Geopolitical Rift Between Australia And China Reaches Boiling Point

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 46.57 -0.21 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 24 hours 49.97 -0.28 -0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.591 +0.038 +1.49%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 47.67 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 48.87 +0.56 +1.16%
Graph up Urals 25 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 49.62 -1.08 -2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 45.42 +1.12 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.591 +0.038 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 50.39 +1.62 +3.32%
Graph up Murban 2 days 50.63 +1.31 +2.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.64 -0.86 -1.77%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 51.79 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 49.96 -0.80 -1.58%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 49.62 -1.08 -2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 49.62 -1.08 -2.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 51.30 -0.97 -1.86%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 48.87 +0.56 +1.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 32.54 -0.41 -1.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.63 +1.26 +3.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 45.78 +1.26 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 47.18 +1.26 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 40.98 +1.26 +3.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +1.26 +3.31%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +1.26 +3.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.13 +1.26 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 42.48 +1.26 +3.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 39.38 +1.26 +3.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 48.75 +0.08 +0.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 39.47 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 37.00 +1.25 +3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 50.77 +1.26 +2.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 13 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 7 hours Senator Schumer (D-NY) is starting to sweat. AOC will be gunning for his Senatorial seat in 2022. He hears footsteps.
  • 2 days Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 6 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 6 hours Tesla Semi
  • 3 hours Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 4 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

China Looks To Boost Shale Gas Development

Libya's Delicate Peace Is Under Threat

Libya's Delicate Peace Is Under Threat

Libya's delicate peace is already…

How Texas Could Bounce Back From The Oil Price Crash

How Texas Could Bounce Back From The Oil Price Crash

Texas has long-been a dominant…

EU Reaches Agreement On Emission Cuts

EU Reaches Agreement On Emission Cuts

The European Union earlier today…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Geopolitical Rift Between Australia And China Reaches Boiling Point

By Vanand Meliksetian - Dec 12, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The Chinese economic engine requires vast quantities of raw materials such as coal to power industries. While the majority of the coal is mined domestically, China is increasingly dependent on imports to satisfy its needs. Australia, in comparison, is an important exporter of several raw materials which has benefitted from the expanding South-east Asian economy in general and China's in particular. However, relations between Canberra and Beijing have deteriorated significantly over the years and reached rock-bottom which is a major threat to the Australian mining industry. The economies of the two countries are highly complementary. China requires vast quantities of raw materials such as iron ore, natural gas, and coal which Australia has in abundance. Furthermore, low production costs and relative closeness to Asian markets are important assets. The Australian mining industry is strongly dependent on Chinese imports. 

Therefore, the bellicose language of the current leadership in Canberra came as a surprise to Beijing. Political relations started to deteriorate after Huawei was effectively banned in August 2018. Canberra's call for an international investigation into the origin of the Coronavirus was the last straw for China. Since then, Beijing has increased pressure on Australia to make an example for others.

Step by step tariffs are levied on a growing list of products such as barley, beef, and wine, to name some. Australia's mining and energy sectors are the biggest export earners with a third of the revenue in 2019. The largest customers for these products are Chinese companies. Therefore, Beijing's policy shift when it comes to Australian imports is a warning for the coming difficult period. Especially sectors that can relatively easily be substituted risk being affected such as the mining industry and coal.

Related: The Top U.S. Shale Gas Basin Continues To Bleed Cash

A string of accidents and tougher environmental rules in China have made ramping up the production of coal difficult. Therefore, it is likely that consumers will remain partly dependent on imports. 

These can be divided into two types: thermal and coking coal. The former is used in power plants and the latter in the production of steel. Last year miners in Australia supplied 40 percent of the total coking imports and 57 percent of the thermal coal. It will be less in 2020 and a major decrease is on the horizon for next year also.

Beijing introduced a quota system several years ago to support its domestic mining industry. Until year's end, an additional 20 million tonnes is allowed into the country. Primarily Indonesia and Russia will benefit while Australian producers are likely to feel the brunt of Beijing's ire. According to the Guardian, 60 bulk carriers holding Australian coal are already stranded off the Chinese coast for between 4 and 24 weeks.   

Australia's strained relations with its most important customer couldn't have come at a worse moment. The country's economy has benefited handsomely over the past decades which recorded 28 consecutive years of growth. Even after the financial crisis of 2008 Australia's economy wasn't affected significantly such as the rest of the world due to China's building spree and insatiable demand for fossil fuels and iron ore. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has brought to an end an unprecedented period in the country's economic history.

Canberra's acknowledgment of the necessity to reduce tensions can be seen in its attempts to start a dialogue with China. Australia's trade minister has reached out to his counterpart in Beijing, but apparently, no one is picking up the phone or calling back. The strong language from Canberra came at an especially sensitive moment as relations with the U.S. were worsening. Beijing interpreted the criticism as Australia doing President Trump’s bidding.

This caught the Chinese off-guard, but also presented an opportunity. From Beijing’s point of view their economic relations with Australia are unbalanced in their favor. While many products are imported from the island state, most can be easily replaced by products from other destinations. Australia, therefore, is far more dependent on China than the other way around. The opportunity has presented itself to make an example for others meaning trade relations come with a string attached: don’t interfere with internal matters.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oman Looks To Make The Most Of Its Dwindling Oil Reserves
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build
Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?
China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power

China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power
Oil Markets Are Finally Ready To Recover

Oil Markets Are Finally Ready To Recover
How To Profit From The Death Of Car Ownership

How To Profit From The Death Of Car Ownership



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com