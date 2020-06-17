The Oil & Gas Sector Could Already Be In Terminal Decline

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.86 -0.52 -1.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.63 -0.33 -0.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.640 +0.026 +1.61%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 39.08 +1.26 +3.33%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 36.75 +1.66 +4.73%
Graph up Urals 2 days 38.95 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.66 +1.44 +3.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.66 +1.44 +3.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.63 +2.21 +7.03%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.640 +0.026 +1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 40.54 +1.86 +4.81%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.37 +1.82 +4.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.30 +6.33 +18.63%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.27 +0.66 +1.51%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 39.75 +1.41 +3.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.30 +1.39 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 36.75 +1.66 +4.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 27.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 34.88 +1.26 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 37.38 +1.26 +3.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 38.78 +1.26 +3.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 38.38 +1.26 +3.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 33.88 +1.26 +3.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 38.38 +1.26 +3.39%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.66 +1.44 +3.77%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.75 +1.25 +3.73%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 28.50 +1.25 +4.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.40 +1.03 +2.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 31.61 +1.26 +4.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 35.56 +1.26 +3.67%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.56 +1.26 +3.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.75 +1.25 +3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.75 +2.25 +8.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.92 +1.42 +3.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Enough is Enough...
  • 32 mins National Guard kills again
  • 3 mins Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 8 mins Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 15 hours New wave of Coronavirus? Beijing City Raises COVID-19 Emergency Response Level To II From III
  • 25 mins NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 8 hours OP article, "The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy". That's a Lie
  • 6 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 9 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 3 hours What could be the affect on Oil if both India and China the largest consumers in Asia escalate the border tension...?
  • 23 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 3 hours Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 1 day Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 5 hours Let’s Try This....
  • 17 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 17 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas

Breaking News:

India Takes Big Leap In Solar Development With $6 Billion Deal

Libya To Restart Production At Its Largest Oilfield

Libya To Restart Production At Its Largest Oilfield

Civil war-torn Libya has resumed…

Asian Oil Markets Tighten After Saudi Aramco Cuts Supply

Asian Oil Markets Tighten After Saudi Aramco Cuts Supply

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco…

Libya’s Largest Oil Field Shuts Down Just One Day After It Restarted

Libya’s Largest Oil Field Shuts Down Just One Day After It Restarted

Armed individuals entered Libya’s largest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil & Gas Sector Could Already Be In Terminal Decline

By Robert Rapier - Jun 17, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The fossil fuel industry has faced serious headwinds for several years, but the rise of renewables combined with the fall in consumption as a consequence of the global corona crisis is pushing it over the edge and into “terminal decline”. Although global coal consumption continues to grow slowly, its use has peaked in developed regions. According to the 2019 BP Statistical Review of World Energy, U.S. coal consumption fell by more than 40% in the past decade, while in the EU it has seen a nearly 27% drop.

The primary culprits behind coal’s decline are competition from cheap natural gas brought on by the shale gas boom in the U.S., as well as a surge of renewable capacity aided by legislation aimed at curbing carbon dioxide emissions.

Victims of Their Own Success

But the natural gas and subsequent oil boom were victims of their own success. Even though demand growth for both of these commodities has been robust over the past decade, prices have plunged. So while it’s unsurprising that the coal industry has suffered immense financial stress over the past decade, the same is true of the oil and gas industry. Despite strong demand growth for its products, the prices of oil and natural gas have fallen by more than 50% in recent years. 

The fossil fuel industry has faced an oversupply problem, as well as a public relations problem. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was already seen by many as one on its way out, and therefore it struggled to attract investors. Nevertheless, it seemed likely that the industry would enjoy at least another decade of dominance before renewables and electric vehicles combined to put the industry into permanent decline.

COVID-19 Rapidly Changed the Outlook

But COVID-19 has caused a significant change in the industry outlook. In the early stages of the pandemic, China’s economy slowed as the country grappled to contain the virus. This slowdown had a negative impact on fossil fuel demand. As oil demand began to soften, OPEC tried to work with Russia to reduce production. Talks failed, a subsequent price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and oil prices collapsed.   Related: India Looks To Double Oil Refining Capacity By 2030

As COVID-19 spread to other countries and quarantines were implemented, oil prices ultimately fell into negative territory, which had never happened before with a major benchmark. Power demand fell as businesses closed and people stopped travelling or commuting. This created a perfect storm that obliterated fossil fuel demand in April. Global oil demand fell by as much as 30 million BPD, followed by gas and coal demand. Even demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), which has seen strong growth in recent years, plummeted, and cargos destined for Asia had to be rerouted to Europe, adding to a supply glut there. 

Meanwhile, renewables may see a small negative impact from the pandemic in the short term – but the move toward green energy may gain momentum as the COVID-19 threat fades. Underlying demand for clean energy is rising.  Further, the investment climate for fossil fuels will continue to worsen over time, so the industry may find itself struggling to attract new capital even after the crisis.

A Place for Nuclear Power

However, existing infrastructure of fossil fuels will create some headwinds for renewables, as well as nuclear power, the world’s largest source of low-carbon energy. The industry will hardly give up its primacy without a fight.

What this looks like can be observed in Lithuania, which had placed its chips on a new LNG terminal in 2014 to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian gas. However, the Klaip?da terminal was never profitable, and to this day operates at only a fraction of its capacity while incurring costly maintenance fees shouldered by gas consumers. To curb its losses, Klaip?da now receives LNG cargoes from Russia too.

Part of the problem is that the LNG market price was already depressed before the COVID crisis. In 2015, when the terminal went online, the price was lower than the price Lithuania paid to Statoil, which forced the state to levy high terminal fees to cover for the losses from selling gas. Now, with the pandemic having further collapsed fossil fuel prices, the fees are going up accordingly, with no contribution to energy security. Related: Oil Markets May Not Fully Recover Until 2022

The decision to bank on LNG under these circumstances is seen as one of the factors leading Lithuania to campaign against a nuclear power plant in Astravets in neighbouring Belarus. Besides constantly questioning the plant’s safety – contrary to international assessments – Lithuania has passed laws prohibiting the purchase of energy from Belarus after the power plant begins operations later this and next year. Furthermore, Lithuania is aggressively lobbying Brussels and other capitals in the region for a full boycott of electricity imports from Belarus. If implemented, this could lead to millions of additional CO2 emissions in the region.

The New Energy Order?

The fact remains that the world could find itself with an energy shortfall if the crisis is long-lasting and fossil fuels disappear faster than originally expected. That could hit the power sector because of falling coal and natural gas production, at a time that global demand for electric vehicles is growing. 

Nuclear power can be part  of a low-carbon sustainable future along with renewable energy. Indeed, the International Energy Agency estimates that in order to meet the world’s sustainability targets the current rate of nuclear capacity additions, which is about 10-12 gigawatts of electricity (GWe) per annum, must be at least be doubled. With the current crisis impacting the fossil fuel sector, capital budgets are being slashed. That implies a decline in output, which could be larger than the capacity of variable renewables to absorb. The current glut of energy supply may turn into a series of severe intermittent shortages when sun doesn’t shine, and wind doesn’t blow.

Although it would be premature to suggest that the current pandemic marks the end of fossil fuels, it might not be a stretch to call this the beginning of the end. It’s important to focus on the overall system performance and ensure that the transition to a low carbon future is sustainable itself.

By Robert Rapier for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Surprise Draw In Fuel Inventories Boosts Oil Prices

Next Post

Why The $17.5 Billion Write-Down Is Just The Beginning For BP
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets
Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?

Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?
Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19

Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19
Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left

Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com