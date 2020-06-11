Upstream Oil & Gas Investment Crashes To 15-Year Low

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 35.78 -3.82 -9.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 38.02 -3.71 -8.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.821 +0.041 +2.30%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 40.25 +0.61 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 2 days 40.55 -0.35 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.821 +0.041 +2.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.08 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.51 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 36.09 +0.27 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.41 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.23 +0.44 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.77 +0.54 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 28.71 +0.50 +1.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 36.10 +0.66 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 38.60 +0.66 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 40.00 +0.66 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 35.10 +0.66 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.75 +0.50 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.55 +0.66 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Enough is Enough...
  • 2 hours Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 4 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 23 hours Trump waves a Bible
  • 16 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 3 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 22 hours 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 11 hours Copy Cat Protests
  • 2 days Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 2 days Ground Zero
  • 2 days World War One was just a mild flu
  • 17 hours Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move

Breaking News:

Turkey’s Latest Pipeline Plan Is A Move To Restore Relations With U.S

Why Big Oil Is Investing In India

Why Big Oil Is Investing In India

Big oil is increasingly trying…

Oil Market Heading For Months Of Deficit

Oil Market Heading For Months Of Deficit

The oil market is set…

Oil Prices Fall As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices continued to fall…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Upstream Oil & Gas Investment Crashes To 15-Year Low

Join Our Community

Following the publication of the upstream industry’s first quarter results, a Rystad Energy analysis reveals a gloomier investment-budget picture than previously thought. Global spending is now forecasted to reach $383 billion this year, the lowest level in 15 years and a staggering 29% decrease of $156 billion compared to 2019.

With 2019’s upstream investments calculated at $539 billion, the decline is set to bring annual investment to a level lower than that of the previous downturn. Spending is also expected to be largely flat in 2021, landing only marginally higher than 2020 at $386 billion. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Rystad Energy expected total upstream investment would maintain last year’s levels, both in 2020 and 2021.

We expect shale and tight oil investments will take the biggest hit, now forecast to fall by 52.2% y/y to $67.3 billion. Oil sands investments will follow, with a decline of 44% to $5.1 billion. Other onshore investments are forecast to fall by 23.4% to $182.4 billion this year.

The sector which will be least affected in terms of deflated investment is offshore. Offshore deepwater spending is estimated to fall by 15.6% to $69 billion this year, while offshore shelf will lose about 14%, landing at $59.5 billion.

“As the impact will be more severe than in the previous downturn, companies are fiercely defending shareholder value and pivoting towards more conservative spending strategies in the near-term. As the global upstream sector contends with low prices, falling demand, and fluctuating exchange rates, every dollar cut will strike directly to the bone,” says Rystad Energy’s upstream analyst Olga Savenkova.

In the beginning of the crisis, it was assumed that global upstream spending would fall by around 15% to 20% in 2020 – around $80 billion to $100 billion below total investments in 2019 – as operator budgets were already quite lean after the previous market downturn. But, in this new price reality, it appears that operators were forced to cut even deeper.

In terms of percentages, the drop in investment is comparable to 2014–2015. However, this time around, industry spending is falling from a lower mountain to a deeper valley, which will very quickly affect industry performance, even in a short term.

In 2014-2015, the 27% fall in spending did not significantly impact production performance as companies were able to adapt and streamline. On the contrary, within all supply segments some players even managed to increase y/y production. Virtually no production was shut-in, even at the facilities with the highest breakeven prices, as the costs associated with shuttering production were too high. Spending cuts were mainly delivered through lower supply chain costs and by cutting out unnecessary expenses.

However, the industry’s ability to keep high costs per barrel is now being put to the test, with almost all supply segments cutting production in 2020. In the longer-term, reduced brownfield capex will make it more challenging to maintain existing production, while reduced greenfield capital spending will make it difficult to replace declines with new production coming on stream. These two factors could impact the stability of the global liquids supply in the future, changing the industry landscape for good.

Our research indicates that about 125 E&P’s have thus far communicated spending cuts, amounting to a reduction of $100 billion in 2020. National Oil Companies (NOCs) are the largest contributors to the global reduction, decreasing spending by $32 billion. Most shale operators have revised their capital guidance range as well.

Although NOCs would not normally be expected to make such drastic cuts, the $25 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) environment that we have experienced has ushered in a new reality, where even the most reliable companies are tightening their belts and embracing deeper cuts. Importantly, first quarter reports also revealed that almost all majors are seeing production decline as an inevitable part of survival, choosing to optimize cash flows and provide sustainable dividends.

“Companies are now highly risk-averse, with finances and operational performance under intense pressure. Nevertheless, E&Ps will need to prepare for opportunities and threats that may await them once the crisis is past. Their future success depends on how prudent they are in adapting new strategies, taking advantage of emerging opportunities and mitigating risks,” Savenkova concludes.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tesla Stock Soars To Record High As China Approves New Battery

Next Post

Who Will Pay For Russia’s Unprecedented Oil Spill?
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com