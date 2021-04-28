Who Will Buy The 1% Stake In Aramco?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.75 -0.11 -0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours SellBuy 67.27 +0.85 +1.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours SellBuy 2.925 +0.052 +1.81%
Graph down Heating Oil 44 mins SellBuy 1.937 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 43 mins 2.070 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.91 +0.69 +1.09%
Chart Mars US 43 mins 64.06 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 43 mins 2.070 -0.002 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.45 +1.16 +1.86%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.90 +0.89 +1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.65 +0.44 +0.73%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 65.43 +0.91 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.28 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.67 +0.40 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.91 +0.69 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 51.90 +1.26 +2.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 50.19 +1.03 +2.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 61.94 +1.03 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 63.34 +1.03 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 58.04 +1.03 +1.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 58.54 +1.03 +1.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 61.94 +1.03 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 54.00 +1.00 +1.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 65.26 -0.21 -0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.81 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.28 +1.03 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 21 hours British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 2 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 16 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Major Chinese Investors Could Buy Stake In Aramco

Can Big Oil Lure Investors Back?

Can Big Oil Lure Investors Back?

BP, Shell, Total, Exxon, and…

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

Goldman Sachs expects global oil…

OPEC+ Buoys Oil Despite India Concerns

OPEC+ Buoys Oil Despite India Concerns

Oil prices posted some modest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Who Will Buy The 1% Stake In Aramco?

By Cyril Widdershoven - Apr 28, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

In an interview on Saudi national TV, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hinted at a possible sale of a 1% stake in Saudi Aramco. MBS claimed that “there are talks now for the acquisition of a 1% stake by a leading global energy company in an important deal that would boost Aramco’s sales in a major country.” Based on the current value of Aramco, the potential sale would bring in roughly $19 billion for the Kingdom. MBS did not go into further detail on the deal but he did indicate that more of Aramco may be sold in the future. The Crown Prince has been pushing this sale for a while now as he attempts to diversify the country’s economy and wean it off oil and gas. 

Confronted by population growth and unemployment, Saudi Arabia needs to develop new economic sectors to both provide job opportunities and supplement hydrocarbon revenues. MBS stated that “if we were to proceed with the same manner and in the light of the increased population number this will have quite an impact in 20 years on the standard of living we’ve become accustomed to for about 50 years”. The Crown Prince also addressed Saudi Arabia’s addiction to hydrocarbon revenues, saying that “this is in addition to the risk that the economy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would be depending mainly on oil, and what will oil be facing as challenges in the forty or fifty years ahead. Limited utilization, or maybe the prices might be less, or there might be a dysfunction in the economic situation which might entail financial and economic repercussions”.  However, he also emphasized that “there is a wrongful perception that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would like to dispose of the oil. Not at all. We want to exploit everything whether the oil sector or other sectors”.  He also warned not to base strategies only on future demand projections but also take into account the fact that supply could become the major threat in future. In the words of MBS, “if we’re talking about the others in terms of the supply, you find that supply is lost more quickly, or it declines more quickly than demand for oil is reduced”.  MBS believes the U.S., Russia, and China are going to face a steep decline in oil production in the coming years. Saudi Arabia plans to be ready to take advantage of that.

Related Video: Oil on Guard over Yemen as Saudi, Iran Meet in Secret
 When considering the potential sale of a 1% stake in Saudi Aramco, there are only a few parties that would have the ability and desire to be involved. MBS hinted that a global energy company was interested in the stake, and with most IOCs facing financial constraints and energy transition regulations, that list is rather limited. It seems likely that the company would be linked to China, Russia, or India. When looking at the current Asian focus of the Kingdom, Aramco is more likely to sell some shares to Chinese parties than to Indian operators. At the same time, Russian operators or investment funds such as Gazprom, Rosneft, or RDIF could be very interested in the sale. Considering current China-Saudi relations, it seems most likely that a mainstream Chinese oil giant, backed by Chinese banks and the Beijing government, is behind the deal. Such a sale would fit within the broader context of the major multi-billion agreements that have been agreed between China and Saudi Arabia.

The improving relations between Beijing and Rhiyad are clearly based on existing and growing hydrocarbon links between the two. At present, China is the largest oil importer of Saudi oil and petrochemicals.

As one of the only growth regions in the world, China provides stable revenues to Saudi Arabia. Another potential contender, India, is still lagging behind but could become a force to reckon with in the next 5-9 years. Part of the upcoming Aramco production capacity expansion to 12 million bpd is expected to go to other Asian customers rather than China. 

Related: Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

China also has become a major “Third Way” Global Power that has the power to mitigate negative repercussions from any U.S.-Russia confrontation or a U.S.-Saudi Arabia fallout. MBS when asked about the recent recalibration of U.S.-Saudi relations under Biden stated “that there will never be 100% agreement between two countries”. ”Between different White House administrations, the margin of differences could increase or decrease but we agree with the Biden administration” about 90% of the time, he added. A potential multibillion investment from Chinese energy companies or investment funds will only accelerate Saudi Arabia’s pivot to the East.

The revenues from the sale of a 1% stake of Aramco would go towards the growth strategy of the company and its parent the Saudi SWF Public Investment Fund. It is seen as a good way of entering financial markets without issuing debt. As shares are a risk for investors rather than the issuer, there will not be a risk increase for Aramco, only another option to monetize assets. Keep in mind, Aramco doesn’t own the Saudi oil and gas reserves, the ownership is still in the hand of the Kingdom’s rulers. 

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

Next Post

Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week
Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets

Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets
The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War

How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War
Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com