Goldman: Clean Energy Investment Has Hit A Critical Point

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.98 +0.14 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.61 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.632 -0.006 -0.37%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 39.94 +1.03 +2.65%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 40.40 +1.45 +3.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 40.68 +1.01 +2.55%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.51 -0.12 -0.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.632 -0.006 -0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 41.44 -0.33 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 41.24 -0.44 -1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 41.01 +0.70 +1.74%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 45.00 +0.52 +1.17%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 41.07 +0.97 +2.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 40.68 +1.01 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 40.68 +1.01 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 42.36 +0.81 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 28.17 +0.86 +3.15%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 34.46 -0.42 -1.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 36.96 -0.42 -1.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 38.36 -0.42 -1.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 33.46 -0.42 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.25 -0.25 -0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.15 +0.75 +1.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.19 -0.42 -1.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.25 -0.50 -1.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.60 -0.32 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 7 hours Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 7 hours NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 9 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 9 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 6 hours Things Are Gonna Get Worst: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High As Second Wave Of Layoffs Hits Industries
  • 6 hours U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 9 hours Bloomberg: Saudi Aramco may issue bonds to cover $75 Billion dividend. Get use to it.
  • 21 hours National Guard kills again
  • 2 days US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 19 hours What could be the affect on Oil if both India and China the largest consumers in Asia escalate the border tension...?
  • 1 day Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 22 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 7 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 1 day Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 1 day Let’s Try This....
  • 2 days OP article, "The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy". That's a Lie

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Confident Its Members Will Reach 100% Compliance

The Revolutionary Tech That’s Turning Waste Into Energy

The Revolutionary Tech That’s Turning Waste Into Energy

As the world faces crises…

Lower For Longer: A Nightmare Scenario For Oil Producers

Lower For Longer: A Nightmare Scenario For Oil Producers

Lower-for-longer oil prices are forcing…

The Most Vulnerable Of The Oil Majors

The Most Vulnerable Of The Oil Majors

A new report from WoodMac…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman: Clean Energy Investment Has Hit A Critical Point

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 18, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
  • In a report called Carbonomics, investment bank Goldman Sachs concludes that investment in renewables will take a huge leap this decade.
  • As soon as 2021, renewable energy will capture more investment than oil and gas.
  • Renewables could see $16 trillion in investment through 2030.
Join Our Community

Global investment in renewable energy is set to surpass oil and gas for the first time ever next year, according to a new report.  Trillions of dollars are slated to pour into wind, solar, batteries, EVs and green infrastructure in the coming decade. “[W]e estimate that clean tech can drive US$1-2 [trillion per year] of green infrastructure investments and create 15-20 [million] jobs worldwide,” Goldman Sachs said in a lengthy new report it calls “Carbonomics.”

As soon as 2021, renewable energy will capture more investment than oil and gas, and renewables could see $16 trillion in investment through 2030, according to Goldman Sachs. That would keep the world on track to avoid more than 2 degrees Celsius of warming, although regulatory and policy changes are still necessary for this scenario to play out. 

The timing of the change is important. Goldman says that a wave of clean tech investment “has a major role to play in the upcoming economic recovery,” noting that green infrastructure is 1.5 to 3 times more capital- and job-intensive than fossil fuels. It is a “strong example of pro-growth pro-environment public-private collaboration,” Goldman analysts wrote. Every 1 euro spent on renewables translates into 1-10 euros of GDP growth, Goldman said, citing data from IRENA

While there are calls for a Green New Deal in the U.S. and similar versions in Europe, investors are also participating in and driving some of the shift. That will increasingly be the case as the cost of renewables continues to decline and the investment case in oil and gas continues to sour. “[F]inancial conditions keep tightening for long-term hydrocarbon developments, creating higher barriers to entry, lower activity, and ultimately lower oil & gas supply in our view,” the investment bank said. 

Related: Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports To The U.S. Set To Drop To 35-Year Low
 Investment in upstream oil and gas is expected to plunge by $156 billion this year, or 29 percent, according to Rystad Energy.

Most glaringly, Goldman Sachs said that the cost of capital for new oil and gas projects vastly exceeds that of renewable energy. Goldman puts hurdle rates for new oil and gas projects at 10 to 20 percent, while renewables only see 3 to 5 percent cost of capital. In other words, it is cheaper and less risky to invest in clean tech than it is for fossil fuels. 

“We estimate that this divergence in the cost of capital for high carbon vs. low-carbon investments implies a carbon price of US$40-80/ton, well above most carbon pricing schemes,” Goldman Sachs said. 

The implications of diverging costs of capital for fossil fuels versus renewables are significant. “[T]his is structurally constraining the oil & gas industry’s ability to invest,” the bank said, noting that capex on new long-cycle oil projects has plunged by 60 percent in the past five years. 

Oil industry proponents argue that the lack of investment today merely sows the seeds of the next boom cycle, with rising crude oil prices putting oil and gas back in a stronger position. Goldman agrees on the upcycle aspect of that argument, but not on the conclusion that it ultimately benefits oil and gas. “This shifts, in our view, the stranded asset debate from a demand problem to a cost of capital problem and could lead to an energy transition through higher oil & gas prices,” bank analysts warned. 

Related: Pirates Threaten Oil Operations In Gulf Of Mexico

Some of the oil majors have already begun to undertake a tepid transformation, at least those in Europe. Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA and BP have said they are aiming to become a net-zero emissions companies by 2050. And Reuters just reported that Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi is hoping to pivot with the energy transition, greening the company so that it can survive into the future. “In these next 3 years I want to trace a completely irreversible path for the group,” Descalzi said. 

BP’s $17.5 billion writedown just days ago should also be viewed in the context of the deteriorating position of oil and gas. “Everywhere I have been — inside BP, as well as outside — I have come away with one inescapable conclusion,” BP’s CEO Bernard Looney said in a speech earlier this year. “We have got to change.”

It remains to be seen how serious these pledges are. The majors have spent years engaging in clever PR to portray themselves as serious about climate change, while largely maintaining their existing strategies in oil and gas. For now, the oil majors invest a pittance in renewables.

But Goldman Sachs expects that shift to begin in earnest, rising for the European oil majors from 2-5 percent in 2018-2019 to roughly 10-15 percent in 2020-2021. 

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Lower For Longer: A Nightmare Scenario For Oil Producers
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets
Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?

Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?
The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War

The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War
The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist

The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com