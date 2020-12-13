OilPrice GEA
Amazon Becomes The Largest Corporate Buyer Of Renewable Energy

By City A.M - Dec 13, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Amazon has announced 26 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, making it the largest-ever corporate purchaser of renewable energy.

The company has now invested in 6.5 gigawatts of wind and solar projects in total. They will supply its operations with more than 18 million megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, enough to power 1.7 million U.S. homes for one year.

The 26 new wind and solar projects are located across the globe, including Australia, the U.S., and the UK, and will provide 3.4 gigawatts of electricity.

They will help supply renewable energy for Amazon’s offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services data centers that support millions of customers globally.

Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos said: “This is just one of the many steps we’re taking that will help us meet our Climate Pledge.”

Amazon aims to be net-zero carbon emissions across its business by 2040. Part of this commitment is powering Amazon using 100 percent renewable energy which it is now set to achieve in 2025, five years ahead of their 2030 target.

Miranda Ballentine, CEO of Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), said: “Private sector investment is essential to scaling renewable energy at the pace necessary to drive global climate action.”

Last year, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero by 2040. The pledge has 31 signatories, including Unilever, Verizon, Siemens, and Microsoft.

By CityAM

