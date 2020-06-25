Oil Crash Could Cost This Shale Giant Up To $9 Billion In Impairment Charges

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.76 +0.75 +1.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.10 +0.79 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.479 -0.118 -7.39%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 38.81 -2.26 -5.50%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.26 -2.67 -6.22%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.42 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.479 -0.118 -7.39%
Graph down Marine 2 days 42.70 -1.02 -2.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.86 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 40.38 -3.01 -6.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.71 -2.41 -5.23%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.95 -2.97 -6.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.26 -2.67 -6.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.26 -2.67 -6.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.99 -2.76 -6.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 27.12 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 34.51 -2.36 -6.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 37.01 -2.36 -5.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 38.41 -2.36 -5.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.51 -2.36 -6.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.50 -2.25 -6.12%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.25 -2.25 -7.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.48 +0.96 +2.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.96 -2.36 -6.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.91 -2.36 -6.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.91 -2.36 -6.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.50 -2.25 -6.12%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.50 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.01 -0.09 -0.20%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Crash Could Cost This Shale Giant Up To $9 Billion In Impairment Charges

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 25, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Occidental Petroleum expects to book after-tax impairments of up to US$9 billion of its oil and gas assets in the second quarter due to the collapse in oil prices earlier this year.
  • Currently, Oxy estimates that this impairment will range between US$6 billion and US$9 billion after-tax in Q2, but warned that further write-offs could be considered if the current weak prices and macroeconomic conditions persist.
Occidental Petroleum expects to book after-tax impairments of up to US$9 billion of its oil and gas assets in the second quarter due to the collapse in oil prices earlier this year, the company said in an SEC filing on Thursday.

Like all other oil firms everywhere in the world, Occidental is struggling with the weak oil and gas prices, which impact the value of its proved and unproved oil and gas reserves.    

“The impairment estimate is primarily attributable to the expected prolonged period of lower commodity prices brought on by lower oil demand as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to the worldwide economy,” the company said.

Currently, Oxy estimates that this impairment will range between US$6 billion and US$9 billion after-tax in Q2, but warned that further write-offs could be considered if the current weak prices and macroeconomic conditions persist.

“If the macro-economic conditions that exist as of the date of this prospectus supplement continue or worsen, our oil and gas properties may be subject to further testing for impairment, which could result in additional non-cash asset impairments, and such impairments could be material to our financial statements,” Occidental said in its announcement.

Oxy warned that if current market conditions persist for an extended period of time, it might not be able to complete planned divestments “on favorable terms, in a timely manner or at all.”  

Earlier this month, Occidental was said to be considering a sale of oil and gas assets in Oman to reduce its debt burden.

Last month, Total backed out of buying Occidental’s assets in Ghana, after a snag in the sale of assets in Algeria as part of the Occidental-Anadarko deal last year.

The collapsed deal was another blow to Occidental, which was relying on the sale of Anadarko’s African assets to receive a total of US$8.8 billion that could partially reduce the huge debt it had accumulated to buy Anadarko in what analysts now see as an ill-timed decision to pursue such a huge and leveraged transaction. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Russian Banks To Finance 200,000 Bpd In New Oil Production Capacity
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

