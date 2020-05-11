Goldman Sachs: Jet Fuel Demand Recovery Could Take Years

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 24.67 +0.53 +2.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 29.63 -1.34 -4.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 +0.009 +0.49%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 26.84 -0.35 -1.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 22.21 -0.70 -3.06%
Graph up Urals 4 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 21.89 +0.79 +3.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 +0.009 +0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 26.33 -1.11 -4.05%
Graph down Murban 4 days 26.34 -1.33 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 19.45 +1.73 +9.76%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 25.72 +2.14 +9.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.94 +2.10 +8.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 22.21 -0.70 -3.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 22.67 +1.34 +6.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 25.17 +1.34 +5.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 26.57 +1.34 +5.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 26.17 +1.34 +5.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 21.67 +1.34 +6.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 26.17 +1.34 +5.40%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 22.38 +3.82 +20.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 28.32 +1.19 +4.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 8 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 30 mins Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 1 min The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 8 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 13 hours Not much going on.
  • 4 hours 1968 Pandemic
  • 9 hours 'They Live' - Coronavirus sunglasses
  • 12 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 3 hours US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 8 hours Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty
  • 15 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?

Breaking News:

UAE Making Even Bigger Cuts To Oil Production Next Month

Alt Text

Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal

There’s a new showdown quietly…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Attack On The U.S. Shale Patch

Tankers carrying some 35 million…

Alt Text

Bulls Call The Bottom In The Oil Market, But Are They Right?

Investors seem to be increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs: Jet Fuel Demand Recovery Could Take Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 11, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

While global oil demand is set to rebound with a V-shaped recovery, demand for jet fuel will continue to languish for at least another two years, cut by significantly reduced business travel, Goldman Sachs says, as carried by Business Insider.

"We believe oil will exhibit a V-shaped recovery, but supply will exhibit an L shaped recovery," Goldman Sachs' head of global commodities research, Jeff Currie, said at a virtual briefing attended by Business Insider.

However, jet fuel demand will not return to the pre-virus levels until Q3 2022, according to Currie.  

"You are going to lose a big chunk of the jet demand that would have been associated with business travel," he said.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said on Boeing's Q1 earnings call at the end of April:

"We believe this industry will recover, but it will take two to three years for travel to return to 2019 levels, and it will be a few years beyond that for the industry to return to long-term growth trends."

So far into the pandemic, jet fuel was the oil product with the largest decline in demand relative to 2019, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Global Energy Review 2020 report earlier this month.  

Rystad Energy also sees jet fuel demand being hit the hardest, assuming as a base case that "the common summer air travel peak will not occur at all this year."

Jet fuel demand globally is set to plunge by 33.6 percent on the year in 2020, or by at least 2.4 million bpd from last year's demand for jet fuel of about 7.2 million bpd, Rystad said in its latest assessment on oil and fuels demand last week. 

Oil demand could rebound enough to exceed supply by the end of May, Goldman's Currie said last week, noting that this would be in no small part because of the production cuts implemented by all major producers.

However, there are some 1.2 billion barrels in storage, Currie added, that would need to be drawn down before oil prices materially improve.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bulls Call The Bottom In The Oil Market, But Are They Right?

Next Post

Why Young Professionals Are Steering Clear Of Oil & Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

 U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

 Goldman Sachs: Oil Demand Could Exceed Supply By End-May

Goldman Sachs: Oil Demand Could Exceed Supply By End-May



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com