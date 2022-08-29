FAANG 2.0: The Energy Crisis Is Ushering In A New Era Of Growth Stocks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.71 -0.30 -0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 105.1 +4.10 +4.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 104.8 +4.41 +4.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours 9.353 +0.057 +0.61%
Graph down Gasoline 57 mins 2.873 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 95.11 +3.45 +3.76%
Chart Gasoline 57 mins 2.873 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 4 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 273 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 78.96 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 95.21 +0.54 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 93.46 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 91.36 +0.54 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 90.61 +0.54 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 94.16 +0.54 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 88.81 +0.54 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Pemex Sees Sizeable Increase In Crude Processing In July

Energy Executives Warn The UK Could Face Civil Unrest As Power Bills Rise

Energy Executives Warn The UK Could Face Civil Unrest As Power Bills Rise

Soaring energy prices have left…

Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

Russian crude oil volumes to…

Texas Threatens Financial Firms That Boycott Fossil Fuels

Texas Threatens Financial Firms That Boycott Fossil Fuels

Texas is once again going…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

FAANG 2.0: The Energy Crisis Is Ushering In A New Era Of Growth Stocks

By Alex Kimani - Aug 29, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • NASDAQ is already down 22.2% this year, firmly in bear territory. 
  • Big tech is losing its momentum and is slowly being replaced by new areas of rapid growth.
  • The new FAANG consists of fuels, aerospace, agriculture, nuclear and gold.
Join Our Community

Over the past decade or so, investing in the U.S. stock market has been pretty straightforward: buy the big names in tech, rinse, repeat. The famous quintuplet of Meta Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) (formerly known as Facebook), Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Netflix Inc.(NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)) (formerly known as Google) became so dominant that they made up 20% of the S&P 500 at their peak.

But Putin’s war in Ukraine and the global energy crisis have dramatically altered that playbook.

This year, all 11 sectors in the S&P 500 barring Energy are in the red. Last week, the same scenario played itself out with energy leading and Information Technology the top loser. Here’s a breakdown of their weekly performance:

#1: Energy +4.30%, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLE) +4.25%.

#2: Materials -2.52%, and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLB) -1.26%.

#3: Utilities -2.64%, and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLU) -2.56%.

#4: Consumer Staples -3.53%, and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) -3.20%.

#5: Health Care -4.06%, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLV) -4.24%.

#6: Industrials -4.17%, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLI) -3.36%.

#7: Real Estate -4.48%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLRE) -3.80%.

#8: Financials -5.53%, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLF) -3.55%.

#9: Consumer Discretionary -5.84%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLY) -4.69%.

#10: Communication Services -6.56%, and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLC) -4.39%.

#11: Information Technology -7.31%, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLK) -5.56%.  Nasdaq plummeted 5% on Friday, the worst performer of the major exchanges, and its worst one-day performance since last June. The exchange is now down 22.2% this year, firmly in bear territory. The S&P 500 on Friday posted weekly losses of more than 4% thnks to hawking comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Global stocks took a $1.3 trillion hit in a single day, with big-cap tech getting hit particularly hard. Global equity funds recorded outflows totaling $5.1 billion in the week through Aug. 24.

New FAANG

In an investor note, Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Private Bank investment strategists Lauren J. Sanfilippo and Joseph P. Quinlan have said that we are in the throes of a new  investing epoch of war and high inflation and energy transformation--one that needs a new FAANG.

“It’s a play on hard assets and hard power. That’s where we’ve been hiding out, it’s been working out well relatively speaking to the rest of the market. In a matter of months, we have gone from a pandemic to Putin; infections to inflation; Big Data to Big Oil; zoom to zinc; masks to mascara; E-commerce to electric vehicles; jabs to javelins; swabs to sanctions; Webex to weddings; boosters to bombs; Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to liquefied natural gas (LNG); Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO); work-from-home to work-from-office; the cloud to cobalt; and lite assets to hard assets.”

Out is the old FAANG and in are the new growth areas of Fuels, Aerospace & defense, Agriculture, Nuclear and renewables, and Gold and metals/minerals aka FAANG 2.0

This cohort is emblematic of a world undergoing profound change. A sampling of this change: energy security is now the top priority of most governments--just ask Poland and Bulgaria, cut off from Russian gas. Global defense spending topped $2 trillion for the first time in 2021 and is headed higher. World food prices are at record highs. Nuclear is poised for a comeback; Electric Vehicle demand continues to soar. Gold is now the preferred asset of central banks thanks to geopolitics, while resource/food nationalism is proliferating around the world, adding even more upside pressure to metal/mineral and food prices,” 

Related: Belgian Energy Minister: Europe Faces Tough Winter Without Gas Price Cuts

The diverging performance of the the old FAANG and FAANG 2.0 is clearly evident:

Source: Yahoo

Despite its nearly 50% YTD gain, Jeff Buchbinder says the energy sector still has plenty of upside and has laid out five reasons for oil and gas stocks to continue their run higher.

#1 Strong fundamentals: China’s zero-COVID policy has seen some easing with reopenings after multiple on-and-off lockdowns, helping demand. At the same time, a potential deal allowing Iranian crude to flow freely again could be offset by production cuts from Saudi Arabia.

#2. Earnings momentum: Q2 earnings season was all about energy–the big outperformer, with companies upping the ante with dividend hikes and lots of share buybacks.

#3. Warren Buffett: "We're not saying buy OXY, but rather that if Mr. Buffett likes the energy sector that much, we should pay attention," Buchbinder says.

#4. Valuations are too pessimistic: The sector has been trading at a P-E ratio below 9 based on 12-month forward earnings vs. 17.5 for the broader S&P 500 - Buchbinder says this makes no sense, given sector cash flow yields that are topping 10%, more than double the level for the S&P 500.

#5. Technical factors: Among several that could bode well for energy stocks, breadth has been strong, with 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 energy sector trading at 20-day highs

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Utilities Desperately Need To Spend More On Energy Infrastructure
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com