver. Wind and solar curtailment, meaning waste, will continue, and the transition will stall. But that expansion needs more than goodwill and determination—it needs hundreds of billions in investments and the acceptance of the public, as well as more linemen. Quite a challenging conundrum in the Post-Rate Hike Era.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Barclays Lags European Peers in Halt To Funding New Oil and Gas Fields
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude
Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom
Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com