Geopolitical Wildcards Could Push Oil Beyond $70

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 64.30 +0.50 +0.78%
Brent Crude 1 day 69.87 +0.61 +0.88%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Mars US 1 day 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
Urals 2 days 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Mexican Basket 3 days 59.22 +0.54 +0.92%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.03 -0.20 -0.30%
Murban 2 days 68.98 -0.15 -0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.36 -0.75 -1.12%
Basra Light 2 days 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.85 -0.78 -1.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Girassol 2 days 68.98 -0.64 -0.92%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 92 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 92 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 92 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 92 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 92 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 92 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 92 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 92 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 92 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 2 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.97 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 3 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 3 days 58.55 -12.78 -17.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 21 hours Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 23 hours Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 1 day Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 1 day IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 1 day Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 1 day Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 1 day Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 2 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 2 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 2 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 2 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 2 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 2 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 3 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 3 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 3 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 3 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 3 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 4 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 4 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 4 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 4 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 4 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 4 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 4 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 4 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 5 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 5 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 5 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 5 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 5 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 5 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 5 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 8 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 8 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 8 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks

Breaking News:

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Alt Text

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

Oil markets could see as…

Alt Text

Strong Draw In Crude Inventories Lifts Oil Prices

Oil prices rose to a…

Alt Text

5 Energy Sector Predictions For 2018

The energy recovery is well…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Geopolitical Wildcards Could Push Oil Beyond $70

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 13, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Rig

Two of this week’s main market highlights were the continued oil prices rally—with Brent touching above $70 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since December 2014—and a sell-off of U.S. Treasury bonds in the middle of the week.

The U.S. government bond sell-off pushed yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds to a 10-month high at above 2.5 percent. Generally, yields on Treasury notes go up when there’s less demand for them, and go down when demand is high.

While a number of factors have combined to push U.S. government yields higher, analysts suggest that the main reason for this is the oil price rally.

“We would argue that an ongoing rise in oil prices provides an important explanatory factor as regards the rise in long-end yields this week and in recent months,” a team of Rabobank strategists led by Richard McGuire wrote in a note on Wednesday, as carried by Bloomberg.

The oil price gains have also increased expectations of inflation and rate rises this year, which is the primary cause of the U.S. bond sell-off, according to Rabobank.

The 10-year breakeven inflation rate—a measure of expected inflation in the next 10 years derived from 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Securities—moved above 2 percent this week, for the first time since March 2017. Much of that upward move can be attributed to the rising price of oil, Goldman Sachs’ co-Head of Global Macro Markets Research, Francesco Garzarelli, told CNBC this week. Related: Cold Snap Leads To Biggest U.S. Natural Gas Draw Ever

According to Deutsche Bank, the oil price rally has lifted inflation expectations, but the bond sell-off is unlikely to continue unless core consumer prices rise more than expected.

“When oil goes up inflationary expectations go up as well, even if they are long-term inflationary pressures,” Andres Garcia, CEO at Zoefin.com, told The Street this week, discussing the inflationary pressures.

The Fed now has to figure out whether this is inflationary pressure coming just from oil prices, or whether there are more long-term trends at play such as increased industrial capacity and a tight labor market, Garcia said.

So where will oil prices go now?

“The market is telling potential sellers to back off or risk being stopped out, and such is the current mood that bullish news tends to get more attention than potentially bearish signals,” Saxo Bank’s Head of Commodity Strategy, Ole Hansen, said in an article on January 10.

While supply disruptions and declining U.S. and global oil inventories have pushed oil prices up in recent weeks and months, the immediate factors that could additionally drive oil prices up are U.S. President Donald Trump’s imminent decision on Iran sanctions, and Venezuela teetering on the brink of collapse, Hansen says.

Now, as Brent toys with $70 and WTI with $64 a barrel, analysts say that there isn’t much room for further gains, barring conflicts and escalation of geopolitical concerns, of course.

“I think it starts to get difficult for us to get much higher from here,” John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, told CNBC on Thursday as Brent briefly broke above $70 a barrel before retreating to $69.26. “I think we’re probably in the process of topping out as we speak,” Kilduff noted. Related: $60 Oil Will Not Last Long

A growing number of geopolitical wildcards this year—including war, Middle East tensions, North Korea, more sanctions on Iran, and possible oil supply disruptions in Libya, Nigeria, Iraq, and Venezuela—could push oil prices to $80 a barrel, Citigroup said.

Although $70–$80 oil price would greatly help OPEC’s oil-dependent budgets, Goldman Sachs, for example, has warned that the cartel would try to talk oil prices down if Brent tops $70, because of expectations of higher inflationary pressure and U.S. shale surging at those price levels. Since the start of the year, analysts have warned of a looming oil price correction, but at least in the first two weeks of January, bulls beat bears, and geopolitical concerns and declining inventories overrode the bearish concerns of U.S. shale production surging to crash the oil price rally party.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long
3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

 Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 The World’s Most Expensive Oil

The World’s Most Expensive Oil

 Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Most Commented

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com