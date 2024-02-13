Trump Can't Stop Energy Transition: Kerry

Former President—and current Presidential candidate—Donald Trump—won't be able to stand in the way of the Energy Transition, John Kerry said on Tuesday at the International Energy Agency ministerial meeting.

The U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate did warn, however, that President Trump could reverse the efforts made in anti-coal diplomacy.

"Even when President Trump was there for those 4 years, 75% of our new electricity came from renewables because we had portfolio laws in the 37 states that required the deployment of renewables ... so whatever happens, that's not going to change the direction we're moving in," Kerry said, adding that the green revolution was happening "notwithstanding the hiccup of the farmers' strikes or a president of a country who wants to pull out of the Paris agreement."

Former President Donald Trump has been clear about his plans to reduce U.S. contributions to international organizations—which could include the International Energy Agency, pull the United States out from the Parison climate agreement (again), and "unleash the production of domestic energy resources." Those resources could include coal.

Kerry cautioned that while Trump was unlikely to be able to unravel the green efforts made under the current administration, that Trump could still set the climate progress back. Kerry took the opportunity to highlight the success "with China in getting China to agree that they're not going to fund any more foreign coal-fired power being built, which is a step forward." Kerry added, however, that enforcing that agreement "has proven to be complicated." The agreement from China does not include, however, coal-fired power being built within China.

While Kerry's words were seasoned with some acknowledgment that Donald Trump, if re-elected, would have limitations on unraveling green policies and progress, Myron Ebell of the EPA has previously stated that "Trump will undo everything Biden has done, he will move more quickly and go further than he did before." One primary target, said Ebell, will be the $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

