Energy Aspects: OPEC+ Will Not Rush To Act After Oil Price Rout

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.05 -1.56 -2.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.21 -1.48 -2.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.08 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.506 +0.067 +2.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.392 -0.046 -1.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.92 -2.96 -3.62%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 67.86 -3.37 -4.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.392 -0.046 -1.90%

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.01 -1.09 -1.40%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.87 -1.44 -1.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 68.59 -6.87 -9.10%
Graph down Basra Light 471 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.65 -7.18 -8.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.93 -7.01 -8.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.92 -2.96 -3.62%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.23 -3.47 -6.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 46.36 -3.72 -7.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 69.76 -3.72 -5.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 68.01 -3.72 -5.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.16 -3.72 -5.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.16 -3.72 -5.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 72.11 -3.72 -4.91%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 61.46 -3.72 -5.71%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 -3.50 -4.91%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.50 -3.50 -5.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.91 -5.26 -7.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.81 -6.31 -8.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.81 -6.31 -8.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 -3.50 -4.91%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Energy Aspects: OPEC+ Will Not Rush To Act After Oil Price Rout

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 16, 2023, 8:45 AM CDT
  • Oil prices plunged this week, falling to the lowest level in 15 months as fears of a banking crisis spread from the U.S. to Europe.
  • According to consultants at Energy Aspects, OPEC+ will not react to the price plunge until it has understood exactly what the risks are.
  • OPEC+ will be worried that even the mention of a production cut could spook markets into thinking there was significant demand weakness.
The OPEC+ group will not be racing to react to this week’s oil price plunge and will wait for financial markets to calm down after the banking sector scare, consultants at Energy Aspects said in a note carried by Bloomberg on Thursday.

“It would be premature for OPEC+ to take action without first understanding what the risks are,” Energy Aspects analysts said in the note.

The Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) will need to “address market conditions before OPEC+ makes any moves,” according to the consultancy.

Oil prices plunged this week, settling on Wednesday at the lowest level in 15 months, after panic for Credit Suisse roiled the financial markets, rekindling concerns about the banking system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the U.S. at the end of last week.

Early on Thursday, oil prices were slightly up, with WTI trading below the $70 mark, at $67 per barrel, and Brent at just below $74, down by 10% in three days.

But OPEC continues to see strong demand and fundamentals not justifying the selloff in oil, according to Energy Aspects.

“The last thing OPEC+ wants is to even mention a possibility of production cuts out of concerns that the market will misconstrue these comments as fear of demand weakness,” the analysts wrote in the note.

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), the panel recommending oil policy actions, has a meeting slated for April 3.

There hasn’t been an emergency meeting of OPEC+ of any kind called in the meantime, Energy Aspects noted.

Earlier this week, before the Credit Suisse scare spooked markets, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Energy Intelligence that the OPEC+ group would keep its oil production targets unchanged until the end of the year in view of the high level of uncertainty on the global markets and with global economic growth.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

