Oil Creeps Higher After EIA Data Report

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.68 +0.74 +1.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.06 +0.64 +0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins SellBuy 2.930 +0.057 +1.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 1.934 +0.029 +1.50%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.065 +0.045 +2.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.91 +0.69 +1.09%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 63.19 +1.18 +1.90%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.065 +0.045 +2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.45 +1.16 +1.86%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.90 +0.89 +1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.65 +0.44 +0.73%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 65.43 +0.91 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.28 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.67 +0.40 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.91 +0.69 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.64 +1.13 +2.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.19 +1.03 +2.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 61.94 +1.03 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 63.34 +1.03 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 58.04 +1.03 +1.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 58.54 +1.03 +1.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 61.94 +1.03 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 65.26 -0.21 -0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 56.89 +1.03 +1.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 60.84 +1.03 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 60.84 +1.03 +1.72%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.28 +1.03 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 16 hours British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 1 hour New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 11 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Uganda Set To Launch Tenders On Massive Oil Project In December

U.S. Oil Rig Count Declines For The First Time In Six Weeks

U.S. Oil Rig Count Declines For The First Time In Six Weeks

The Baker Hughes oil rig…

Will Venezuela Spark The Next Major Conflict In Latin America?

Will Venezuela Spark The Next Major Conflict In Latin America?

With Venezuela’s economic crisis worsening,…

OPEC Urges Its Members To Lobby Against NOPEC Bill

OPEC Urges Its Members To Lobby Against NOPEC Bill

Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo is urging…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Creeps Higher After EIA Data Report

By Irina Slav - Apr 28, 2021, 9:39 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil moved higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported a small inventory build of 100,000 barrels for the week to April 23.

At 493.1 million barrels, oil inventories are within the five-year seasonal average. Analysts had expected the EIA to report a lightly larger inventory increase of 375,000 barrels.

A week earlier, the EIA reported a modest inventory build in crude oil, at 600,000 barrels.

The authority also reported a 100,000-barrel inventory increase in gasoline inventories, with average production at 9.6 million bpd. This compared with an inventory build of a modest 100,000 barrels and average production of 9.4 million bpd in the previous week.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 3.3 million barrels for the week to April 23, which compared with a decline of 1.1 million barrels a week earlier. Production of middle distillates averaged 4.6 million bpd last week, slightly higher than a week earlier.

Brent crude was trading at $67.02 a barrel at the time of writing, with West Texas Intermediate at $63.66 a barrel as OPEC injected some optimism into markets by confirming current plans to ease the production cuts as of May despite surging COVID cases in major oil importer India, which weighed on prices earlier in the week.

At the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+, OPEC secretary-general Mohamed Barkindo said that “the oil market continues to reap the benefits of the DoC’s support for sustainable oil market stability and providing a platform the global economic recovery,” noting “the positive trajectory of the global economy, coupled with stimulus measures, progress on vaccinations and the summer travel season, as driving forces for the improving oil demand outlook in the second half the year.” 

The optimistic outlook for the global economy has been a driving force behind the most recent improvement in oil prices despite continuing headwinds, including infection surges and slow vaccination rates in some parts of the world.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aramco Could Sell 1% Stake To ''Leading Global Energy Company''

Next Post

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom
Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week
Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets

Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets
The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War

How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com